Are you tired of missing out on profitable trading opportunities? Are you looking for a reliable Expert Advisor? Look no further! Crests and Troughs considers that the market forms waves as it progresses. This EA is designed to identify the crests (highs) and troughs (lows) of these market waves because they are the ideal points for trade entries. It opens multiple buy and sell positions at the crests and troughs and closes losing trades when every new candlestick bar is formed to capitalize on the prevailing market trend with effectiveness to boost your profits. Traders can avoid the losing trades by manually locking each position at break-even using stop losses, especially positions that are against the prevailing market trend.



Features of this powerful EA:

Smart Market Analysis: Utilizes a unique algorithm to detect buy and sell signals based on price action. All signals are executed when generated, either buy or sell, losing trades are closed when a new bar is formed and winning trades are allowed to run with the market's overall trend.

and winning trades are allowed to run with the market's overall trend. Incorporates volatility analysis using Standard Deviation to ensure trades are executed in optimal market conditions.



Risk Management: Automatically closes losing positions to protect your capital.

Includes a smart function to check if there's enough free margin before opening new trades.



Customizable Parameters: Adjust Standard Deviation period and trade limits to fit your risk tolerance.

Set your preferred order volume for precise position sizing.



User-Friendly: Visual indicators (buy/sell arrows) on your chart for easy signal identification.

Choose between manual and automated trading modes with the Auto_Trade option.



Efficient Code Structure: Developed by industry professional Sakhile Mamba.

Utilizes MQL5's built-in functions and classes for optimal performance.



Versatile Application: Suitable for various trading styles and timeframes.

Can be used on multiple currency pairs.



Educational Value: Great tool for learning about trend-following strategies and market dynamics.

Helps traders understand the importance of volatility in trading decisions.



Time-Saving: Automates the trading process, allowing you to focus on strategy refinement or other activities.



Continuous Monitoring: Works tirelessly 24/5, never missing a potential trading opportunity.



Professional Support: Backed by an expert developer, ensuring reliable performance and potential updates.

The developer is there to meet you via zoom and help you understand the exact strategy for using this EA when you purchase it.

Don't miss out on this opportunity to elevate your trading. The Crests And Troughs Expert Advisor offers a blend of sophisticated analysis, risk management, and user-friendly features that cater to both novice and experienced traders.

Upgrade your trading strategy today with the Crests And Troughs EA and experience the potential for consistent, data-driven trading decisions!

Disclaimer: Forex trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and seek independent advice if necessary.



























































