BOS CHoCH and FVG

Contact me for any queries or custom orders, if you want to use this in an EA.

Key Features:

  1. Pattern Recognition:
    • Identifies Fair Value Gaps (FVGs)
    • Spots Break of Structure (BOS) points
    • Detects Change of Character (CHoCH) patterns
  2. Versatile Application:
    • Optimized for candlestick charts
    • Compatible with any chart type and financial instrument
  3. Real-Time and Historical Analysis:
    • Works seamlessly with both real-time and historical data
    • Allows for backtesting strategies and live market analysis
  4. Visual Representation:
    • Draws rectangles to highlight significant areas on the chart
    • Labels BOS and CHoCH patterns with clear lines for easy identification
  5. Standalone Functionality:
    • Operates as an independent tool, easily integrated into your existing trading setup
  6. User-Friendly Interface:
    • Intuitive design for traders of all experience levels
    • Clear visual cues to quickly interpret market structures

This indicator serves as your advanced assistant in technical analysis, helping you identify potential trading opportunities across various timeframes and market conditions. By clearly marking FVGs, BOS points, and CHoCH patterns, it provides valuable insights into market structure and potential trend changes, empowering you to make more strategic trading decisions.


Filtrele:
Benjamin Afedzie
3176
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.06.12 15:35 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Lydia Kwarteng
1613
Lydia Kwarteng 2025.06.12 14:05 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

75_BANANA
26
75_BANANA 2025.04.24 15:32 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

idiamond
16
idiamond 2024.12.20 22:32 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

toroimartin
14
toroimartin 2024.12.15 18:58 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

İncelemeye yanıt