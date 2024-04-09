Ichimoku Japanese Cloud MS EA MT5

This is a trend strategy that seeks to exploit this characteristic offered by some assets with strong trends. Two positions are placed at market price; one with take profit at a short distance and the other without take profit. Both orders have stop losses, and when the first reaches the take profit on the second position, the stop loss is moved to breakeven.

When it is well configured and on the assets it works well, it generates a flat or slightly falling profit graph most of the time, and occasionally hunts a trend that generates profit spikes.

Before placing the Expert Advisor make sure you know the strategy, unlike many strategies where you don't know what it does. In this strategy you know how it works and you can explore the markets where you can profit. And since it is a trend strategy, you can place the expert advisor according to the current market trend and stop it as appropriate.

Therefore it is an Expert Advisor for people who want to do their own backtesting and use their own configurations.
IT IS NOT A EXPERT ADVISOR TO BUY AND PLACE ON THE MARKET. YOU CAN DOWNLOAD THE DEMO VERSION AND DO YOUR OWN BACKTESTING.

BUY SIGNAL JAPANESE CLOUD STRATEGY

1. The price must be above the cloud.
2. The Tenkan Sen must be above the cloud.
3. The price must cross the Tenkam Sen upwards, but before 6 candles.
4. The entry candle will be the one that opens below the Tenkam Sen and closes above the Tekam Sen and we enter its close.
5. We will place the stop loss protected by a previous swing or on the other side of the cloud.
6. The entry candle should never be touching the cloud
7. If the signal candle is touching the cloud, the next candle that closes above the Tenkam Sen and without touching the cloud will be the signal candle, and this is often on the next candle.
8. Target 1 is located at 60 pips, where we close half of the position and move the stop to breakeven. The amount of pips varies depending on the time.
9. The rest is managed as "trailing", and the first candle that opens and closes below the Tenkam Sen will mark the closing of the position.
10. If half of the operation has already been closed, as there is no open risk, a new signal can be entered if it is generated.

SELL SIGNAL JAPANESE CLOUD STRATEGY

1. The price must be below the cloud.
2. The Tenkan Sen must be below the cloud.
3. The price must cross the Tenkam Sen downwards, but before 6 candles.
4. The entry candle will be the one that opens above the Tenkam Sen and closes below the Tekam Sen and we enter its close.
5. We will place the stop loss protected by a previous swing or on the other side of the cloud.
6. The entry sail should never be touching the cloud.
7. If the signal candle is touching the cloud, the next candle that closes below the Tenkam Sen and without touching the cloud will be the signal candle, and this is often on the next candle.
8. Target 1 is located at 60 pips, where we close half of the position and move the stop to breakeven. The amount of pips varies depending on the time.
9. The rest is managed as "trailing", and the first candle that opens and closes above the Tenkam Sen will mark the closing of the position.
10. If half of the operation has already been closed, as there is no open risk, a new signal can be entered if it is generated.

A set of filters have been added that can be tested, and if you select during backtesting the “Diagnostic Logging Level” option as “HIGH” you will get a .csv file with information that you can analyze from a spreadsheet. The path it is placed on looks like this path
C:\Users\Administrator\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Tester\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075\Agent-127.0.0.1-3000\MQL5\Files
 

PROS

- It is a strategy resistant to losses. You have the opportunity to rectify if it is misconfigured, if you take the precaution of healthy risk management for example 0.5%/0.5%.

RESTRICTIONS:

- Changes to parameters are not allowed. You must stop the EA and restart with the new changes you want to make. You will lose track if there are open positions, so you will have to close them manually.
- Do not remove the stop loss, the results may be unexpected. For example the philosophy is if there is no Stop Loss then ignore the Breakeven.
- Only for Hedge accounts.
- Does not support the FIFO rule.
- Using multiple symbols requires more memory.

The backtesting shown in the screenshot was performed with data from Dukascopy.
Prodotti consigliati
Grid Close System
Mr Adisorn Mayang
Experts
ZAB Grid EA - Automated Trading Tool for High Volatility Markets Product Description ZAB Grid EA is an automated trading program developed for various financial markets with price volatility. This EA is suitable for trading instruments such as gold (XAUUSD), oil (USOIL), indices like S&P500, and even stocks. It employs a price grid strategy that helps you trade with a systematic approach and effective risk management. Key Features and Benefits Detailed Pre-Trade Planning The EA calculates and
Market Perspective Structure Indicator MT5
Mykola Khandus
Indicatori
Overview The Market Perspective Structure Indicator is a comprehensive MetaTrader indicator designed to provide traders with a detailed analysis of market structure across multiple timeframes. It identifies and visualizes key price action elements, including swing highs and lows, Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHOCH), internal structures, equal highs/lows, premium/discount levels, previous levels from higher timeframes, and trading session zones. With extensive customization opt
Visual Heatmap Book Analyzer
Alexandre Moraes De Souza Lima
Indicatori
Visual Heatmap Book Analyser This indicator monitors the market liquidity and generates colors based on order patterns, quantities, and renewal activities in the book. This allows you to visualize the order flow and identify areas of high and low liquidity and activity. The indicator uses machine learning techniques to analyze the order behavior in the book, enabling it to detect patterns and trends in orders, allowing you to make informed decisions about your trading operations. The color pale
WAPV adh Supply and Demand Forex
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
Indicatori
L'indicatore Forex WAPV ADH Supply and Demand fa parte di una serie di indicatori chiamati (Wyckoff Academy Wave Market) L'indicatore WAPV ADH Forex Supply and Demand per MT5 ha lo scopo di identificare il lato vincente tra acquirenti e venditori. La sua lettura è molto semplice, quando la linea verde è al di sopra della linea rossa la domanda è al comando, quando la linea rossa è al di sopra della linea verde l'offerta è al comando. Più positive sono le linee verde e rossa, più alto è il volume
Tron MT5
Franck Martin
5 (1)
Experts
TRON is the result of several months of development. Featuring an advanced algorithm and a combination of custom indicators, this EA is a blend of profitability, security and simplicity. With its intelligent real-time technology and proven trading strategy for several years now, it offers reliable long-term trading and knows how to adapt to the situations it encounters over time. *** Compatible with Prop Firm ***   (see backtest) Please check your Prop Firm's terms and rules for consistency and
Prime Ultra JPY
Ahmad Jawad
Experts
* * Prime Ultra JPY: Your Stable and Reliable USD / JPY Automation Solution * * In the often volatile world of Forex, Prime Ultra JPY provides a bedrock of stability for your USD / JPY trading. Focusing on robust risk management and consistent performance, this Expert Advisor prioritizes the preservation of capital while steadily generating returns. Experience automated USD / JPY trading you can rely on. Prime Ultra JPY is a cutting - edge Expert Advisor engineered to navigate the dynamic landsc
Hurst Cycles Diamonds
Fillipe Dos Santos
Indicatori
Hurst Cycles Diamonds Description This indicator is an alternative version inspired by the pioneering work of David Hickson and the Hurst Cycles Notes indicator developed by Grafton. The main objective is to provide a clear and intuitive view of the Hurst cycles. Credits Original Concept : David Hickson - Hurst Cycles Theory Inspiration : Grafton - Hurst Diamond Notation Pivots Alternative Version : Fillipe dos Santos Main Features Identifies and displays pivots in multiple time cycles Visual t
Spike Box Mitigation
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicatori
boom Spike Mitigation Zone Pro A professional spike pattern indicator built for synthetic traders who scalp and swing Boom 500/300/1000/600/900with precision.  This indicator: Detects powerful 3-candle spike formations (Spike → Pullback → Spike) Automatically draws a clean box around the pattern Marks the entry price from the middle candle Extends a horizontal mitigation line to guide perfect sniper entries Automatically deletes & redraws the line once price touches it (mitiga
Quantum Edge FairValueGap Pro
Arnold Byarufu
Indicatori
"QuantumEdge FairValueGap Pro" - The Ultimate Trading Edge! Elevate your trading experience with the QuantumEdge FairValueGap Pro, your all-in-one solution for unparalleled market insights and precision trading. This cutting-edge indicator brings quantum-level analysis to your fingertips, empowering you with advanced tools to navigate the financial markets. Key Features: 1️⃣ FairValue Precision: Gain a quantum-edge perspective on market fairness, with a focus on pinpointing the most lucr
KT Pin Bar MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicatori
KT Pin Bar identifies the pin bar formation which is a type of price action pattern which depicts a sign of reversal or rejection of the trend. When combined with support and resistance, BRN and other significant levels, Pin Bar pattern proved to be a very strong sign of reversal. Basically, a pin bar is characterized by a small body relative to the bar length which is closed either in upper or lower 50% part of its length. They have very large wicks and small candle body. A pin bar candlestic
Binary Options Premium V8
Md Meraz Mahmud
Indicatori
Hello My Dear Friend, im introduce about Binary Option Premium V8 it work, all currency pair 1 minute time frame, 1-5 minute expire 100% non repaint, no delay signal Alright. This indicator works on MT5 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle. A red arrow means sell and a green arrow means buy. for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that?  W
Eurcad MED M5
Fabriel Henrique Dosta Silva
Experts
O que é o EURCAD MED? O EURCAD MED é um robô de negociação automatizado, desenvolvido para operar exclusivamente no par de moedas EURCAD. Ele utiliza estratégias de análise técnica para aprimorar suas operações de negociação de forma eficiente. Por que considerar o EURCAD MED? 1. Execução Precisa: • O EURCAD MED foi projetado para realizar pedidos com alta precisão, identificando oportunidades de mercado de forma eficiente. • Ele idade de forma precisa para capturar os melhores momentos de en
Companion v1
Benjamin Alistair Fisher
Experts
The Day Trading Companion!!  The Day Trading Companion offers a unique approach that blends automation with a proven manual strategy to help you build confidence and establish effective trading habits. It's suitable for everyone, regardless of experience level! Automate Your Prop Passing & Payouts Companion Community Fully & Semi Automated Full Discord Community Included  A-Z Set up Included  Updated Regularly  Much More! ️ Once joined drop me a message I'll add you
Nuker
Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
Experts
Nuker - Precision Through Candle Length Analysis Nuker is a highly practical Expert Advisor that focuses on the length of preceding candles, taking action when they exceed a predetermined threshold. By analyzing the historical context of candle lengths, Nuker adapts to variations in the market with remarkable efficiency. Backtesting and Live Performance Backtesting was conducted using in-sample data from 2012 to 2019 and out-of-sample data from 2020 to mid-2023. As shown in the accompanying res
ABCD Lemissa Monthly PinBar Marubozu Indicator
N'da Lemissa Kouame
Indicatori
ABCD Lemissa + Livelli Mensili + PinBar + Marubozu Descrizione Questo indicatore combina più strumenti potenti per fornire una visione completa del mercato: ABCD Lemissa – Rileva automaticamente le strutture ABCD con i punti A, B, C e D , evidenziando le zone di supporto/resistenza e mostrando frecce di acquisto/vendita. Livelli Mensili (Monthly Levels) – Mostra i livelli High, Low, Open e Close delle candele mensili per identificare le zone chiave. PinBar & Marubozu – Rileva automaticamente
Kintal
Dian Mayang Sari
Experts
LIMITED-TIME LAUNCH PRICE: The current 270 price is discounted! Final price will rise up to 396 . Presentiamo  Kintal   – EA Avanzato Controllato dal Rischio  Solar Crest è un Expert Advisor robusto progettato per gestori di rischio intelligenti e trader di prop firm. Funziona in modo completamente automatizzato su XAUUSD e utilizza M15 come grafico di base. Basta caricare l'EA su un solo grafico e lasciare che la logica di precisione gestisca tutto. “Dotato di logica trailing stop e rigido co
Half Trend Scanner
Jalitha K Johny
Utilità
A HalfTrend scanner for MT5 (MetaTrader 5) is a technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify trend reversals and trade opportunities in the market. The HalfTrend indicator itself is based on price movements and a specific algorithm that identifies changes in market direction. Here’s a detailed description of an MT5 HalfTrend scanner: Overview The MT5 HalfTrend scanner is an advanced tool that scans multiple currency pairs or financial instruments for potential trend reversal signals
Blue Sky Plus
Franklin Manickam
Experts
Blue Sky Plus is a tested product over 5 years now which is also available in Metatrader. It uses a combination of indicators and trading strategies to make constant profit. The best thing about this product is that it generates signals at the right time and also gives less signals. Using this Expert Advisor over a period of time will make you profit. We don't recommend random trades instead a systematic way along with the expert advisor. Segments which works best Works best with Commodities a
IQ FX Gann Levels MT5
INTRAQUOTES
Indicatori
IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods. It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Download the   Metatrader 4 Version
KT Renko Patterns MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicatori
KT Renko Patterns analizza il grafico Renko mattone per mattone per individuare i pattern grafici più famosi, frequentemente utilizzati dai trader nei vari mercati finanziari. Rispetto ai grafici basati sul tempo, i grafici Renko rendono il trading basato sui pattern più semplice e visivamente chiaro grazie alla loro struttura pulita. KT Renko Patterns include diversi pattern Renko, molti dei quali sono ampiamente spiegati nel libro “Profitable Trading with Renko Charts” di Prashant Shah. Un E
RoboInvest
Vasil Georgiev Todorov
Experts
# RoboInvest RoboInvest is a professional grid-based Expert Advisor built for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe. It combines moving average crossovers, ATR volatility filter, and optional RSI confirmation to deliver highly adaptive entries during trending conditions. --- ## Strategy Overview - Entry signals based on fast MA vs slow MA (3 / 20 by default) - Optional RSI filter (entry when RSI confirms trend bias) - Grid logic with lot multiplier (default: 1.12) - Works during sp
Liquidity Levels MT5
Navdeep Singh
5 (1)
Indicatori
The indicator helps the trader in identifying potential liquidity levels. The algorithm used in this indicator checks the behavior of the asset taking into account the price levels, momentum and volume analysis. Features:- Parameters for signal optimization and alerts. Usage:- The levels formed by the indicator can be helpful to traders in identifying potential entries, breakouts or reversals. it can assist traders of technical trading background or even pure price action trading.
HLC bar MT5 Wyckoff
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
Indicatori
L'indicatore "HLC_bar_MT5 Wyckoff" per MT5 è stato creato per facilitare l'analisi al momento del trading. La barra HLC è stata utilizzata da Richard Wyckoff ed è attualmente ampiamente utilizzata nelle operazioni "VSA". Wyckoff ha scoperto che l'utilizzo di High, Low e Close ha reso il grafico molto più pulito e più facile da analizzare. L'indicatore "HLC_bar_MT5 Wyckoff" consente: # Cambia la larghezza della barra; # Lascia la barra dello stesso colore; # Ed evidenzia la barra che si è aperta
Delta Profile Volume
Teresinha Moraes Correia
Indicatori
Technical Description of the Indicator – Delta Profile for MetaTrader 5 The Delta Profile is an indicator developed for MetaTrader 5 focused on detailed analysis of volume flow within a defined range of candles. It organizes and displays information about the imbalance of positive volumes (associated with upward movements) and negative volumes (associated with downward movements) at different price levels. The result is a clear view of the chart points where the highest concentration of trades o
Euro killer Fuzzy logic 4 hour
CHRISTOPHER FARON
Experts
Summary: This strategy is designed to trade the EUR/USD currency pair utilizing a sophisticated combination of technical indicators. It seeks to automate the trading process by analyzing market conditions based on various metrics and executing trades following the defined strategy rules. Key Features: Indicators Used : 1.   Williams Percentage Range (WPR) : Used for momentum trading. 2.   MACD : To identify potential buy and sell signals based on the cross of moving averages. 3.   OSMA : A varia
TW Western Scalper MT5
Altan Karakaya
Experts
TW Western Scalper MT5 – Il Miglior EA per il Day Trading dell’Oro & Intraday XAUUSD Il tuo partner più intelligente per lo Scalping dell’Oro e i Profitti Intraday TW Western Scalper MT5 combina un rilevamento preciso del trend, una logica di mercato adattiva e un controllo multilivello del rischio per catturare movimenti redditizi a breve termine nei prezzi dell’oro. Ottimizzato per le sessioni volatili di XAUUSD, garantisce prestazioni costanti, protezione rigorosa del capitale e gestione in
Moving Average Crossover EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Experts
Moving Average Strategy EA MT5 è uno strumento di trading automatizzato sofisticato progettato per MetaTrader 5, che sfrutta gli incroci delle medie mobili per catturare le inversioni di tendenza e i potenziali punti di ingresso. Questo consulente esperto offre ai trader una soluzione versatile con impostazioni personalizzabili, garantendo un’esecuzione precisa delle operazioni e una gestione robusta del rischio. Ampiamente testato, fornisce metodi di ingresso efficienti, regole di uscita flessi
GoldenRatioX
Serhii Sharlai
Experts
GoldenRatioX — Gold Scalping, Refined to Perfection GoldenRatioX is a powerful and intuitive platform for high-speed gold trading, designed specifically for scalpers and active traders who operate on the edge of seconds and aim to squeeze the maximum out of every price movement. After the purchase, please make sure to contact me to receive the settings.  Why gold? Gold is more than just an asset. It’s a highly liquid, volatile instrument with well-defined levels — a perfect match for scalping.
Reverse side scalper
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicatori
Reverse side scalper is the manual trading system, that works on choppy(anti-trend) market. As a rule markets are on 80% choppy and only 20% is trend phase. System is based on custom step Moving and RSI and reverse pattern. System defines up movement, down movement, trend / choppy phases. Indicator plots Buy signal arrow when current direction is down and phase is trend, Sell signal arrow is plotted when currently is up movement and phase is trend. As a rule it allows to "catch" local maximum/mi
VM Heiken Ashi Pro EA
Van Minh Nguyen
Experts
Heiken Ashi Pro v1.9 – Heiken-Ashi Smoothing Strategy for XAUUSD H1 Heiken Ashi Pro is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) based on smoothed Heiken-Ashi candles using either EMA or HULL smoothing. The EA combines ATR-based dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit with multi-layered trend filters and comprehensive risk management to balance trade frequency and stability in the highly volatile XAUUSD H1 environment. It checks spread and margin before placing trades and includes an automatic close or re
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.39 (44)
Experts
Informazioni importanti! Il nostro team è diviso per ruoli: gli sviluppatori si concentrano sullo sviluppo e sugli aggiornamenti, mentre i moderatori aiutano con l'installazione e la configurazione dell'EA. I nostri moderatori sono disponibili per assisterti e rispondere a qualsiasi domanda tu possa avere: Zolia (Taiwan) — https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia Jim (Inghilterra) — https://www.mql5.com/en/users/jimmyalgo Simbolo XAUUSD Timeframe H1-M15 (qualsiasi) Tipo Intelligenza artificiale S
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (336)
Experts
Ciao, trader! Sono Quantum Queen, la nuova e potentissima aggiunta alla famiglia di Expert Advisor Quantum. La mia specialità? L'ORO. Sì, opero sulla coppia XAUUSD con precisione e sicurezza, offrendovi opportunità di trading senza pari sullo scintillante mercato dell'oro. Sono qui per dimostrare di essere l'Expert Advisor per il trading sull'oro più avanzato mai creato. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
5 (11)
Experts
Ogni volta che il segnale live aumenta del 10%, il prezzo verrà aumentato per mantenere l'esclusività di Zenox e proteggere la strategia. Il prezzo finale sarà di $ 2.999. Segnale Live Conto IC Markets, guarda tu stesso le performance live come prova! Zenox è un robot di swing trading multi-coppia basato su intelligenza artificiale all'avanguardia che segue le tendenze e diversifica il rischio su sedici coppie di valute. Anni di sviluppo dedicato hanno portato alla creazione di un potente algor
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (39)
Experts
Quantum King EA: potenza intelligente, raffinata per ogni trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prezzo di lancio speciale Segnale in diretta:       CLICCA QUI Canale Quantum King:       Clicca qui ***Acquista Quantum King MT5 e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli! Gestisci   le tue attività di trading con precisione e disciplina. Quantum King E
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (35)
Experts
Aura Ultimate: l'apice del trading tramite reti neurali e il percorso verso la libertà finanziaria. Aura Ultimate rappresenta il prossimo passo evolutivo nella famiglia Aura: una sintesi di architettura AI all'avanguardia, intelligenza adattabile al mercato e precisione basata sul controllo del rischio. Basata sul DNA collaudato di Aura Black Edition e Aura Neuron, si spinge oltre, fondendo i loro punti di forza in un unico ecosistema multi-strategia unificato, introducendo al contempo un live
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (5)
Experts
Un nuovo passo avanti | La precisione guidata dall’IA incontra la logica del mercato Con Argos Rage viene introdotto un nuovo livello di automazione del trading – alimentato da un sistema DeepSeek AI integrato che analizza il comportamento del mercato in tempo reale. Pur basandosi sui punti di forza di Argos Fury, questo EA segue una strategia differente: maggiore flessibilità, interpretazione più ampia e maggiore coinvolgimento del mercato. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Leva:  min. 1:20 Deposi
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.89 (35)
Experts
AxonShift — Sistema di trading algoritmico con logica di esecuzione adattiva AxonShift è un algoritmo di trading autonomo, progettato e ottimizzato specificamente per operare su XAUUSD (oro) nel timeframe H1. La sua architettura modulare è basata sull’analisi del comportamento del mercato attraverso la combinazione di dinamiche a breve termine e impulsi strutturali a medio termine. Il sistema evita reazioni eccessive al rumore di mercato e non utilizza strategie ad alta frequenza, concentrandosi
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.79 (14)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOZIONE DI LANCIO: NUMERO DI COPIE MOLTO LIMITATO DISPONIBILE AL PREZZO ATTUALE! Prezzo finale: 990$ Da 349$: scegli 1 EA gratis! (per un massimo di 2 numeri di conto commerciale) Offerta Combo Definitiva     ->     clicca qui UNISCITI AL GRUPPO PUBBLICO:   Clicca qui   LIVE RESULTS REVISIONE INDIPENDENTE Benvenuti a "The ORB Master"   :   il tuo vantaggio nell'apertura dei breakout di range Sfrutta la potenza della strategia Opening Range Breakout (ORB) con ORB Master E
Prop Firm Gold EA
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
5 (5)
Experts
INFORMAZIONI IMPORTANTI! Questo EA non è stato creato per avere un backtest perfetto, eccessivamente ottimizzato o basato su curve fit, né utilizza rischiose strategie di martingala o grid. L'obiettivo principale è la redditività effettiva in tempo reale.    Le strategie utilizzate in questo EA sono un mix delle mie comprovate strategie sull'oro, che opero in tempo reale nei miei segnali verificati, con un track record di profitti di oltre 13 mesi, tutte ottenute senza alcuna martingala o sis
Zenith FX EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (9)
Experts
Zenith FX – Sistema Avanzato di Intelligenza Artificiale Meccanica Panoramica Zenith FX rappresenta la nuova generazione di architettura algoritmica progettata per offrire precisione a livello istituzionale su XAUUSD (Oro) e USDJPY (Dollaro/Yen Giapponese) . Basato sulla struttura analitica introdotta in Axon Shift e Vector Prime, il sistema integra un quadro neurale rinforzato, in grado di adattarsi in tempo reale alla volatilità, alle variazioni di liquidità e alle correlazioni tra metalli e
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (8)
Experts
SEGNALE LIVE CON CONTO DI TRADING REALE:  MT4 predefinito (oltre 7 mesi di trading live):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (oltre 5 mesi di trading live):  https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2340132 Canale di trading Forex EA su MQL5:  Unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per rimanere aggiornato sulle mie ultime notizie.  La mia community di oltre 14.000 membri su MQL5 . SOLO 3 COPIE SU 10 RIMASTI A $399! Dopodiché, il prezzo verrà aumentato a $499. EA sarà venduto in quantità lim
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (485)
Experts
Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan  o  Quantum King  gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori d
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (10)
Experts
Presentazione di Syna Versione 3+ - Il Rivoluzionario Sistema di Trading IA a Doppia Funzione Sono entusiasta di presentare Syna Versione 3+, un salto rivoluzionario nella tecnologia di trading alimentata da IA. Questa versione presenta un accesso API diretto senza precedenti ai principali fornitori di IA, tra cui OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek e l'ampio ecosistema di modelli di OpenRouter. Ora con capacità di input Vision, gestione automatica delle chiavi API e proto
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (35)
Experts
Barone quantico EA C'è un motivo per cui il petrolio è chiamato oro nero: ora, con Quantum Baron EA, puoi attingervi con una precisione e una sicurezza senza pari. Progettato per dominare il mondo ad alto numero di ottani di XTIUSD (petrolio greggio) sul grafico M30, Quantum Baron è la tua arma definitiva per salire di livello e fare trading con precisione d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.
AuriON AI System EA MT5
Aung Kaung Htet
5 (1)
Experts
AuriON AI System EA Il trading ridefinito dall’intelligenza. Importante: dopo l'acquisto, ti prego di inviarmi un messaggio privato per ricevere il tuo pacchetto di installazione personalizzato e le istruzioni per la configurazione. Segnale live:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340133 Offerta attuale: Le prossime 10 copie sono disponibili a $449 , dopodiché il prezzo aumenterà a $599 . I. Introduzione AuriON è un sistema di trading cognitivo che integra esecuzione algoritmica, apprendimento a
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Experts
Remstone non è il classico Expert Advisor.   Combina anni di ricerca e gestione patrimoniale. Live:   Remstone Club   Remstone Prime The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. Q1 price: $2,500 Dal 2018   , la mia ultima società, Armonia Capital, ha fornito il segnale ARF a Darwinex, un gestore patrimoniale regolamentato dalla FCA, raccogliendo 750.000 dollari. Padroneggia 4 classi di attività con un unico consulente! Nessuna promessa, nessun adattamento, nessuna illusione. Ma una vas
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.44 (84)
Experts
PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) WARNING : Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare la frequ
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
4.93 (29)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [ Live Signals ]   ,  [ My Channel ]   ,  [ Set Files ]   ,   [ Blog ]   Conti consigliati: Standard con leva elevata, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO ecc.) Lo sviluppatore di questo EA ha dimostrato la propria professionalità con la qualità dei suoi altri robot. Con Volume Hedger EA  Grazie alla funzione di definizione della strategia di ingresso tramite Indicatore Personalizzato, non avrai più bisogno di acquistare altri EA! Questo EA è un algoritmo di trading avanzato che comb
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (6)
Experts
AOT MT5 - Sistema Multi-Valuta AI di Nuova Generazione Segnale Live: [Account Principale] | [Account Minore] | Canale Ufficiale AOT | Prossimo Prezzo: $299 IMPORTANTE! Dopo l'acquisto, inviami un messaggio privato per ricevere il manuale di installazione e le istruzioni di configurazione. AOT MT5 è un Expert Advisor avanzato alimentato da analisi del sentiment AI e algoritmi di Ottimizzazione Adattiva . Sviluppato nel corso di diversi anni di perfezionamento, questo sistema completamente automat
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.27 (33)
Experts
Per la prima volta su questa piattaforma | Un EA che comprende il mercato Per la prima volta su questa piattaforma, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilizza tutta la potenza di Deep Seek. Combinato con la strategia Dynamic Reversal Zoning, nasce un sistema che non solo rileva i movimenti di mercato — ma li comprende davvero. Segnale live __________ Configurazione Timeframe: H1 Leva: min. 1:30 Deposito: min. $200 Simbolo: XAUUSD Broker: tutti Questa combinazione tra Deep Seek e la strategia di inversi
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.81 (120)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : niente è impossibile, è solo questione di capire come farlo! Entra nel futuro del trading   di Bitcoin   con   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , l'ultimo capolavoro di uno dei migliori venditori di MQL5. Progettato per i trader che richiedono prestazioni, precisione e stabilità, Quantum Bitcoin ridefinisce ciò che è possibile nel mondo volatile delle criptovalute. IMPORTANTE!   Dopo l'acquisto, inviami un messaggio privato per ricevere il manuale di installazione e le istruzioni d
One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
5 (4)
Experts
Solo 1 copie disponibili a 599 $ Prossimo prezzo: 699 $ Senza esagerazioni e senza rischi inutili. Con un drawdown minimo: One Man Army è un sistema di trading multivaluta progettato sia per il trading personale sia per le società di prop trading. Segue una strategia di scalping basata sulle correzioni e inversioni di mercato a breve e medio termine, operando tramite ordini limitati pendenti. Questo robot di trading non indovina la direzione del mercato — entra ai livelli di prezzo migliori con
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.91 (103)
Experts
Ciao a tutti, mi presento: Sono   Quantum StarMan,   il membro più elettrizzante e fresco della famiglia   Quantum EAs   . Sono un EA multivaluta completamente automatizzato, in grado di gestire fino a 5 coppie dinamiche:   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD e USDCAD   . Con la massima precisione e un'incrollabile responsabilità, porterò il tuo trading a un livello superiore. Ecco il punto: non mi affido alle strategie Martingala. Utilizzo invece un sofisticato sistema a griglia progettato per gar
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.23 (69)
Experts
SmartChoise EA – Sistema di Trading Alimentato da Reti Neurali per XAU/USD (Oro) su Timeframe M1 Il manuale utente è disponibile tramite il link sulla mia pagina profilo — contiene spiegazioni dettagliate di tutte le impostazioni e opzioni. Sul canale Telegram puoi anche trovare diversi account che utilizzano SmartChoise con differenti saldi, livelli di rischio e configurazioni. È un ottimo modo per vedere le reali prestazioni dell’EA su più broker e condizioni. Prezzo ridotto per ora. Questo EA
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (4)
Experts
Prezzo: 606$ -> 808$ Segnale:   ENEA Manuale d’uso:  Manual ENEA mt5 – Cambio di regime + GPT5 con Modelli di Markov Nascosti (HMM) ENEA mt5 è un algoritmo di trading all’avanguardia, completamente automatizzato, che combina la potenza dell’intelligenza artificiale sotto forma di ChatGPT-5 con l’analisi statistica precisa di un Modello di Markov Nascosto (HMM). Monitora il mercato in tempo reale, identificando anche stati di mercato complessi e difficili da rilevare (regimi) e regolando dinam
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper MT5 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.33 (3)
Experts
HFT AI FAST SCALPER V10.1 La versione più avanzata del nostro EA fino ad oggi, completamente ricostruita con decisioni basate sull’IA , votazione multi-IA e logica di trading dinamica . Ora non è più limitato solo a XAUUSD (Oro) su M1, ma supporta anche BTCUSD e ETHUSD , con ingressi ad alta frequenza, gestione intelligente del rischio e piena adattabilità. Questo EA combina IA gratuite connesse tramite OpenRouter con filtri avanzati per un trading di precisione in qualsiasi condizione di mer
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (4)
Experts
Strategia di trading ibrida per XAUUSD – Combinazione di sentiment delle news & squilibrio del book degli ordini La strategia presentata combina due approcci di trading raramente utilizzati ma altamente efficaci in un sistema ibrido sviluppato esclusivamente per il XAUUSD (oro) su grafico a 30 minuti . Mentre gli Expert Advisor tradizionali si basano su indicatori predefiniti o semplici strutture tecniche, questo sistema si fonda su un modello intelligente di accesso al mercato, che integra dati
META i7
Meta Sophie Agapova
Experts
META i7 – Evoluzione del Trading Intelligente -  Riferimento tecnico META i7 è un Expert Advisor completamente automatizzato, basato su due potenti reti neurali cooperative. Queste lavorano in tempo reale, prendendo decisioni di trading, valutandole e ottimizzandole continuamente. Le due reti neurali vengono elaborate e analizzate attraverso il livello interno META Layer. Si tratta di un’interfaccia completamente integrata nell’EA, che unisce, analizza e consolida i risultati in una decisione d
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (123)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione