Ichimoku Japanese Cloud MS EA MT5

This is a trend strategy that seeks to exploit this characteristic offered by some assets with strong trends. Two positions are placed at market price; one with take profit at a short distance and the other without take profit. Both orders have stop losses, and when the first reaches the take profit on the second position, the stop loss is moved to breakeven.

When it is well configured and on the assets it works well, it generates a flat or slightly falling profit graph most of the time, and occasionally hunts a trend that generates profit spikes.

Before placing the Expert Advisor make sure you know the strategy, unlike many strategies where you don't know what it does. In this strategy you know how it works and you can explore the markets where you can profit. And since it is a trend strategy, you can place the expert advisor according to the current market trend and stop it as appropriate.

Therefore it is an Expert Advisor for people who want to do their own backtesting and use their own configurations.
IT IS NOT A EXPERT ADVISOR TO BUY AND PLACE ON THE MARKET. YOU CAN DOWNLOAD THE DEMO VERSION AND DO YOUR OWN BACKTESTING.

BUY SIGNAL JAPANESE CLOUD STRATEGY

1. The price must be above the cloud.
2. The Tenkan Sen must be above the cloud.
3. The price must cross the Tenkam Sen upwards, but before 6 candles.
4. The entry candle will be the one that opens below the Tenkam Sen and closes above the Tekam Sen and we enter its close.
5. We will place the stop loss protected by a previous swing or on the other side of the cloud.
6. The entry candle should never be touching the cloud
7. If the signal candle is touching the cloud, the next candle that closes above the Tenkam Sen and without touching the cloud will be the signal candle, and this is often on the next candle.
8. Target 1 is located at 60 pips, where we close half of the position and move the stop to breakeven. The amount of pips varies depending on the time.
9. The rest is managed as "trailing", and the first candle that opens and closes below the Tenkam Sen will mark the closing of the position.
10. If half of the operation has already been closed, as there is no open risk, a new signal can be entered if it is generated.

SELL SIGNAL JAPANESE CLOUD STRATEGY

1. The price must be below the cloud.
2. The Tenkan Sen must be below the cloud.
3. The price must cross the Tenkam Sen downwards, but before 6 candles.
4. The entry candle will be the one that opens above the Tenkam Sen and closes below the Tekam Sen and we enter its close.
5. We will place the stop loss protected by a previous swing or on the other side of the cloud.
6. The entry sail should never be touching the cloud.
7. If the signal candle is touching the cloud, the next candle that closes below the Tenkam Sen and without touching the cloud will be the signal candle, and this is often on the next candle.
8. Target 1 is located at 60 pips, where we close half of the position and move the stop to breakeven. The amount of pips varies depending on the time.
9. The rest is managed as "trailing", and the first candle that opens and closes above the Tenkam Sen will mark the closing of the position.
10. If half of the operation has already been closed, as there is no open risk, a new signal can be entered if it is generated.

A set of filters have been added that can be tested, and if you select during backtesting the “Diagnostic Logging Level” option as “HIGH” you will get a .csv file with information that you can analyze from a spreadsheet. The path it is placed on looks like this path
C:\Users\Administrator\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Tester\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075\Agent-127.0.0.1-3000\MQL5\Files
 

PROS

- It is a strategy resistant to losses. You have the opportunity to rectify if it is misconfigured, if you take the precaution of healthy risk management for example 0.5%/0.5%.

RESTRICTIONS:

- Changes to parameters are not allowed. You must stop the EA and restart with the new changes you want to make. You will lose track if there are open positions, so you will have to close them manually.
- Do not remove the stop loss, the results may be unexpected. For example the philosophy is if there is no Stop Loss then ignore the Breakeven.
- Only for Hedge accounts.
- Does not support the FIFO rule.
- Using multiple symbols requires more memory.

The backtesting shown in the screenshot was performed with data from Dukascopy.
Önerilen ürünler
Grid Close System
Mr Adisorn Mayang
Uzman Danışmanlar
ZAB Grid EA - Automated Trading Tool for High Volatility Markets Product Description ZAB Grid EA is an automated trading program developed for various financial markets with price volatility. This EA is suitable for trading instruments such as gold (XAUUSD), oil (USOIL), indices like S&P500, and even stocks. It employs a price grid strategy that helps you trade with a systematic approach and effective risk management. Key Features and Benefits Detailed Pre-Trade Planning The EA calculates and
Market Perspective Structure Indicator MT5
Mykola Khandus
Göstergeler
Overview The Market Perspective Structure Indicator is a comprehensive MetaTrader indicator designed to provide traders with a detailed analysis of market structure across multiple timeframes. It identifies and visualizes key price action elements, including swing highs and lows, Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHOCH), internal structures, equal highs/lows, premium/discount levels, previous levels from higher timeframes, and trading session zones. With extensive customization opt
Visual Heatmap Book Analyzer
Alexandre Moraes De Souza Lima
Göstergeler
Visual Heatmap Book Analyser This indicator monitors the market liquidity and generates colors based on order patterns, quantities, and renewal activities in the book. This allows you to visualize the order flow and identify areas of high and low liquidity and activity. The indicator uses machine learning techniques to analyze the order behavior in the book, enabling it to detect patterns and trends in orders, allowing you to make informed decisions about your trading operations. The color pale
WAPV adh Supply and Demand Forex
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
Göstergeler
WAPV ADH Arz ve Talep Forex Göstergesi, (Wyckoff Academy Wave Market) adlı bir dizi Göstergenin parçasıdır. WAPV ADH Forex Arz ve Talep Göstergesi MT5 için alıcılar ve satıcılar arasında kazanan tarafı belirlemeyi amaçlamaktadır. Okuması çok basittir, yeşil çizgi kırmızı çizginin üzerinde olduğunda talep komuta altındadır, kırmızı çizgi yeşil çizginin üzerinde olduğunda arz komuta altındadır. Yeşil ve kırmızı çizgiler ne kadar pozitifse, hacim girişi o kadar yüksek, sıfıra veya negatife o kadar
Tron MT5
Franck Martin
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
TRON is the result of several months of development. Featuring an advanced algorithm and a combination of custom indicators, this EA is a blend of profitability, security and simplicity. With its intelligent real-time technology and proven trading strategy for several years now, it offers reliable long-term trading and knows how to adapt to the situations it encounters over time. *** Compatible with Prop Firm ***   (see backtest) Please check your Prop Firm's terms and rules for consistency and
Prime Ultra JPY
Ahmad Jawad
Uzman Danışmanlar
* * Prime Ultra JPY: Your Stable and Reliable USD / JPY Automation Solution * * In the often volatile world of Forex, Prime Ultra JPY provides a bedrock of stability for your USD / JPY trading. Focusing on robust risk management and consistent performance, this Expert Advisor prioritizes the preservation of capital while steadily generating returns. Experience automated USD / JPY trading you can rely on. Prime Ultra JPY is a cutting - edge Expert Advisor engineered to navigate the dynamic landsc
Hurst Cycles Diamonds
Fillipe Dos Santos
Göstergeler
Hurst Cycles Diamonds Description This indicator is an alternative version inspired by the pioneering work of David Hickson and the Hurst Cycles Notes indicator developed by Grafton. The main objective is to provide a clear and intuitive view of the Hurst cycles. Credits Original Concept : David Hickson - Hurst Cycles Theory Inspiration : Grafton - Hurst Diamond Notation Pivots Alternative Version : Fillipe dos Santos Main Features Identifies and displays pivots in multiple time cycles Visual t
Spike Box Mitigation
Israr Hussain Shah
Göstergeler
boom Spike Mitigation Zone Pro A professional spike pattern indicator built for synthetic traders who scalp and swing Boom 500/300/1000/600/900with precision.  This indicator: Detects powerful 3-candle spike formations (Spike → Pullback → Spike) Automatically draws a clean box around the pattern Marks the entry price from the middle candle Extends a horizontal mitigation line to guide perfect sniper entries Automatically deletes & redraws the line once price touches it (mitiga
Quantum Edge FairValueGap Pro
Arnold Byarufu
Göstergeler
"QuantumEdge FairValueGap Pro" - The Ultimate Trading Edge! Elevate your trading experience with the QuantumEdge FairValueGap Pro, your all-in-one solution for unparalleled market insights and precision trading. This cutting-edge indicator brings quantum-level analysis to your fingertips, empowering you with advanced tools to navigate the financial markets. Key Features: 1️⃣ FairValue Precision: Gain a quantum-edge perspective on market fairness, with a focus on pinpointing the most lucr
KT Pin Bar MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Göstergeler
KT Pin Bar identifies the pin bar formation which is a type of price action pattern which depicts a sign of reversal or rejection of the trend. When combined with support and resistance, BRN and other significant levels, Pin Bar pattern proved to be a very strong sign of reversal. Basically, a pin bar is characterized by a small body relative to the bar length which is closed either in upper or lower 50% part of its length. They have very large wicks and small candle body. A pin bar candlestic
Binary Options Premium V8
Md Meraz Mahmud
Göstergeler
Hello My Dear Friend, im introduce about Binary Option Premium V8 it work, all currency pair 1 minute time frame, 1-5 minute expire 100% non repaint, no delay signal Alright. This indicator works on MT5 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle. A red arrow means sell and a green arrow means buy. for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that?  W
Eurcad MED M5
Fabriel Henrique Dosta Silva
Uzman Danışmanlar
O que é o EURCAD MED? O EURCAD MED é um robô de negociação automatizado, desenvolvido para operar exclusivamente no par de moedas EURCAD. Ele utiliza estratégias de análise técnica para aprimorar suas operações de negociação de forma eficiente. Por que considerar o EURCAD MED? 1. Execução Precisa: • O EURCAD MED foi projetado para realizar pedidos com alta precisão, identificando oportunidades de mercado de forma eficiente. • Ele idade de forma precisa para capturar os melhores momentos de en
Companion v1
Benjamin Alistair Fisher
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Day Trading Companion!!  The Day Trading Companion offers a unique approach that blends automation with a proven manual strategy to help you build confidence and establish effective trading habits. It's suitable for everyone, regardless of experience level! Automate Your Prop Passing & Payouts Companion Community Fully & Semi Automated Full Discord Community Included  A-Z Set up Included  Updated Regularly  Much More! ️ Once joined drop me a message I'll add you
Nuker
Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
Uzman Danışmanlar
Nuker - Precision Through Candle Length Analysis Nuker is a highly practical Expert Advisor that focuses on the length of preceding candles, taking action when they exceed a predetermined threshold. By analyzing the historical context of candle lengths, Nuker adapts to variations in the market with remarkable efficiency. Backtesting and Live Performance Backtesting was conducted using in-sample data from 2012 to 2019 and out-of-sample data from 2020 to mid-2023. As shown in the accompanying res
ABCD Lemissa Monthly PinBar Marubozu Indicator
N'da Lemissa Kouame
Göstergeler
ABCD Lemissa + Aylık Seviyeler + PinBar + Marubozu Açıklama Bu gösterge, birden fazla güçlü aracı birleştirerek piyasayı görsel olarak analiz etmenizi sağlar: ABCD Lemissa – ABCD yapısını otomatik olarak algılar ve A, B, C, D noktalarını, destek/direnç bölgelerini ve alım/satım oklarını gösterir. Aylık Seviyeler (Monthly Levels) – Aylık mumların High, Low, Open, Close seviyelerini göstererek önemli bölgeleri belirler. PinBar & Marubozu – PinBar mumları (dönüş sinyalleri) ve Marubozu mumları (
Kintal
Dian Mayang Sari
Uzman Danışmanlar
LIMITED-TIME LAUNCH PRICE: The current 270 price is discounted! Final price will rise up to 361 . Kintal ’i Tanıtıyoruz – Gelişmiş Risk Kontrolü EA  Solar Crest, akıllı risk yöneticileri ve prop firma trader'ları için özel olarak tasarlanmış sağlam bir Uzman Danışmandır. XAUUSD üzerinde tamamen otomatik olarak çalışır ve temel grafik olarak M15 'yi kullanır. EA’yı sadece bir grafik üzerine yükleyin ve hassas mantığın her şeyi halletmesine izin verin. “Geride kalan stop mantığı ve katı çekilme
Half Trend Scanner
Jalitha K Johny
Yardımcı programlar
A HalfTrend scanner for MT5 (MetaTrader 5) is a technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify trend reversals and trade opportunities in the market. The HalfTrend indicator itself is based on price movements and a specific algorithm that identifies changes in market direction. Here’s a detailed description of an MT5 HalfTrend scanner: Overview The MT5 HalfTrend scanner is an advanced tool that scans multiple currency pairs or financial instruments for potential trend reversal signals
Blue Sky Plus
Franklin Manickam
Uzman Danışmanlar
Blue Sky Plus is a tested product over 5 years now which is also available in Metatrader. It uses a combination of indicators and trading strategies to make constant profit. The best thing about this product is that it generates signals at the right time and also gives less signals. Using this Expert Advisor over a period of time will make you profit. We don't recommend random trades instead a systematic way along with the expert advisor. Segments which works best Works best with Commodities a
IQ FX Gann Levels MT5
INTRAQUOTES
Göstergeler
IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods. It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Download the   Metatrader 4 Version
KT Renko Patterns MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Göstergeler
KT Renko Patterns, Renko grafiğini tuğla tuğla tarayarak, farklı finansal piyasalarda yatırımcılar tarafından sıkça kullanılan popüler grafik formasyonlarını tespit eder. Zaman tabanlı grafiklerle karşılaştırıldığında, Renko grafiklerinde işlem yapmak daha kolay ve belirgindir çünkü grafik sade ve temiz bir yapıya sahiptir. KT Renko Patterns birçok Renko formasyonunu içerir ve bunların çoğu Prashant Shah'ın “Renko Grafikleriyle Karlı Ticaret” adlı kitabında ayrıntılı olarak açıklanmıştır. Bu g
RoboInvest
Vasil Georgiev Todorov
Uzman Danışmanlar
# RoboInvest RoboInvest is a professional grid-based Expert Advisor built for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe. It combines moving average crossovers, ATR volatility filter, and optional RSI confirmation to deliver highly adaptive entries during trending conditions. --- ## Strategy Overview - Entry signals based on fast MA vs slow MA (3 / 20 by default) - Optional RSI filter (entry when RSI confirms trend bias) - Grid logic with lot multiplier (default: 1.12) - Works during sp
Liquidity Levels MT5
Navdeep Singh
5 (1)
Göstergeler
The indicator helps the trader in identifying potential liquidity levels. The algorithm used in this indicator checks the behavior of the asset taking into account the price levels, momentum and volume analysis. Features:- Parameters for signal optimization and alerts. Usage:- The levels formed by the indicator can be helpful to traders in identifying potential entries, breakouts or reversals. it can assist traders of technical trading background or even pure price action trading.
HLC bar MT5 Wyckoff
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
Göstergeler
MT5 için "HLC_bar_MT5 Wyckoff" göstergesi, işlem sırasında analizi kolaylaştırmak için oluşturulmuştur. HLC Çubuğu Richard Wyckoff tarafından kullanılmıştır ve şu anda "VSA" operasyonlarında yaygın olarak kullanılmaktadır. Wyckoff, Yüksek, Düşük ve Yakın kullanmanın grafiği çok daha temiz ve analiz etmeyi kolaylaştırdığını buldu. "HLC_bar_MT5 Wyckoff" Göstergesi şunları sağlar: # Çubuk genişliğini değiştirin; # Çubuğu aynı renkte bırakın; # Ve aynı fiyattan açılan ve kapanan çubuğu vurgulayın. R
Delta Profile Volume
Teresinha Moraes Correia
Göstergeler
Technical Description of the Indicator – Delta Profile for MetaTrader 5 The Delta Profile is an indicator developed for MetaTrader 5 focused on detailed analysis of volume flow within a defined range of candles. It organizes and displays information about the imbalance of positive volumes (associated with upward movements) and negative volumes (associated with downward movements) at different price levels. The result is a clear view of the chart points where the highest concentration of trades o
Euro killer Fuzzy logic 4 hour
CHRISTOPHER FARON
Uzman Danışmanlar
Summary: This strategy is designed to trade the EUR/USD currency pair utilizing a sophisticated combination of technical indicators. It seeks to automate the trading process by analyzing market conditions based on various metrics and executing trades following the defined strategy rules. Key Features: Indicators Used : 1.   Williams Percentage Range (WPR) : Used for momentum trading. 2.   MACD : To identify potential buy and sell signals based on the cross of moving averages. 3.   OSMA : A varia
TW Western Scalper MT5
Altan Karakaya
Uzman Danışmanlar
TW Western Scalper MT5 – Altın Günü İçi ve XAUUSD Scalping İçin En İyi EA Altın Scalping ve Günü İçi Kazançlar İçin Akıllı Ortağınız TW Western Scalper MT5, hassas trend tespiti, uyarlanabilir piyasa mantığı ve çok katmanlı risk kontrolünü birleştirerek altın fiyatlarındaki kısa vadeli kârlı hareketleri yakalar. Volatil XAUUSD seansları için optimize edilmiştir; istikrarlı performans, sıkı sermaye koruması ve akıllı para yönetimi sağlar — kârlılık ve güvenlik arasında mükemmel denge. Neden TW
Moving Average Crossover EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Uzman Danışmanlar
Moving Average Strategy EA MT5 , MetaTrader 5 için tasarlanmış sofistike bir otomatik işlem aracıdır ve hareketli ortalama kesişimlerini kullanarak trend dönüşlerini ve potansiyel giriş noktalarını yakalar. Bu uzman danışman, özelleştirilebilir ayarlarla traderlara çok yönlü bir çözüm sunar, işlemlerin hassas bir şekilde yürütülmesini ve sağlam risk yönetimini garanti eder. Kapsamlı bir şekilde test edilmiş olan bu EA, etkili giriş yöntemleri, esnek çıkış kuralları ve minimum sistem kaynağı tüke
GoldenRatioX
Serhii Sharlai
Uzman Danışmanlar
GoldenRatioX — Gold Scalping, Refined to Perfection GoldenRatioX is a powerful and intuitive platform for high-speed gold trading, designed specifically for scalpers and active traders who operate on the edge of seconds and aim to squeeze the maximum out of every price movement. After the purchase, please make sure to contact me to receive the settings.  Why gold? Gold is more than just an asset. It’s a highly liquid, volatile instrument with well-defined levels — a perfect match for scalping.
Reverse side scalper
Ekaterina Saltykova
Göstergeler
Reverse side scalper is the manual trading system, that works on choppy(anti-trend) market. As a rule markets are on 80% choppy and only 20% is trend phase. System is based on custom step Moving and RSI and reverse pattern. System defines up movement, down movement, trend / choppy phases. Indicator plots Buy signal arrow when current direction is down and phase is trend, Sell signal arrow is plotted when currently is up movement and phase is trend. As a rule it allows to "catch" local maximum/mi
VM Heiken Ashi Pro EA
Van Minh Nguyen
Uzman Danışmanlar
Heiken Ashi Pro v1.9 – Heiken-Ashi Smoothing Strategy for XAUUSD H1 Heiken Ashi Pro is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) based on smoothed Heiken-Ashi candles using either EMA or HULL smoothing. The EA combines ATR-based dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit with multi-layered trend filters and comprehensive risk management to balance trade frequency and stability in the highly volatile XAUUSD H1 environment. It checks spread and margin before placing trades and includes an automatic close or re
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.39 (44)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Önemli Bilgi! Ekibimiz rollerine göre ayrılmıştır – geliştiriciler geliştirme ve güncellemelere odaklanırken, moderatörler EA'nın kurulumu ve yapılandırılmasına yardımcı olur. Moderatörlerimiz size yardımcı olmak ve tüm sorularınızı yanıtlamak için hazırdır: Zolia (Tayvan) — https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia Jim (İngiltere) — https://www.mql5.com/en/users/jimmyalgo Sembol XAUUSD Zaman Dilimi H1-M15 (herhangi biri) Tür Yapay Zeka Tek işlem desteği EVET Minimum depozito 500   USD (veya başka b
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (336)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Merhaba yatırımcılar! Ben Quantum Queen, Quantum Uzman Danışmanlar Ailesi'nin en yeni ve en güçlü üyesiyim. Uzmanlık alanım mı? ALTIN. Evet, XAUUSD paritesinde hassasiyet ve güvenle işlem yapıyor ve size göz kamaştırıcı altın piyasasında eşsiz yatırım fırsatları sunuyorum. Şimdiye kadar yaratılmış en gelişmiş Altın Yatırım Uzman Danışmanı olduğumu kanıtlamak için buradayım. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructi
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
5 (11)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Canlı sinyal her %10 arttığında, Zenox'un özel kalması ve stratejinin korunması için fiyat artırılacaktır. Nihai fiyat 2.999 ABD doları olacaktır. Canlı Sinyal IC Markets Hesabı, kanıt olarak canlı performansı kendiniz görün! Zenox, trendleri takip eden ve on altı döviz çifti arasında riski dağıtan son teknoloji ürünü bir yapay zeka çoklu parite salınım alım satım robotudur. Yıllar süren özverili geliştirme çalışmaları, güçlü bir alım satım algoritmasıyla sonuçlanmıştır. 2000 yılından günümüze
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (39)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum King EA — Her Yatırımcı İçin Geliştirilmiş Akıllı Güç IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Özel Lansman Fiyatı Canlı Sinyal:       BURAYA TIKLAYIN Quantum King kanalı:       Buraya tıklayın ***Quantum King MT5 satın alın ve Quantum StarMan'i ücretsiz edinin!*** Daha fazla bilgi için özelden sorun! İşlemlerinizi hassasiyet ve disiplinle yönetin. Quantum King EA,   yapılandırılmış bir şebeken
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (35)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Ultimate — Sinir Ağları ticaretinin zirvesi ve finansal özgürlüğe giden yol. Aura Ultimate, Aura ailesinin bir sonraki evrimsel adımıdır: en son teknoloji yapay zeka mimarisi, pazara uyarlanabilir zeka ve risk kontrollü hassasiyetin bir sentezidir. Aura Black Edition ve Aura Neuron'un kanıtlanmış DNA'sı üzerine inşa edilen bu teknoloji, daha da ileri giderek, bu iki platformun güçlü yönlerini tek bir birleşik çok stratejili ekosistemde birleştirir ve yepyeni bir öngörücü mantık katmanı su
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
Uzman Danışmanlar
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Yeni bir ileri adım | Yapay zekâ destekli hassasiyet, piyasa mantığıyla buluşuyor Argos Rage ile yeni bir otomatik alım-satım seviyesi sunuluyor – piyasadaki davranışları gerçek zamanlı analiz eden entegre DeepSeek AI sistemi tarafından desteklenir. Argos Fury’nin güçlü yönleri üzerine kurulsa da, bu EA farklı bir stratejik yol izler: daha fazla esneklik, daha geniş yorumlama ve daha güçlü piyasa katılımı. Live Signal Zaman Dilimi: M30 Kaldıraç:  min. 1:20 Minimum Yatırım:  $100 Semboller: 
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.89 (35)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AxonShift — Uyarlanabilir Uygulama Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Ticaret Sistemi AxonShift, XAUUSD (altın) üzerinde H1 zaman diliminde çalışmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış ve optimize edilmiş otonom bir algoritmik ticaret sistemidir. Yapısı, kısa vadeli piyasa dinamikleri ile orta vadeli yapısal hareketleri birleştiren modüler bir mimariye dayanır. Sistem, piyasa gürültüsüne aşırı tepki vermekten kaçınır ve yüksek frekanslı stratejiler kullanmaz; bunun yerine, önceden tanımlanmış yapısal koşullar
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.79 (14)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FIRM READY!  LANSMAN PROMOSYONU: MEVCUT FİYATTAN ÇOK SINIRLI SAYIDA KOPYA MEVCUTTUR! Son fiyat: 990$ 349$'dan başlayan fiyatlarla: 1 EA'yı ücretsiz seçin! (en fazla 2 ticari hesap numarası için) En İyi Kombo Fırsatı     ->     buraya tıklayın KAMU GRUBUNA KATILIN:   Buraya tıklayın   LIVE RESULTS BAĞIMSIZ İNCELEME "ORB Master"a Hoş Geldiniz   :   Açılış Aralığı Çıkışlarında Avantajınız Açılış Aralığı Kopuş (ORB) stratejisinin gücünü, modern yatırımcılar için tasarlanmış, gelişmiş ve yü
Prop Firm Gold EA
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
5 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ÖNEMLİ BİLGİ! Bu EA, aşırı optimize edilmiş veya eğriye oturtulmuş mükemmel bir geri test yapmak için oluşturulmamıştır ve riskli martingale veya grid stratejileri kullanmaz. Asıl amaç gerçek zamanlı kârlılıktır.    Bu EA'da kullanılan stratejiler, doğrulanmış sinyallerimde canlı olarak işlem yaptığım kanıtlanmış Altın stratejilerimin bir karışımıdır - 13 ayı aşkın kârlılık geçmişine sahip ve hepsi herhangi bir martingale veya grid sistemi olmadan elde edilmiştir. Bu, piyasada bulunması çok n
Zenith FX EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Zenith FX – Gelişmiş Mekanik Yapay Zekâ Sistemi Genel Bakış Zenith FX , XAUUSD (Altın) ve USDJPY (Dolar/Japon Yeni) işlemlerinde kurumsal düzeyde hassasiyet sağlamak için tasarlanmış yeni nesil bir algoritmik ticaret mimarisidir. Axon Shift ve Vector Prime ile tanıtılan analitik yapıya dayanarak, sistem gerçek zamanlı volatiliteye, likidite değişimlerine ve metaller ile ana para birimleri arasındaki çapraz varlık korelasyonlarına uyum sağlayabilen güçlendirilmiş bir nöral çerçeveye sahiptir. Ta
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (8)
Uzman Danışmanlar
GERÇEK İŞLEM HESABIYLA CANLI SİNYAL:  Varsayılan MT4 (7 aydan fazla canlı işlem):  https://www.mql5.com/tr/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (5 aydan fazla canlı işlem):  https://www.mql5.com/tr/sinyaller/2340132 MQL5'te Forex EA Ticaret Kanalı:  Benden en son haberleri almak için MQL5 kanalıma katılın.  MQL5'te 14.000'den fazla üyeye sahip topluluğum . 10 ADETTEN SADECE 3 ADET KALDI 399$! Bundan sonra fiyat 499$'a yükseltilecek. EA, satın alan tüm müşterilerin haklarını güvence altına almak iç
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (485)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan  veya  Quantum King   edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun Doğrula
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (10)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Syna Sürüm 4'ün Tanıtımı - Dünyanın İlk Ajansal AI Ticaret Ekosistemi Forex ticaret endüstrisinin ilk gerçek çoklu EA ajan koordinasyon sistemi olan Syna Sürüm 4'ü tanıtmaktan büyük mutluluk duyuyorum. Bu çığır açan yenilik, birden fazla Expert Advisor'ın farklı MT5 terminalleri ve broker hesaplarında birleşik bir istihbarat ağı olarak çalışmasını sağlar - şimdiye kadar perakende forex ticaretinde hiç var olmamış bir yetenek. Syna, AiQ, Mean Machine GPT veya kendi birden fazla örneğiyle sorunsu
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (35)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kuantum Baron EA Petrolün kara altın olarak adlandırılmasının bir nedeni var ve artık Quantum Baron EA ile ona eşsiz bir hassasiyet ve güvenle erişebilirsiniz. M30 grafiğinde XTIUSD'nin (Ham Petrol) yüksek oktanlı dünyasına hakim olmak için tasarlanan Quantum Baron, seviye atlamanız ve seçkin bir hassasiyetle işlem yapmanız için en önemli silahınızdır. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. İndirimli    
AuriON AI System EA MT5
Aung Kaung Htet
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AuriON AI System EA Zeka tarafından yeniden tanımlanan ticaret sistemi. Önemli: Satın aldıktan sonra, kişiselleştirilmiş kurulum paketiniz ve yapılandırma talimatlarını almak için lütfen bana özel bir mesaj gönderin. Canlı sinyal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340133 Mevcut teklif: Sonraki 10 kopya $449  karşılığında mevcuttur, ardından fiyat $599 ’ye yükselecektir. I. Giriş AuriON, algoritmik işlem, makine öğrenimi ve yapay zekayı entegre eden bilişsel bir ticaret sistemidir. Sistem, Deep
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Remstone, sıradan bir Uzman Danışman değildir.   Yılların araştırma ve varlık yönetimi deneyimini bir araya getirir. Live:   Remstone Club   Remstone Prime The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. Q1 price: $2,500 2018'den bu yana   , son şirketim Armonia Capital, FCA tarafından düzenlenen bir varlık yöneticisi olan Darwinex'e sinyal ARF'si sağladı ve 750 bin dolar topladı. Tek bir danışmanla 4 varlık sınıfında uzmanlaşın! Hiçbir vaat, hiçbir eğri uydurma, hiçbir yanılsama yok. Ama
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.44 (84)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) WARNING: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişkene k
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
4.93 (29)
Uzman Danışmanlar
VolumeHedger EA [ Live Signals ]   ,  [ My Channel ]   ,  [ Set Files ]   ,   [ Blog ]   Önerilen hesaplar: Yüksek kaldıraçlı Standart, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Bu EA’nın geliştiricisi, diğer robotlarının kalitesiyle kendi profesyonelliğini kanıtlamıştır. Volume Hedger EA ile  Custom Indicator ile giriş statejisi belirleme özelliği sayesinde daha fazla EA satın almana ihtiyacın kalmayacak! Bu EA, yüksek volatiliteye sahip piyasalarda Martingale stratejisi ile hedging ve akıllı risk
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AOT MT5 - Yeni Nesil Yapay Zeka Çoklu Para Birimi Sistemi Canlı Sinyal: [Ana Hesap] | [İkincil Hesap] | AOT Resmi Kanal | Sonraki Fiyat: $299 ÖNEMLİ! Satın aldıktan sonra kurulum kılavuzunu ve kurulum talimatlarını almak için bana özel mesaj gönderin. AOT MT5, yapay zeka duygu analizi ve Uyarlanabilir Optimizasyon algoritmaları ile çalışan gelişmiş bir Expert Advisor'dır. Yıllarca süren geliştirme çalışmasıyla oluşturulan bu tamamen otomatik sistem, risk yönetimi kullanarak tek bir AUDCAD M15 gr
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.27 (33)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bu platformda ilk kez | Piyasayı anlayan bir EA Bu platformda ilk kez, bir Expert Advisor (EA) Deep Seek’in tüm gücünü kullanıyor. Dynamic Reversal Zoning stratejisiyle birleştiğinde, sadece piyasa hareketlerini algılayan değil — aynı zamanda onları anlayan bir sistem ortaya çıkıyor. Canlı Sinyal __________    Ayarlar Zaman Dilimi: H1 Kaldıraç: min. 1:30 Minimum Yatırım: 200$ Sembol: XAUUSD Broker: tümüyle uyumlu Deep Seek ile geri dönüş stratejisinin bu birleşimi yenidir — ve bu da onu özel
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.81 (120)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : İmkansız diye bir şey yoktur, önemli olan onu nasıl başaracağınızı bulmaktır! En iyi MQL5 satıcılarından birinin en son şaheseri   olan Quantum Bitcoin EA   ile   Bitcoin   ticaretinin geleceğine adım atın. Performans, kesinlik ve istikrar talep eden yatırımcılar için tasarlanan Quantum Bitcoin, kripto para biriminin değişken dünyasında mümkün olanı yeniden tanımlıyor. ÖNEMLİ!   Satın alma işleminden sonra lütfen kurulum kılavuzunu ve kurulum talimatlarını almak için ba
One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sadece 1 adet kaldı, fiyatı 599 dolar Sonraki fiyat: 699 dolar Abartı yok, gereksiz risk yok. Minimum düşüşle işlem yap: One Man Army, hem kişisel hem de prop firm (şirket içi) ticaret için tasarlanmış çok dövizli bir işlem sistemidir. Kısa ve orta vadeli piyasa düzeltmeleri ve dönüşlerine dayalı bir scalping stratejisi uygular, bekleyen limit emirleri ile işlem yapar. Bu işlem botu piyasanın yönünü tahmin etmez — en uygun fiyat seviyelerinde yüksek hassasiyetle pozisyon açar. Tam senin sevdiği
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.91 (103)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Herkese merhaba, kendimi tanıtayım: Ben   Quantum EAs   ailesinin heyecan verici, en yeni üyesi   Quantum StarMan'im   . 5 dinamik pariteye kadar işlem yapma kapasitesine sahip, tamamen otomatik, çoklu para birimi destekli bir EA'yım:   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD ve USDCAD   . En üst düzey hassasiyet ve sarsılmaz sorumlulukla, işlem oyununuzu bir üst seviyeye taşıyacağım. İşte can alıcı nokta: Martingale stratejilerine güvenmiyorum. Bunun yerine, en yüksek performans için tasarlanmış geliş
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.28 (68)
Uzman Danışmanlar
SmartChoise EA – XAU/USD (Altın) için Sinir Ağı Destekli Ticaret Sistemi M1 Zaman Çerçevesinde Kullanıcı kılavuzu profil sayfamda bulunan bağlantı üzerinden erişilebilir — tüm ayarlar ve seçenekler ayrıntılı olarak açıklanmıştır. Telegram kanalında, farklı bakiyeler, risk seviyeleri ve ayarlarla çalışan birkaç SmartChoise hesabı da bulabilirsiniz. Bu, EA’nın farklı brokerler ve koşullar altındaki gerçek performansını görmenin harika bir yoludur. Fiyat şimdilik düşürüldü. Bu EA, uzun vadeli, kont
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fiyat: 606$ -> 808$ Sinyal:   ENEA Kurulum:  Manual ENEA mt5 – Rejim Değişimi + GPT5 ve Gizli Markov Modelleri (HMM) ENEA mt5 , ChatGPT-5 yapay zekâ gücünü Gizli Markov Modeli (HMM) ile birleştiren, son derece gelişmiş, tamamen otomatik bir alım-satım algoritmasıdır. Piyasayı gerçek zamanlı olarak izler, karmaşık ve tespit edilmesi zor piyasa durumlarını (rejimler) belirler ve stratejisini mevcut koşullara göre dinamik olarak ayarlar. Amaç nettir: Trend, yatay hareket veya yüksek volatilite g
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper MT5 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.33 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
HFT AI FAST SCALPER V10.1 Bugüne kadarki en gelişmiş EA sürümümüz; Yapay Zeka tabanlı karar verme , çoklu AI oylama ve dinamik işlem mantığı ile tamamen yeniden tasarlandı. Artık yalnızca XAUUSD (Altın) M1 ile sınırlı değil, aynı zamanda BTCUSD ve ETHUSD ’yi de tam olarak destekliyor. Yüksek frekanslı girişler, akıllı risk yönetimi ve tam adaptasyon sunuyor. Bu EA, OpenRouter üzerinden bağlanan ücretsiz AI modellerini gelişmiş filtrelerle birleştirerek her piyasa koşulunda hassas işlem sağlar
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
XAUUSD için Hibrit Ticaret Stratejisi – Haber Duyarlılığı & Emir Defteri Dengesizliği Kombinasyonu Bu strateji, nadiren kullanılan ancak son derece etkili iki ticaret yaklaşımını birleştirerek yalnızca XAUUSD (altın) için 30 dakikalık grafik te kullanılmak üzere geliştirilmiş hibrit bir sistem sunar. Geleneksel uzman danışmanlar genellikle sabit tanımlı göstergelere veya basit teknik yapılara dayanırken, bu sistem güncel verileri ve bağlama dayalı analizleri karar verme sürecine entegre eden akı
META i7
Meta Sophie Agapova
Uzman Danışmanlar
META i7 – Akıllı Alım Satımın Evrimi -  Teknik referans META i7 , iki güçlü ve iş birliği yapan yapay sinir ağına dayanan tamamen otomatik bir Expert Advisor’dır (EA). Bu ağlar gerçek zamanlı olarak birlikte çalışır, işlem kararlarını üretir, değerlendirir ve sürekli olarak optimize eder. İki sinir ağı, dahili META Katmanı (META Layer) aracılığıyla işlenir ve analiz edilir. Bu, sonuçları birleştiren, analiz eden ve tek bir tutarlı işlem kararına dönüştüren EA’ya tamamen entegre bir arayüzdür. E
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (123)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt