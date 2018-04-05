Bodek GBP
- Experts
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- Version: 2.45
- Activations: 15
This Expert Advisor uses a unique combination of trend filtering and price action signals to trade forex GBPUSD on the H1 timeframe.
NB!!! After purchase send me a private message to receive proper settings. Key Features
- Uses Time to filter for long-term trends
- Places initial trade in direction of prevailing trend
- Scalps subsequent movements on a fixed time slot
- Parameters allow adjusting trade filters to suit market conditions
- Uses tight stop losses and partial profit taking for risk management