Bodek GBP

This Expert Advisor uses a unique combination of trend filtering and price action signals to trade forex GBPUSD on the H1 timeframe.

NB!!! After purchase send me a private message to receive proper settings.
Key Features

  • Uses Time to filter for long-term trends
  • Places initial trade in direction of prevailing trend
  • Scalps subsequent movements on a fixed time slot
  • Parameters allow adjusting trade filters to suit market conditions
  • Uses tight stop losses and partial profit taking for risk management


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Codanomix Pty Ltd
Experts
This Expert Advisor uses a unique combination of trend filtering and price action signals to trade forex currency pairs on the H1 timeframe. NB!!! After purchase send me a private message to receive proper settings. Key Features Uses ATR to filter for long-term trends Places initial trade in direction of prevailing trend Scalps subsequent movements on a fixed time slot Parameters allow adjusting trade filters to suit market conditions Uses tight stop losses and partial profit taking for risk man
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