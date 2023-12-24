TrendMaster FTMO Killer

Elevate your trading strategy with our meticulously crafted Trend Master, purpose-built to operate seamlessly on the Nasdaq market's M15 timeframe.

Developed with a keen focus on meeting and exceeding the stringent standards set by proprietary trading firms, this algorithm stands as a testament to precision and performance.

The logic behind the Trend Master is Trend Following looking for High Reward trade.

EDIT: Here you can see a real account that follow this strategy: https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/2165590?source=Site

If you want use this EA for diversification or in your trade account, remember to do not use the martingale. Use the Position Increment just for Prop Firm Challenge. This helps to recover quicker the loss and maximize the possibility to pass the challenge.





Features:

- Possibility to use the Trend Master just to pass Prop Firm or for Trading Purpose. You just need to change the PropFirmChallenge variable.

- Stop Loss levels based on price action and filtering

- Chance to daily and hour filters

- Change to add martingale or increase the initial position.

- You can choose the best level for BreakEven or TrailingStop based on percentage values

- Respect all the Prop Firm rules. Choose the percentage of your Challenge.

- Possibility to choose some parameters to filtering the number of trade or the situation.

- Different Money Management choose. You can choose between Fix Size, Fix Loss, or % Loss giving to you more flexibility in your trading.

- Can be adapted and used to pass any Prop Firm Challenges

- Fully customizable and with special functions made especially to give the user extra tools to overcome and adapt to any requirement of Prop Firm Challenges. These functions are:

1) Profit Target: as soon as the Account's Equity is equal or superior to the Challenge's profit target, the Expert Advisor will close all the Open Orders and will stop to trade.

2) Stop Loss Target: as soon as the Account's Equity is equal or inferior to the Challenge's stop loss target, the Expert Advisor will close all the Open Orders and will stop to trade.

3) Daily Stop Loss: as soon as the Account's Equity is equal or inferior to the Challenge's Daily Stop Loss target for the day, the Expert Advisor will close all the Open Orders and will stop to trade for that particular Day. The Expert Advisor will start to trade again once that day has finished and a new day started.

RECOMMENDATIONS:

This Expert Advisor is meant to trade NASDAQ Index only. Timeframe: M15 for a conservative approuch or M5 if you want to trade more agressively. This EA should run on a VPS continuously. This is important to take all the trade without skip a random one. Always backtest it before running it on a live account. Make some test on how the Trend Master works and take confidence with this fantastic tool. Test some months and see the result for passing challenges.

VERY IMPORTANT

- The EA must be attached to ONLY one M15 or M5 NASDAQ chart. The backtest has made with data downloaded from TickStory Premium.

- This is a REAL strategy. Is not something that works always or use martingale or grid or averaging down. This is a real strategy and sometimes has drawdown and its maximum time under stagnation is 132 days. In the last years has always worked.

If you want a Up-Only strategy look for other Expert Advisor and when you will try in real market you will lose.

Warning:

- I only sell EAs through MQL5.com. If someone contacts you saying it's me trying to sell you something, they're a scammer. Block it and report it as spam.

- If you buy this EA anywhere other than MQL5, it is a fake version that will not work like the real version and you will never receive any updates or support.

- Past financial performance is no guarantee of current or future performance.







