Accumulation202

An integrated analysis system that moves the trader from the random trading stage to professional trading
And seeing and understanding the market with one glance instead of moving between different charts and currencies, even in times of high liquidity

It will be easy for you to read the market with our excellent Price Action Expert signals and confirm entry opportunities
With accurate analysis tools integrated into our analysis system, which we can work with on a daily basis
One of the most important features of our analytical system is:
1- Minimize risk as much as possible
2- Taking the maximum possible profits from the market in a short time
3- This makes it easier for us to significantly increase profits over time


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1 (1)
Indicators
A scalping indicator based on mathematical patterns, which on average gives signals with relatively small SL, and also occasionally helps to catch big moves in the markets (more information in the video) This indicator has three main types of notifications: The first type warns of a possible/upcoming signal on the next bar The second type indicates the presence of a ready signal to enter the market/open a position The third type is for SL and TP levels - you will be notified every time price re
Pair Trading Station MT4
Young Ho Seo
3.67 (3)
Indicators
How to use Pair Trading Station Pair Trading Station is recommended for H1 time frame and you can use it for any currency pairs. To generate buy and sell signal, follow few steps below to apply Pair Trading Station to your MetaTrader terminal. When you load Pair Trading Station on your chart, Pair Trading station will assess available historical data in your MetaTrader platforms for each currency pair. On your chart, the amount of historical data available will be displayed for each currency pai
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