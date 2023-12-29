High Low Range

Introducing High Low Range, your key to disciplined trading in the dynamic world of Forex. This MQL5 Expert Advisor is meticulously crafted for trend enthusiasts, offering a strategic edge with its unique trailing stop mechanism that dynamically adjusts to market volatility.

Strategy:
Harness the power of trend following without the clutter of indicators. High Low Range relies on pure price action, excelling in identifying and capitalizing on market trends.

Risk Management:
Rest easy as the EA takes care of risk management, automatically calculating lot sizes based on your balance. This ensures a prudent approach to trading, promoting long-term success over risky shortcuts.


Settings:

Simplicity meets sophistication. High Low Range boasts user-friendly settings, ensuring an easy experience for traders of all levels. 

High Low Range simplifies your trading experience with user-friendly settings. No complex configurations—just straightforward controls for seamless operation.


Recommended Timeframe:

Elevate your trading on higher time frames, especially on daily charts, where High Low Range truly shines.


Recommended Start Balance:
Embark on your trading journey with any initial balance or a minimum of $1000 for optimal performance. High Low Range adapts to your financial goals, providing flexibility without compromising effectiveness.

 VPS Compatibility:
Elevate your trading with 24/7 functionality by using a VPS. High Low Range seamlessly integrates with this technology, ensuring your strategies are executed consistently, even when you're away.

Disclaimer:
While the strategy shines in trending markets, it's crucial to note that trading involves risk. In ranging markets, losses may occur. High Low Range is not a get-rich-quick scheme, but a tool designed for disciplined traders with a realistic outlook.

No MQL4 Version:
Exclusively designed for MQL5, High Low Range represents the cutting edge of algorithmic trading. No MQL4 version is available, and future plans do not include its development.

Experience disciplined trading at its finest with High Low Range—your trusted companion in navigating the Forex markets. Embrace the future of algorithmic trading and take control of your financial destiny.

Check out my other products  click here


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Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Experts
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