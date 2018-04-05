Theis an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed to help traders trade the markets more efficiently. This EA uses price gaps that arise overnight to make buying and selling decisions.





Main functions :

Trading price gaps that form overnight between the previous day's closing price and the starting time's opening price

Detecting the gap and placing the order in the direction of the gap closure

Closing the trade when the gap is closed, the stop loss or closing price is reached, and setting the stop loss to breakeven

Trade only during fixed trading hours

Magic number

the lot size

and if necessary: stop loss and breakeven separately for each side



Start time at which the gap to the previous day should be traded



Closing time at which all positions are closed



Fully customizable

Target Audience : The Overnight Gap Trader is suitable for both beginners and experienced traders who want to automate their trading strategies.



Trading strategy : At the daily start time, the EA looks for price gaps to the previous day's closing price and opens positions with the aim of closing the gap.

The Overnight Gap Trader is the ideal partner and an effective method for all traders who want to profit from price gaps without investing a lot of time and effort. It is a tried and tested EA that is already used by many satisfied customers.