Overnight Gap Trader

The Overnight Gap Trader is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed to help traders trade the markets more efficiently. This EA uses price gaps that arise overnight to make buying and selling decisions.


Main functions :

  • Trading price gaps that form overnight between the previous day's closing price and the starting time's opening price
  • Detecting the gap and placing the order in the direction of the gap closure
  • Closing the trade when the gap is closed, the stop loss or closing price is reached, and setting the stop loss to breakeven
  • Trade only during fixed trading hours
Fully customizable parameters :
  • Magic number
  • the lot size
  • and if necessary: stop loss and breakeven separately for each side
  • Start time at which the gap to the previous day should be traded
  • Closing time at which all positions are closed

Target Audience : The Overnight Gap Trader is suitable for both beginners and experienced traders who want to automate their trading strategies.

Trading strategy : At the daily start time, the EA looks for price gaps to the previous day's closing price and opens positions with the aim of closing the gap.

The Overnight Gap Trader is the ideal partner and an effective method for all traders who want to profit from price gaps without investing a lot of time and effort. It is a tried and tested EA that is already used by many satisfied customers.


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Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Iron Stops
Fajar Dicky Firmansyah
5 (7)
Experts
100K Real Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2386516 No gimmicks. No empty claims. Iron Stops caters to traders focused on one crucial aspect: consistency . Whether you’re working through a prop challenge or overseeing client funds, this EA keeps within set boundaries and delivers reliable results. Positions close within 36 hours. Run it on a single chart: Simply apply it to XAUUSD using the M30 timeframe. That’s all you need. One chart. One powerful tool. Proper configuration is essen
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (53)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
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VeloCity Trader
Oliver Schwabe
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The VeloCity Trader is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed to help traders trade the markets more efficiently. This EA uses a combination of technical indicators to make buying and selling decisions. Main functions : Combination of proven indicators: RSI, MA and STO. VelocityTrader harnesses the power of RSI (Relative Strength Index), Moving Average (MA) and Stochastic Oscillator (STO) to generate precise trading signals. If the current price is above the moving average and th
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