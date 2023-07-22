Eurusd El Combino

Introducing our specialized trading product designed for EURUSD currency pair, tailored for the 30-minute timeframe.

It contains 4 Strategy to work on the EURUSD pair, each strategy have its own magic number, SL and TP in the options.

Inside this Robot, the Experto Advisor exists (Experto-Robot)

Optimization is key, and we recommend adjusting the settings based on your broker's specifications and trading institution. By default, the settings are fine-tuned for EURUSD on an ECN broker within the M30 timeframe. However, it's essential to re-optimize the parameters to match your broker's requirements.

This product has undergone rigorous backtesting and forward testing from 2019 to July 2023, exhibiting an impressive 100% accuracy rate, even in varying spread conditions.

Rest assured, our product does not employ any risky money management techniques like martingale or grid strategies.

It has been optimized with its current settings, which are particularly well-suited for ECN and Low spread accounts.

Before fully committing, we encourage you to thoroughly test the product to gauge its performance.

Please note that depending on market conditions, there might be days with no trades executed.

The strategy focuses on implementing Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels for effective risk management.

Additionally, certain trades may be closed based on rules tied to Standard Deviation analysis.

For transparency and verification, you can find our MyFxBook link at  myfxbook.com/members/hataha/el-combino/10296818

Experience the potential of this product and make informed trading decisions. Invest wisely!


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Forex Engine EA is a professional MetaTrader 4 trading robot built around a structured reversal and mean-reversion methodology. It analyzes swing highs and lows, support and resistance zones, market overextension, and overbought or oversold conditions to identify areas where a price correction or reversal may occur. When price approaches a key resistance zone, the EA evaluates the possibility of selling pressure before considering a sell entry. When price reaches a strong support area, it looks
Ninja Forex EA
Samir Arman
Experts
Hello all Recommended Broker For the best trading conditions, low spreads, and fast execution, a   Zero Spread   account is recommended. Open an Exness Zero Account: https://one.exnesstrack.org/a/lmeqq9b7 Ninja Forex EA  How to configure settings on gold https://t.me/Arman_MT4/2685 The expert works on technical levels with some indicators for entering deals It works in reverse If the general shape is bullish, selling is entered with the suspension of a pending deal If the trend is down, buy is
Gold HFT Scalper Pro MT4
Sivakumar Paul Suyambu
1 (1)
Experts
Gold HFT Scalper Pro MT4 A high-frequency tick scalper engineered exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD). Places BUY_STOP and SELL_STOP pending orders just above and below the live market, automatically re-centres them on every tick, and exits with a dynamic trailing stop — all with built-in daily loss protection and real-margin validation before every order. XAUUSD Only -  No Martingale -  No Grid -  Low Drawdown -  Fully Automated -  M1 Timeframe Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) M1 Minimum deposit 500
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Hussein Ali Taha
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Suitable for EURUSD: Timeframe: 30 min. Optimization should be adjusted according to the properties of the broker you are using and your trading institution. Default settings are optimized for EURUSD in an ECN broker for M30 time frame . (Remember, it is necessary to re-optimize your brokers for the settings.) Backtested and forward tested from 2019 till 2023-July with 100% accuracy + Variated Spread. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid . Optimized with its cu
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