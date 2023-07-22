Eurusd El Combino

Introducing our specialized trading product designed for EURUSD currency pair, tailored for the 30-minute timeframe.

It contains 4 Strategy to work on the EURUSD pair, each strategy have its own magic number, SL and TP in the options.

Inside this Robot, the Experto Advisor exists (Experto-Robot)

Optimization is key, and we recommend adjusting the settings based on your broker's specifications and trading institution. By default, the settings are fine-tuned for EURUSD on an ECN broker within the M30 timeframe. However, it's essential to re-optimize the parameters to match your broker's requirements.

This product has undergone rigorous backtesting and forward testing from 2019 to July 2023, exhibiting an impressive 100% accuracy rate, even in varying spread conditions.

Rest assured, our product does not employ any risky money management techniques like martingale or grid strategies.

It has been optimized with its current settings, which are particularly well-suited for ECN and Low spread accounts.

Before fully committing, we encourage you to thoroughly test the product to gauge its performance.

Please note that depending on market conditions, there might be days with no trades executed.

The strategy focuses on implementing Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels for effective risk management.

Additionally, certain trades may be closed based on rules tied to Standard Deviation analysis.

For transparency and verification, you can find our MyFxBook link at  myfxbook.com/members/hataha/el-combino/10296818

Experience the potential of this product and make informed trading decisions. Invest wisely!


