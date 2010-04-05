Eurusd Experto

Suitable for EURUSD:

Timeframe: 30 min.

Optimization should be adjusted according to the properties of the broker you are using and your trading institution. Default settings are optimized for EURUSD in an ECN broker for M30 time frame. (Remember, it is necessary to re-optimize your brokers for the settings.)

Backtested and forward tested from 2019 till 2023-July with 100% accuracy + Variated Spread.

No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid.

Optimized with its current Settings.

Preferable for ECN and Low spread accounts.

Test it first check how it's working.

Some days there will be no trades, depends on market conditions.

Work on SL and TP.

Sometimes Trades will close based on some rules related to Standard deviation.

MyFxBook link: myfxbook.com/members/hataha/experto-eurusd/10296703


