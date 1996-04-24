Triple Confirmation Arrows

Aevora Triple Confirmation

Aevora Triple Confirmation is a signal indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to identify potential market entry points using several independent technical confirmations.

The indicator does not open or manage trades automatically. All signals are displayed directly on the chart as colored arrows. Signal calculations are performed using closed candles, so price movements on the current unfinished candle do not affect an already generated signal.

Trading Strategy

The indicator evaluates market conditions using a combination of technical analysis tools:

  • Exponential Moving Averages;

  • ADX and the +DI/−DI lines;

  • MACD;

  • RSI;

  • Bollinger Bands;

  • candle direction and body-size analysis.

The main market direction is determined by the position of the fast EMA relative to the slow EMA:

  • when the fast EMA is above the slow EMA, only BUY signals are considered;

  • when the fast EMA is below the slow EMA, only SELL signals are considered.

Signals against the detected trend direction are filtered out.

Confirmation System

Each closed candle receives a confirmation score of up to 6 points.

Points are awarded based on the following conditions:

  1. ADX and Directional Movement

ADX is used to evaluate trend strength, while the +DI and −DI lines confirm its direction.

  1. MACD

The position of the MACD main line relative to the signal line provides one confirmation point. A new MACD crossover provides a stronger confirmation and may add two points.

  1. RSI

RSI identifies whether the price is located within a potential buying or selling zone.

  1. Bollinger Bands

The indicator evaluates the position of the price relative to the upper and lower areas of the Bollinger Bands channel.

  1. Candle Confirmation

The direction of the candle and the minimum size of its body relative to the full candle range are used to filter weak candles and periods of market uncertainty.

A standard signal is generated only when the total confirmation score reaches the selected threshold. Strong signals require a separate, higher confirmation threshold.

Signal Types

The indicator displays four types of arrows:

  • green upward arrow — BUY;

  • red downward arrow — SELL;

  • blue upward arrow — STRONG BUY;

  • orange downward arrow — STRONG SELL.

Strong signals indicate that a greater number of confirmation conditions have been satisfied.

Repeated Signal Filter

The Minimum bars between signals parameter defines the minimum number of candles required between two signals in the same direction.

This filter helps prevent several identical arrows from appearing consecutively when market conditions remain unchanged for an extended period.

Information Panel

The built-in information panel displays the current market state based on the latest closed candle:

  • detected trend direction;

  • current ADX value and trend-strength status;

  • RSI position;

  • MACD direction;

  • price position relative to Bollinger Bands;

  • current signal thresholds;

  • minimum interval between signals.

The panel can be disabled in the indicator settings.

Notifications

The indicator can display a standard MetaTrader 5 alert whenever a new signal appears.

The alert includes:

  • trading symbol;

  • timeframe;

  • signal direction;

  • total confirmation score;

  • current ADX value;

  • current RSI value.

Alerts can be disabled using the Show an alert when a new signal appears parameter.

Main Parameters

Trend Filter

  • Fast EMA period — period of the fast exponential moving average;

  • Slow EMA period — period of the slow exponential moving average.

ADX Trend Strength

  • ADX period — ADX calculation period;

  • Minimum ADX for a signal — minimum trend-strength value required for confirmation.

MACD

  • fast EMA period;

  • slow EMA period;

  • signal-line period.

RSI

  • RSI period;

  • buying-zone level;

  • selling-zone level.

Bollinger Bands

  • calculation period;

  • deviation;

  • width of the upper and lower confirmation zones.

Candle Filter

  • minimum candle-body size relative to the candle’s full high-to-low range.

Signal Thresholds

  • minimum confirmation score for a BUY signal;

  • minimum confirmation score for a SELL signal;

  • confirmation score required for a STRONG signal.

Signal Spacing

  • minimum number of candles between signals in the same direction.

Display and Alerts

  • arrow distance from the candle;

  • enable or disable alerts;

  • enable or disable the information panel.

Default Settings

The default configuration uses:

  • EMA 20 and EMA 50;

  • ADX period 14 with a minimum value of 20;

  • MACD settings 12, 26 and 9;

  • RSI period 14 with levels 35 and 65;

  • Bollinger Bands period 20 with a deviation of 2;

  • standard signal threshold — 4 out of 6 points;

  • strong signal threshold — 5 out of 6 points;

  • minimum interval between signals — 5 candles.

Lower confirmation thresholds increase the number of signals but may also reduce their overall selectivity. Higher thresholds provide stricter filtering but produce fewer signals.

Risk Management

The indicator does not calculate position size and does not automatically place Stop Loss or Take Profit levels. Traders remain fully responsible for their own money-management rules.

For conservative use, it is recommended to:

  • define the maximum acceptable risk before entering a trade;

  • avoid opening several strongly correlated positions at the same time;

  • consider the current spread and trading session;

  • check nearby support and resistance levels before acting on a signal;

  • test the indicator on the selected symbol and timeframe before using it on a live account;

  • avoid trading during abnormal spread expansion and major economic news releases.

Recommended Use

The indicator can be used on Forex currency pairs, metals, indices and other instruments available in MetaTrader 5.

It supports different chart periods. For intraday trading, M5 and M15 can be used as starting timeframes, after which the settings should be adjusted to the selected symbol, trading conditions and broker specifications.

Aevora Triple Confirmation is an analytical tool. It does not guarantee profits and cannot eliminate losing signals. Always test the indicator and apply appropriate risk management before using it on a live trading account.


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Smart Multi-Layer Breakout & Pullback Detector for MetaTrader 5 "Smart Simple Fast!" Are you tired of missing high-probability breakout entries? Are you spending hours scanning multiple charts, trying to align breakouts with trend direction and currency momentum — only to miss the move? Break Pullback solves all of that in one indicator. What Is Break Pullback? Break Pullback is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator built specifically for traders who trade market structure, breakouts, an
Meravith Scanner
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
Indicators
Meravith is a structural market analysis framework designed to organise multi-timeframe information into a continuously updated contextual model. Meravith blog:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/770467 Contextual Market Intelligence Meravith transforms thousands of structural calculations into a coherent representation of the current market. For every analysed timeframe, the system evaluates: Trend Direction Structural Reliability Volume Participation Dynamic Equilibrium Dynamic Support Tr
Route Lines Prices MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Route Lines Prices MT5  - is an indicator designed for finding potential trading signals. Its simple interface contains multiple price behavior algorithms, as well as signal endpoint detection and calculations of completed trajectories. The algorithms include volatility and price smoothing calculations based on the timeframes used. The indicator has a primary parameter for changing its values: " Calculating price values " The default value of 1 provides a balanced automatic calculation form, wh
OmniSync Projection
Antonio-alin Teculescu
5 (1)
Indicators
Chronos Fractal Engine is an innovative price projection indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to transform your technical analysis by intelligently identifying and projecting historical price patterns. Built upon an advanced correlation algorithm and the fractal principles of the market, this powerful tool visualizes potential future price movements, giving you a unique edge in your trading decisions. What is Chronos Fractal Engine? At its core, the Chronos Fractal Engine employs a sophisticat
Tradable Zones Pro
Mathew Odong
Indicators
The Zone Trading Indicator is a technical analysis tool for MetaTrader 5 that automatically identifies and displays tradable price zones across multiple timeframes to assist with structured market analysis. The indicator plots Monthly, Weekly, Daily, and H4 tradable zones , allowing traders to view higher- and lower-timeframe price areas simultaneously. These zones are designed to support one-candle–based entry approaches by highlighting predefined areas where price interaction may be monitored.
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Indicators
The " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " indicator is designed for the scalping method of trading within trend waves. Tested on major currency pairs and gold, compatibility with other trading instruments is possible. Provides signals for short-term opening of positions along the trend with additional price movement support. The principle of the indicator. Large arrows determine the trend direction. An algorithm for generating signals for scalping in the form of small arrows operates within trend wav
Orderflow Absorption MT5
Chi Sum Poon
5 (1)
Indicators
OrderFlow Absorption – Professional Delta & Absorption Signal Indicator for MT5 Unlock the power of true order flow analysis with   OrderFlow Absorption   – the ultimate delta histogram and absorption signal indicator for MetaTrader 5. Designed for traders who want to see what’s really happening behind every price move, this tool reveals hidden buy/sell pressure and absorption events that drive the market. Features Delta Histogram Visualization:   Instantly see buy and sell pressure with clear,
Footprint and Order Flow for MT5
Dmitrii Dolbnev
Indicators
Footprint is an indicator for order flow and volume analysis. It helps identify market structure at the cluster level, find key zones with increased activity, and work with filters directly on the chart without constantly opening the settings window. Footprint Indicator Features cluster-based Bid x Ask and Delta charts; on-chart control panel; sliders for filter adjustments; Absorption; Initiative; Stacked Imbalances; Big Trades; dPOC / Dynamic Point of Control; Delta; side market profile; cumul
Astro Ai Intelligence
Abdul Hamas
Indicators
Hi Trader, Most retail traders rely on lagging, web-based scripts. To trade with a true edge, you need institutional architecture. The Astro AI Indicator is not a standard chart overlay. It is a compiled, dual-agent neural network running directly on your terminal. Here is the exact technology driving the system: 1. Agent 1: The Analyst (Graph Neural Networks - GNN) Markets are not just isolated price bars; they are interconnected networks of data. The Function: Agent 1 utilizes a Graph Neural
SMC Pro AI Indicator MT5
Daniel Grigerek
Indicators
==================================================================== SMC Pro v6.1 APEX AI — XAUUSD Gold Empire MetaTrader 5 Indicator · Smart Money Concepts · Predictive Intelligence Engine ==================================================================== SMC Pro v6.1 APEX AI is a professional Smart Money Concepts indicator system built exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It combines the complete SMC framework — Order Blocks, Liquidity sweeps, Fair Value Gaps, Break of Structure,
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