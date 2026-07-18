Specification
I need an Expert Advisor for MT5 on XAUUSD 1min timeframe using SMC concepts.
STRATEGY RULES:
SELL:
1. Identify previous day High/Low as liquidity
2. Entry only during London-NY session: 15:00-19:00 GMT+3
3. If price sweeps previous day High and closes back below it
4. Check for bearish 1min FVG below sweep candle
5. Wait for BOS - lower low
6. Entry: Sell at 50% of the FVG
7. SL: 10 pips above sweep wick
8. TP: 2R or at next liquidity
BUY: Mirror of above for lows.
RISK MANAGEMENT:
1. Risk per trade: 1% - with input to change
2. Max 2 trades per day
3. Spread filter: No trades if spread > 30 points
4. Magic number input
REQUIREMENTS:
1. Must work in Strategy Tester
2. All parameters must be adjustable in inputs
3. Show FVG and entry arrows on chart
4. Clean code with comments
Symbol: XAUUSD
Timeframe: 1min
Broker: Standard MT5 broker
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Project information
Budget
30+ USD
Customer
Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0