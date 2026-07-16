Specification
I am looking for an experienced MQL5 developer to create a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 based on a Price Action strategy. The bot needs to automatically identify specific candlestick formations and market structure levels, execute trades, and manage risk using a dynamic trailing stop.The EA should monitor the chart for the following price action setup:Market Structure / Trend Filter:The bot must identify Swing Highs and Swing Lows over the last [e.g., 50] candles to determine the current trend direction (Higher Highs/Higher Lows for Uptrend, Lower Highs/Lower Lows for Downtrend).Key Levels:Automatically draw horizontal Support and Resistance lines based on the [e.g., Daily or 4-Hour] chart.Entry Trigger (Buy/Long Setup):Price must be retesting a Support level or a broken Resistance level (Flip Zone).AND a bullish [e.g., Pin Bar / Bullish Engulfing] candlestick pattern must close on the entry timeframe [e.g., 15-Minute].Entry Trigger (Sell/Short Setup):Price must be retesting a Resistance level or a broken Support level.AND a bearish [e.g., Pin Bar / Bearish Engulfing] candlestick pattern must close on the entry timeframe.3. Risk & Trade ManagementOrder Execution: Market orders executed immediately upon candle close when setup is valid. One trade at a time per currency pair (No grid, no martingale).Position Sizing: Calculate lot size dynamically based on a fixed risk percentage: [e.g., 1%] of account balance per trade.Stop Loss (SL): Placed [e.g., 5 pips] below the low of the trigger candle (for Longs) or above the high of the trigger candle (for Shorts).Take Profit (TP): Fixed Risk-to-Reward ratio of [e.g., 1:2 or 1:3], or placed at the next major opposing key level.Break-Even: Move SL to entry price once the trade reaches a 1:1 Risk-to-Reward ratio.Trailing Stop: Implement an optional trailing stop based on [e.g., the previous candle's high/low OR a fixed number of pips].4. Additional Features & Interface RequirementsOn-Screen Dashboard: A simple visual display on the chart showing: Current Trend, Account Balance, Current Risk Amount ($), Win/Loss Ratio, and an On/Off button for the EA.Trading Hours: Input settings to define a specific time window for opening new trades (e.g., London and New York sessions only).Spread Filter: Max allowable spread filter in pips to prevent entries during high-volatility roll-overs.5. Deliverables RequiredFully functional, bug-free compiled file (.ex5).Complete, commented source code (.mq5) with full ownership rights.Free bug fixes for up to 14 days after project delivery.
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Project information
Budget
30 - 80 USD
Deadline
from 1 to 10 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0