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Convert tradingview to ninjatrader 30+ USD I am looking to see if you can convert my pinescript into a NinjaTrader bot so I can get automated trading instead of manually doing it in TradingView i would like to get it to just do the trades for me based on my script. let me know who can do this perfectly

Mt5 ea 30+ USD I have a fast execution ea that need a little touch, it trade on gold and my problem is about the risk ratio the tp is 3pip and stop loss 20 but i cannot get it right to make the average win larger and average loss lower. I would like to know if i can get help to get it right without touching the tragedy and the trade frequency. Those two pictures I attached is the example of what my bot actually do like i explained

An expert adviser based on MQL5 30+ USD Requirements Specification Here is an example of Requirements Specification for the development of the MACD Sample Expert Advisor, which is available in the MetaTrader 5 standard package. 1. The idea of the trading system is as follows : market entries are performed when MACD's main and signal lines intersect in the current trend direction . 2. Trend is determined based on the Exponential Moving Average with

REWARD! 35 - 200 USD I will pay you a REWARD, if you find / create an EA that fits ALL the below criteria! Platform : MT4 ONLY! NOT MT5, I repeat: NOT MT5!! Timeframe : doesn’t matter Pair : doesn’t matter Strategy : doesn’t matter Drawdown : no more than 25% Return : minimum 5%, every month Lot sizing : dynamic lots I will backtest the EA with 99.9% tick data accuracy for a period of 20+ years . If the EA can produce minimum 5% returns

Strangest request, EVER! 30 - 250 USD Recently I have backtested more than 100 EAs and I have come to a conclusion that in the long-term all of them produce catastrophic results. I used 99.9% data quality and whenever possible decades of data. In the short-term almost all of them can have nice gains. But there is hardly any EA that could survive even just 3-5 years, let alone decades ! This got me thinking: if almost all EAs are unfit for long-term

Ninjatrader 8 bot development 30+ USD Hello, I want a simple bot for NinjaTrader8. I need a bot that operates automatically on Nasdaq (NQ/MNQ). Requirements: open buys and sells following a simple trend strategy, configurable stop loss and take profit, risk per trade of 1 to 2% of capital, if it loses 3% in a day, stop trading until the next day. Compatible with backtesting, delivery of the source code and the working bot in NinjaTrader 8. My initial

Professional MT5 / cTrader Expert Advisor Development Project (XAUUSD Gold) 30 - 1000 USD a { text-decoration: none; color: #464feb; } tr th, tr td { border: 1px solid #e6e6e6; } tr th { background-color: #f5f5f5; } Project Overview I am looking for an experienced algorithmic trading developer to build a professional Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 and/or cTrader. The objective is to create a robust automated trading system focused exclusively on XAUUSD (Gold) . This project is intended for serious

Jona copilot v12 30 - 40 USD Hi, I'm interested in ordering an MT4 trading bot. Before we begin, could you please send me the technical specifications and requirements you'll need? Specifically, I'd like to know: - The trading strategy the bot will use. - The currency pairs or instruments it will trade. - The timeframes it supports. - Risk management features (lot sizing, stop loss, take profit, trailing stop, maximum drawdown). - Whether it

Bollinger and rRSI 30+ USD automatic robo sell at bollinger band upwards breach and rsi should above 80 and buy when bollinger breach downwards and rsi is below 30, rsi shoould works only on Gold trade and none ofhe trades