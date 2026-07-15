FreelanceSections

Master mind

MQL5 Experts Forex Trading robot/indicator debugging Strategy optimization Statistics and mathematics C++ Strategy modules Python Stocks Futures ALGLIB

Specification

Start


Detect Trend (H4)


Confirm Structure (H1)


Wait for Pullback


Check Indicators


Calculate Confidence Score


Score ≥ 80?

 ├── No → Wait
 └── Yes


Calculate Lot Size


Place Order


Set Stop Loss


Set Take Profit


Manage Trade


Move to Break-even


Trail Stop


Close Trade.  IF

Price > EMA200 (H4)

AND

EMA50 > EMA200 (H4)

AND

ADX > 25

AND

RSI between 55 and 70

AND

MACD Main > Signal

AND

Bullish engulfing candle

AND

ATR above minimum

AND

Spread below maximum

THEN

BUY   But IF

Price < EMA200

AND

EMA50 < EMA200

AND

ADX > 25

AND

RSI between 30 and 45

AND

MACD Main < Signal

AND

Bearish engulfing candle

AND

ATR above minimum

AND

Spread below maximum

THEN

SELL. Risk = 1%

Lot Size =
(Account Balance × 1%)

÷

Stop Loss ValueSL =

Maximum of

1.5 × ATR

OR

Recent Swing LowTP =

2 × Stop LossIf Profit >= 1R

Move SL to EntryTrail Stop

=

1 × ATRMax Trades = 5

Maximum Daily Loss = 5%

Maximum Consecutive Losses = 3

Stop Trading After LimitDon't trade

30 minutes before

and

30 minutes after

High Impact NewsTrend = 20

EMA = 15

ADX = 10

RSI = 10

MACD = 10

Volume = 10

ATR = 5

Candle Pattern = 20

TOTAL = 100    Score ≥ 80START

Read Indicators


Check Trend


Check Market Structure


Check Entry Conditions


Calculate Score


Score ≥ 80?

NO → WAIT

YES


Calculate Lot Size


Open Trade


Place Stop Loss


Place Take Profit


Manage Trade


Break-even


Trailing Stop


Close Position


Repeat

Files:

PNG
file_00000000fe507243871a922310a8af78.png
2.6 Mb

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