FreelanceSections

Convert tradingview to thinkorswim

MQL5 Indicators Experts Forex Trading robot/indicator debugging Strategy optimization Statistics and mathematics C# Futures

Specification

Hello looking for someone to convert an indicator from tradingview to Thinkorswim I have attached the codes from trading view Also, I like make it trigger (alert) a one-time alert when the trend changes, and can also create a custom watchlist column that flags symbols currently in a new trend so you can scan multiple stocks easily. And like the watchlist to show only fresh trend changes or the current trend direction as well here is the code 

 

Trend Indicator A*V2 (smoothed Helkin Ashi Cloud) by DZIV

 

//@version=5

//

//╔════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════╗

//║ Author  | DZIV (dzi_v_)

//║ Licence | CC BY-NC-SA 4.0 : https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-sa/4.0/

//╠════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════╣

//║ Changelog :

//║ 2021.04.15 > A-V1.0 -First publish

//║ 2021.05.05 > A-V2.0 -Added high and low calculation and display

//║                     -Minor script optimisation

//║ 2021.05.06 > A-V2.1 -Added resolution customisation in the study

//║ 2021.10.18 > A-V2.2 -Added "MA Type" customisation possibility

//║                     -Replaced the "colour schemes" feature by a "base color inputs" feature (user friendly)

//║                     -Switched the title names to English for a better understanding

//║                     -Minor script optimisation

//║ 2024.04.21 > A-V2.3 -Switched to PineScript version 5

//║                     -Major script rethinking and optimisation

//║                     -Removed double smoothing for less lag

//║                     -Added ALMA, HMA and ZLEMA to the "MA Type" input string

//╚════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════╝

//

//╔════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════╗

//║ Settings :

indicator('Trend Indicator A (v2.3)', 'Trend Indicator A (v2.3)', true)

 

ma_type = input.string('EMA', 'MA Type', ['ALMA','HMA','SMA','SWMA','VWMA','WMA','ZLEMA','EMA'], group = 'Setup')

ma_period = input.int(9, 'MA Period (Length)', 1, group='Setup')

 

alma_offset = input.float(0.85, 'ALMA Shift', 0, 1, 0.05, group = 'Setup (ALMA)')

alma_sigma = input.int(6, 'ALMA Deviation', 1, step = 1, group = 'Setup (ALMA)')

 

show_line_1(x) =>

    input.bool(true, 'Show Close line', group = 'On/Off') ? x : na

show_line_2(x) =>

    input.bool(false, 'Show High/Low lines', group = 'On/Off') ? x : na

show_fill(x) =>

    input.bool(true, 'Show fill', group = 'On/Off') ? x : na

//╠════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════╣

//║ Calculations :

f(x) =>

    switch ma_type

        'ALMA' => ta.alma(x, ma_period, alma_offset, alma_sigma)

        'HMA' => ta.hma(x, ma_period)

        'SMA' => ta.sma(x, ma_period)

        'SWMA' => ta.swma(x)

        'VWMA' => ta.vwma(x, ma_period)

        'WMA' => ta.vwma(x, ma_period)

        'ZLEMA' => ta.ema(x + x - x[math.floor((ma_period - 1) / 2)], ma_period)

        => ta.ema(x, ma_period)

 

ma_heikinashi_open = f(request.security(ticker.heikinashi(syminfo.tickerid), timeframe.period, open))

ma_heikinashi_close = f(request.security(ticker.heikinashi(syminfo.tickerid), timeframe.period, close))

ma_heikinashi_high = f(request.security(ticker.heikinashi(syminfo.tickerid), timeframe.period, high))

ma_heikinashi_low = f(request.security(ticker.heikinashi(syminfo.tickerid), timeframe.period, low))

 

trend = 100 * (ma_heikinashi_close - ma_heikinashi_open) / (ma_heikinashi_high - ma_heikinashi_low)

//╠════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════╣

//║ Colors :

color_positive = input.color(color.new(#26A69A, 0), 'Positive color (Bullish)', group = 'Colors')

color_negative = input.color(color.new(#EF5350, 0), 'Negative color (Bearish)', group = 'Colors')

color_neutral = input.color(color.new(#808080, 0), 'Neutral color', group = 'Colors')

 

color_trend = trend > 0 ? color_positive : color_negative

//╠════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════╣

//║ Plot :

plot_open = plot(ma_heikinashi_open, 'Open line', na)

plot_close = plot(ma_heikinashi_close, 'Close line', show_line_1(color_trend), 2)

plot_high = plot(ma_heikinashi_high, 'High line', show_line_2(color_neutral))

plot_low = plot(ma_heikinashi_low, 'Low line', show_line_2(color_neutral))

 

plot_highest = plot(math.max(ma_heikinashi_open, ma_heikinashi_close),'Highest Body line', na)

plot_lowest = plot(math.min(ma_heikinashi_open, ma_heikinashi_close),'Lowest Body line', na)

//╠════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════╣

//║ Fill :

fill(plot_open, plot_close, color.new(color_trend,50), 'Open/Close Cloud')

fill(plot_high, plot_highest, show_fill(color.new(color_neutral,87.5)), title = 'High Cloud')

fill(plot_lowest, plot_low, show_fill(color.new(color_neutral,87.5)), title = 'Low Cloud')

//╚════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════╝


Responded

1
Developer 1
Rating
(62)
Projects
77
58%
Arbitration
6
67% / 17%
Overdue
1
1%
Working
2
Developer 2
Rating
(169)
Projects
180
46%
Arbitration
3
33% / 33%
Overdue
1
1%
Working
3
Developer 3
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
4
Developer 4
Rating
(12)
Projects
18
39%
Arbitration
5
40% / 20%
Overdue
2
11%
Loaded
Published: 7 articles, 35 codes
5
Developer 5
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
6
Developer 6
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
7
Developer 7
Rating
(7)
Projects
6
0%
Arbitration
4
25% / 75%
Overdue
2
33%
Free
8
Developer 8
Rating
(2)
Projects
5
60%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Working
9
Developer 9
Rating
(6)
Projects
8
38%
Arbitration
1
100% / 0%
Overdue
2
25%
Free
10
Developer 10
Rating
(9)
Projects
11
55%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
11
Developer 11
Rating
(12)
Projects
17
47%
Arbitration
2
50% / 50%
Overdue
0
Free
12
Developer 12
Rating
(14)
Projects
18
22%
Arbitration
1
100% / 0%
Overdue
4
22%
Loaded
13
Developer 13
Rating
(10)
Projects
13
0%
Arbitration
24
0% / 75%
Overdue
4
31%
Working
14
Developer 14
Rating
(32)
Projects
33
42%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
3
9%
Free
15
Developer 15
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
16
Developer 16
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Working
Published: 1 code
17
Developer 17
Rating
(298)
Projects
478
40%
Arbitration
105
40% / 24%
Overdue
82
17%
Loaded
Published: 2 codes
18
Developer 18
Rating
(8)
Projects
13
38%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
2
15%
Free
19
Developer 19
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Similar orders
Convert tradingview to ninjatrader 30+ USD
I am looking to see if you can convert my pinescript into a NinjaTrader bot so I can get automated trading instead of manually doing it in TradingView i would like to get it to just do the trades for me based on my script. let me know who can do this perfectly
Mt5 ea 30+ USD
I have a fast execution ea that need a little touch, it trade on gold and my problem is about the risk ratio the tp is 3pip and stop loss 20 but i cannot get it right to make the average win larger and average loss lower. I would like to know if i can get help to get it right without touching the tragedy and the trade frequency. Those two pictures I attached is the example of what my bot actually do like i explained
An expert adviser based on MQL5 30+ USD
Requirements Specification Here is an example of Requirements Specification for the development of the MACD Sample Expert Advisor, which is available in the MetaTrader 5 standard package. 1. The idea of the trading system is as follows : market entries are performed when MACD's main and signal lines intersect in the current trend direction . 2. Trend is determined based on the Exponential Moving Average with
REWARD! 35 - 200 USD
I will pay you a REWARD, if you find / create an EA that fits ALL the below criteria! Platform : MT4 ONLY! NOT MT5, I repeat: NOT MT5!! Timeframe : doesn’t matter Pair : doesn’t matter Strategy : doesn’t matter Drawdown : no more than 25% Return : minimum 5%, every month Lot sizing : dynamic lots I will backtest the EA with 99.9% tick data accuracy for a period of 20+ years . If the EA can produce minimum 5% returns
Strangest request, EVER! 30 - 250 USD
Recently I have backtested more than 100 EAs and I have come to a conclusion that in the long-term all of them produce catastrophic results. I used 99.9% data quality and whenever possible decades of data. In the short-term almost all of them can have nice gains. But there is hardly any EA that could survive even just 3-5 years, let alone decades ! This got me thinking: if almost all EAs are unfit for long-term
Ninjatrader 8 bot development 30+ USD
Hello, I want a simple bot for NinjaTrader8. I need a bot that operates automatically on Nasdaq (NQ/MNQ). Requirements: open buys and sells following a simple trend strategy, configurable stop loss and take profit, risk per trade of 1 to 2% of capital, if it loses 3% in a day, stop trading until the next day. Compatible with backtesting, delivery of the source code and the working bot in NinjaTrader 8. My initial
Professional MT5 / cTrader Expert Advisor Development Project (XAUUSD Gold) 30 - 1000 USD
a { text-decoration: none; color: #464feb; } tr th, tr td { border: 1px solid #e6e6e6; } tr th { background-color: #f5f5f5; } Project Overview I am looking for an experienced algorithmic trading developer to build a professional Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 and/or cTrader. The objective is to create a robust automated trading system focused exclusively on XAUUSD (Gold) . This project is intended for serious
Jona copilot v12 30 - 40 USD
Hi, I'm interested in ordering an MT4 trading bot. Before we begin, could you please send me the technical specifications and requirements you'll need? Specifically, I'd like to know: - The trading strategy the bot will use. - The currency pairs or instruments it will trade. - The timeframes it supports. - Risk management features (lot sizing, stop loss, take profit, trailing stop, maximum drawdown). - Whether it
Bollinger and rRSI 30+ USD
automatic robo sell at bollinger band upwards breach and rsi should above 80 and buy when bollinger breach downwards and rsi is below 30, rsi shoould works only on Gold trade and none ofhe trades
Iconic Boy 300 - 400 USD
Am looking for a bot to trade .so that I can be able to trade and become very successful and make some profit so that I cannot sleep on a empty stomach

Project information

Budget
30+ USD
Deadline
to 1 day(s)

Customer

Placed orders3
Arbitrage count0