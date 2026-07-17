Specification
I want to build a fundamental news trading bot that trade off economic news data, as we know every economic news data released always have effect on the asset associated with it, so this bot will take a trade instantly based on the news data released either to buy or sell, it will come with good money management and also SL and TP target based on price and pips value.
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Project information
Budget
50 - 200 USD
Deadline
from 1 to 30 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0