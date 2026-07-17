Specification :

1. Goal

I am commissioning a mean-reversion grid Expert Advisor for XAUUSD on MT5. The deliverable is the complete, commented .mq5 source (strictly personal usel). Offers limited to compiled .ex5 will not be considered.

2. Required framework (non-negotiable)

2.1. Works natively on M5; signals evaluated on closed bars; symmetric long/short.

2.2. Entry logic built on Bollinger Bands + Moving Average conditions. The precise entry/selection behavior must reproduce a reference trade log (XAUUSD 2025-2026: entry timestamps, direction, basket structure) that I will share inside this Application with shortlisted applicants only.

2.3. Grid recovery: up to 2-3 positions per direction (input), flat lot sizing, fixed step in pips (input).

2.4. Exit stack: hard per-leg SL (pips), distant TP (pips), trailing stop (activation + distance), and full-basket close at group breakeven + buffer — active only when the grid is at max positions. All as inputs.

2.5. Execution filters: max spread input; news pause using the ForexFactory calendar feed (currencies + minutes before/after).

2.6. Standard inputs: Magic, comment, TP/SL/trailing, AutoLots with Risk% or manual lots, MaxSpread, news block.

2.7. Code quality: compiles on the current MT5 build, no DLLs, no obfuscation, no external dependencies.

3. Acceptance (objective, measured, final)

Delivered source, compiled and run on my data (M5, XAUUSD, 2025.01.01-2026.07.01, agreed default inputs) must achieve ≥60% same-direction entry overlap (±5 min tolerance) against the reference log. I run this measurement myself with existing tooling and will document the method. No subjective acceptance, no renegotiation of the threshold after agreement.

4. If you already own a matching engine

I will consider buying a source license of an existing proven template matching section 2 instead of paying for development. In that case: state it in your application, and be ready to send a trade log of YOUR engine first (XAUUSD, 2025.01.01-2026.07.01, M5, your defaults) — I will verify the match on my side before any milestone. You never need my reference data to produce your own log.

6. Screening question (mandatory)

In 2-3 sentences: how would you approach matching an entry-logic reference log? Generic or one-line applications will be ignored.