Specification
1. Use two EMAs: 20 and 50.
- If EMA 20 is above EMA 50 → uptrend (look for buys)
- If EMA 20 is below EMA 50 → downtrend (look for sells)
2. Wait for a pullback into the area between the two EMAs.
- For buys: price must touch or move between EMA 20 and EMA 50
during the last few candles.
- For stils: same idea, but in a downtrend.
3. Entry signal:
- Buy: a bullish engulfing candle in an uptrend after the pullback
- Sell: a bearish engulfing candle in a downtrend after the pullback
- Enter at the close of the engulfing candle.
4. Stop Loss:
- Option A: use recent swing high/low
- Option B: use ATR-based stop loss
- Make this an input (0 = swing SL, 1 = ATR SL)
5. Take Profit:
- Based on risk-reward ratio (for example 1:2)
6. Risk settings:
- Option for fixed lot size
- Option for risk percentage (auto-calculated lot size)
- Only open trades during specific trading hours (input: start hour and end hour)
- Only allow one open trade at a time per symbol.
**INPUTS TO INCLUDE**
- FastEMA (default 20)
- SlowEMA (default 50)
- PullbackBars (default 5)
- SL_Mode (0 = swing, 1 = ATR)
- ATR_Period (14)
- ATR_Multiplier (1.5)
- RiskReward (2.0)
- UseFixedLot (true/false)
- FixedLotSize (0.10)
- RiskPercent (1%)
- MagicNumber
- TradeStartHour / TradeEndHour
- DebugMode (true/false)
1. First, briefly restate the logic in simple terms.
Then provide the full MQL5 EA code.
- Code must compile in MetaTrader 5 with no errors.
- Comment the code clearly so beginners can understand it.
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