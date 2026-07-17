1. Use two EMAs: 20 and 50.

If EMA 20 is above EMA 50 → uptrend (look for buys)

If EMA 20 is below EMA 50 → downtrend (look for sells)

2. Wait for a pullback into the area between the two EMAs.

- For buys: price must touch or move between EMA 20 and EMA 50

during the last few candles.

- For stils: same idea, but in a downtrend.

3. Entry signal:

Buy: a bullish engulfing candle in an uptrend after the pullback

Sell: a bearish engulfing candle in a downtrend after the pullback

Enter at the close of the engulfing candle.

4. Stop Loss:

Option A: use recent swing high/low

Option B: use ATR-based stop loss

Make this an input (0 = swing SL, 1 = ATR SL)

5. Take Profit:

- Based on risk-reward ratio (for example 1:2)

6. Risk settings:

Option for fixed lot size

Option for risk percentage (auto-calculated lot size)

Only open trades during specific trading hours (input: start hour and end hour) Only allow one open trade at a time per symbol.

**INPUTS TO INCLUDE**

FastEMA (default 20)

SlowEMA (default 50)

PullbackBars (default 5)

SL_Mode (0 = swing, 1 = ATR)

ATR_Period (14)

ATR_Multiplier (1.5)

RiskReward (2.0)

UseFixedLot (true/false)

FixedLotSize (0.10)

RiskPercent (1%)

MagicNumber

TradeStartHour / TradeEndHour

DebugMode (true/false)

1. First, briefly restate the logic in simple terms.

Then provide the full MQL5 EA code.