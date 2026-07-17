FreelanceSections

TumiiFX

MQL5 Indicators Experts Forex Trading robot/indicator debugging Strategy optimization Statistics and mathematics Strategy modules Stocks Collection of data on the internet Data mining

Specification

1. Use two EMAs: 20 and 50.

  •   If EMA 20 is above EMA 50 → uptrend (look for buys)
  •   If EMA 20 is below EMA 50 → downtrend (look for sells)

2. Wait for a pullback into the area between the two EMAs.

- For buys: price must touch or move between EMA 20 and EMA 50

during the last few candles.

- For stils: same idea, but in a downtrend.

3. Entry signal:

  •   Buy: a bullish engulfing candle in an uptrend after the pullback
  •   Sell: a bearish engulfing candle in a downtrend after the pullback
  •   Enter at the close of the engulfing candle.

4. Stop Loss:

  •   Option A: use recent swing high/low
  •   Option B: use ATR-based stop loss
  •   Make this an input (0 = swing SL, 1 = ATR SL)

5. Take Profit:

- Based on risk-reward ratio (for example 1:2)

6. Risk settings:

  •   Option for fixed lot size
  •   Option for risk percentage (auto-calculated lot size)
  1.   Only open trades during specific trading hours (input: start hour and end hour)
  2.   Only allow one open trade at a time per symbol.

**INPUTS TO INCLUDE**

  •   FastEMA (default 20)
  •   SlowEMA (default 50)
  •   PullbackBars (default 5)
  •   SL_Mode (0 = swing, 1 = ATR)
  •   ATR_Period (14)
  •   ATR_Multiplier (1.5)
  •   RiskReward (2.0)
  •   UseFixedLot (true/false)
  •   FixedLotSize (0.10)
  •   RiskPercent (1%)
  •   MagicNumber
  •   TradeStartHour / TradeEndHour
  •   DebugMode (true/false)

1. First, briefly restate the logic in simple terms.

Then provide the full MQL5 EA code.

  1.   Code must compile in MetaTrader 5 with no errors.
  2.   Comment the code clearly so beginners can understand it.

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Project information

Budget
30 - 20000 USD
Deadline
from 1 to 30 day(s)

Customer

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