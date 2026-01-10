I’m looking for one person who is both a Forex trader and a programmer.

I don’t want a coder who only writes code without understanding the market, and I don’t want a trader who can’t program.

I want someone who actively trades and understands market behavior, liquidity, volatility, and risk management.

Most importantly, the bot must be built using real artificial intelligence that learns and adapts,

not just indicators or fixed rules disguised as AI.

If you have previous real AI work, I’d like to see it (screenshots or videos if available).