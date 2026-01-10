MQL5 Indicators
Specification
Hi guys looking for a reversal indicator that places signals in chart have a look at image attached but it's just for reference I'll be happy to hear new ideas and options.
Signals must he placed at candle close amd not repaint.
Since I'm offering a high budget and bringing a strategy is involved in the order I want everything to run smoothly in these steps
1. Send screenahots of it
2. I'll give you feedback what to change or we'll skip to stage 3
3. Short period demo
4. Deposite send full version and close deal.
That will allow safety for both us I know I'm getting something thay is good for me and I can't run away without paying and stay with indicator
I have many other projects and know some other traders so this can turn into a long term relationship
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
3
33%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
2
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
3
Rating
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
Published: 2 codes
4
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
1
100%
Busy
5
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
6
Rating
Projects
1
100%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
7
Rating
Projects
5
60%
Arbitration
1
0% / 0%
Overdue
2
40%
Free
Published: 1 code
8
Rating
Projects
37
24%
Arbitration
14
0% / 93%
Overdue
4
11%
Working
9
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
10
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Working
11
Rating
Projects
5
20%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Working
12
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
5
0% / 80%
Overdue
0
Free
13
Rating
Projects
144
46%
Arbitration
19
42% / 16%
Overdue
32
22%
Free
14
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Similar orders
Atm strategy nt8 30+ USDcan you help me with I need an ATM strategy for NT8, here's the criteria: Forex trade entry 100,000 units with a starting SL of 70 pips. The following proft targets: 33 pips, 68, 125, 180. All targets exit 25,000 units each. As each target is hit, move SL to BE+5, then BE+35, then BE+70. So the SL's are fixed, not trailing. I can't figure this out on my platform
MT5 INDICATOR PROJECT 100+ USDI’m looking for an experienced MQL4 / MQL5 developer to help with an indicator project. Project overview: I have an existing MT4 arrow indicator that I’ve used for several years. The indicator is compiled only (.ex4) — source code is not available. It does not repaint . The indicator has stopped displaying properly (likely outdated). What I need: Rebuild the indicator from scratch by analyzing its behavior and
Modification of exit method for existing expert 30 - 100 USDHello I would like to modify the exit method of the trade for current expert advisor which include martingale trading. basically adjusting the position size and closing the trade. additional details will be provided in the next step
CẦN TÌM NGƯỜI VIẾT EA NHƯ HÌNH 500+ USDcần người tạo EA y thay đổi hình ảnh gửi đầy đủ tính năng như hình giá cả có thể tăng thêm khối lượng mong muốn viết giống hình không khác ROBOT HƠI NHIỀU TÍNH NĂNG MỌI NGƯỜI CÓ THỂ ĐƯA GIÁ THAM KHẢO
Project information
Budget
30 - 300 USD
Deadline
to 3 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders16
Arbitrage count0