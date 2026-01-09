Specification
can anyone help me with building a complete automated pine code strategy and indicator that work for both FXs & CFDs and have a high winning rate proved through back testing. I have a very complex current code that developed mostly using AI but lots of gaps are there although it translate exactly what I have in my mind.
( i attached the current code )
what needed Keep the core concept, but refactor and clean the engine (filters, scoring, entries, risk, exits).
I attach it to any chart in the TV and create alert and work FX, CFD, Metals, oil name it
So, you are free to decide whether wo build a complete new code or fix my current working code
what needed
what needed
Remove redundant / conflicting conditions.
Rebuild the execution layer so it’s robust, testable, and stable across FX & CFDs.
Validate everything through proper backtesting and walk-forward logic (no curve fitting).
If needed, we can also split it cleanly into:
Strategy (for backtesting & optimization)
Indicator + alerts (for live trading / automation)
So you will rebuild it clean from scratch using the existing logic as the blueprint
My idea is having a really clean code that can spot the most accurate chances and can keep monitor the order and change SL & TP as needed till close with most high winning rate. So,
So build from scratch using the same concept is same for me since I care for the result
but at the end I will get out something similar to what I have with same interfaces and outputs but better and more proficessional and I can feel the difference once I apply it ? Beecasue curretnly I am using this and its life connected to my PineConnector and my MT5 and placing orders but only I am getting a very bad winning rate
I attach it to any chart in the TV and create alert and work FX, CFD, Metals, oil name it
