Specification

can anyone help me with building a complete automated pine code strategy and indicator that work for both FXs & CFDs and have a high winning rate proved through back testing. I have a very complex current code that developed mostly using AI but lots of gaps are there although it translate exactly what I have in my mind.
So, you are free to decide whether wo build a complete new code or fix my current working code

( i attached the current code ) 

what needed 

Keep the core concept, but refactor and clean the engine (filters, scoring, entries, risk, exits).
Remove redundant / conflicting conditions.
Rebuild the execution layer so it’s robust, testable, and stable across FX & CFDs.
Validate everything through proper backtesting and walk-forward logic (no curve fitting).
If needed, we can also split it cleanly into:
Strategy (for backtesting & optimization)
Indicator + alerts (for live trading / automation)
So you will rebuild it clean from scratch using the existing logic as the blueprint


My idea is having a really clean code that can spot the most accurate chances and can keep monitor the order and change SL & TP as needed till close with most high winning rate. So,
So build from scratch using the same concept is same for me since I care for the result


but at the end I will get out something similar to what I have with same interfaces and outputs but better and more proficessional and I can feel the difference once I apply it ? Beecasue curretnly I am using this and its life connected to my PineConnector and my MT5 and placing orders but only I am getting a very bad winning rate

I attach it to any chart in the TV and create alert and work FX, CFD, Metals, oil name it

Files:

TXT
Pine Code.txt
44.6 Kb
JPG
1000151440.jpg
66.0 Kb
JPG
1000151438.jpg
66.1 Kb
JPG
1000151439 (1).jpg
68.0 Kb
JPG
1000151437 (1).jpg
64.1 Kb
JPG
1000151436 (1).jpg
65.2 Kb

