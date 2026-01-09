Specification
Hello, I have the code for an indicator file that works with binary options. I want to make a simple modification to it that won't take much effort for professionals. In short, the modification I want is that if the strategy's conditions are met, a buy or sell signal should appear at 17:55. The strategy works exclusively on the 5-minute timeframe, and I want to delay the signal by 7 minutes so that it appears and enters at 18:02. However, this indicator doesn't work in this way; it needs correction.
