Similar orders

开发用于XAUUSD的MT5智能交易系统（EA）：基于6指标共振的多层过滤反转策略 31 - 2000 USD 描述（项目概述）： 我需要为 MetaTrader 5 平台开发一个功能完整的智能交易系统（ 专家顾问 ），用于交易 XAUUSD （伦敦金）。该 艺电 的核心是基于一份详细的技术规格书，实现一个多指标共振、多层条件过滤的短线反转策略。 1. 核心策略逻辑简述： 交易品种与周期：主交易周期为 M30 ，需在代码内部动态读取 H4 周期进行趋势过滤，并监控 M5 周期以执行复杂的出场逻辑。 入场机制：采用 “ 价格触发 -> 成交量确认 -> 多指标渐进式达标 ” 的严格流程。入场信号需在特定时间窗口内，同时满足布林带突破及 5 个动量指标（ CCI、RSI、MFI， 威廉指标， 随机指标）的超买 / 超卖条件，并受 H4 级别趋势过滤器约束。 出场机制：采用三层递进逻辑，包括动态保本移动、 M5 周期指标集体反转信号以及基于 K 线形态的趋势反转终极止损。

Looking for existing EA 30 - 95 USD SMC, etc.) - Backtest results and the set files you used - Whether you’re willing to make minor tweaks so I can use it as my own If the performance looks good, we can discuss adjustments and next steps. My requirements are screenshot, backtes results, demo fileS Let me know if you have anything that fits the bill

MT4 EA to trade GOLD in TF 5 minutes [M5] an account of 500-1000usd 30 - 500 USD iF you already have an successful MT4 EA for scalping in M5 XAUUSD [and eventually EURUSD and USDJPY] working essentially ON the trend when there is an Break Of Structure but also on reversal eventually with strategy Martingale with param ON/OFF eventually with strategy Grid with param ON/OFF eventually with HEDGING with param ON/OFF and on each trade : Stop loss, Trailing sl without High Frequency Trades [means

Ad a stop-loss and hedge pending order to an existing ea 30 - 45 USD I have an existing Ea and want to ad a stop loss in pips with adesired distance in inputs. Also i want to ad a pending hedge order with inputs Distance frome price, lot size , take profit and stop loss

Double trade 30+ USD 1-tow trades with take profit stop loss pips trade with take profit stop loss pips trade with stop loss pips take profit candle close 2-buy or sell look for last candle buy or sell 3-trade stop loss stop loss martingale trade lot zise in intry candle running candle or new candle

Convert Pine script TradingView indicator to mq5 + EA Bot 30+ USD Hi all, I would like to get a bot that trades based on a Tradingview indicator. The indicator is called sniper entries. It is very simple. If the indicator says "BUY" then the EA buys, if the indicator says "SELL" then the EA sells. I want the bot to possibly trade forex market pairs like XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD. Would you please inform me what i need to do to make it possible. I also want the bot to trade on a small

I need mt4/mt5 EA Bot 30+ USD can you help me with the strategy for my mt4 or mt5 bot? I am learning trading, while working and I was thinking this could be a good way to still earn from the market while learning. If I have someone like you to guide me on strategy and maintaining the trading bot going forward. I do not have anything setup, I am going to pay a ten to build the EA, I just need the mentorship and we can agree on a unique price to

I want to create an automated robot that trades gold in a secure way with a stop loss 30+ USD Good day, I am searching the very high level expert, which could create the auto-trade robot and I would like to order the trading robot for GOLD XAU/USD auto-trade on MetaTrader. I could pay a lot for the institutional grade auto-trade robot, just contact me and let me know what level of the robot you could offer and we will negotiate the price

Creation of 5 profitable trend following trading strategies and experts every month. 50 - 200 USD Hello. I am finding an experienced python developer who can implement my trading strategies into robots. I like trend-following swing trading strategies and am going to automate my idea. More details can be discussed by chatting. If you have similar working experience it can be a plus. Thanks