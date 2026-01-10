Similar orders

I am requesting a quantitative audit of an existing trading strategy. 50+ USD This is a request for a formal price quote only. No work should begin until the quote is accepted. I am requesting a quantitative audit of an existing trading strategy. Scope (strict): 10-year historical backtest Full performance metrics (expectancy, win rate, profit factor, max drawdown, trade distribution) Identification of logical flaws, bias, and overfitting Rule-based corrections only if justified by data

MQL5 Developer Needed for Production-Grade Grid EA + Long-Term Business Collaboration 500 - 2500 USD I am looking for a senior MQL5 developer to build a custom MT5 Expert Advisor using a dual-engine grid structure (BUY + SELL operating independently). The EA will be used in a real operating business with live clients, so the implementation must be clean, deterministic and reliable. I already have a complete specification describing all the required logic (entry rules, grid logic, basket TP, break-even behavior

Request for Expert Advisor (EA) Development – Opening Range Breakout Strat 30+ USD I would like to request the development of an Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 with the following specifications: 1. Instruments: NASDAQ (US100) Dow Jones (US30) DAX (DE40) 2. Opening Range Selection: The EA should allow me to manually select a specific time range on the chart. Example: US100 opening range from 14:30 UTC to 14:45 UTC (15-minute opening range for the US market). The EA should automatically

Editing an MQL4 file 30+ USD Hello, I have the code for an indicator file that works with binary options. I want to make a simple modification to it that won't take much effort for professionals. In short, the modification I want is that if the strategy's conditions are met, a buy or sell signal should appear at 17:55. The strategy works exclusively on the 5-minute timeframe, and I want to delay the signal by 7 minutes so that it appears and

开发用于XAUUSD的MT5智能交易系统（EA）：基于6指标共振的多层过滤反转策略 31 - 2000 USD 描述（项目概述）： 我需要为 MetaTrader 5 平台开发一个功能完整的智能交易系统（ 专家顾问 ），用于交易 XAUUSD （伦敦金）。该 艺电 的核心是基于一份详细的技术规格书，实现一个多指标共振、多层条件过滤的短线反转策略。 1. 核心策略逻辑简述： 交易品种与周期：主交易周期为 M30 ，需在代码内部动态读取 H4 周期进行趋势过滤，并监控 M5 周期以执行复杂的出场逻辑。 入场机制：采用 “ 价格触发 -> 成交量确认 -> 多指标渐进式达标 ” 的严格流程。入场信号需在特定时间窗口内，同时满足布林带突破及 5 个动量指标（ CCI、RSI、MFI， 威廉指标， 随机指标）的超买 / 超卖条件，并受 H4 级别趋势过滤器约束。 出场机制：采用三层递进逻辑，包括动态保本移动、 M5 周期指标集体反转信号以及基于 K 线形态的趋势反转终极止损。

Looking for existing EA 30 - 95 USD SMC, etc.) - Backtest results and the set files you used - Whether you’re willing to make minor tweaks so I can use it as my own If the performance looks good, we can discuss adjustments and next steps. My requirements are screenshot, backtes results, demo fileS Let me know if you have anything that fits the bill

MT4 EA to trade GOLD in TF 5 minutes [M5] an account of 500-1000usd 30 - 500 USD iF you already have an successful MT4 EA for scalping in M5 XAUUSD [and eventually EURUSD and USDJPY] working essentially ON the trend when there is an Break Of Structure but also on reversal eventually with strategy Martingale with param ON/OFF eventually with strategy Grid with param ON/OFF eventually with HEDGING with param ON/OFF and on each trade : Stop loss, Trailing sl without High Frequency Trades [means

I need high risk high reward ea 30 - 200 USD "I'm searching for a genuinely aggressive, high-risk / ultra-high-reward Expert Advisor (EA) optimized for MetaTrader 5 , capable of running on a very small real account of $100 (or cent/micro account equivalent). Key requirements: Strategy type : Preferably martingale , grid + martingale hybrid , aggressive scalping with recovery , or any other explosive growth-oriented approach (Bollinger/martingale, hedging grid

Need Martingale Hedge EA. (another client) 500+ USD looking for EA using zone recovery strategy. would like to make small per cent daily with small drawdown. it is a martingale hedge system. Please make the entry based on your own judgement