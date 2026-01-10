MQL5 Indicators Experts
Specification
🔹 COMPLETE DEVELOPMENT ASSIGNMENT
Institutional Volume & Structure Indicator
Platform: MT5 (preferred) OR TradingView (Pine Script v5)
Type: Indicator only (NO EA, NO auto trading)
Purpose: Institutional analysis for manual trading & manual backtesting
1. GENERAL REQUIREMENTS
Indicator only (no orders, no strategy execution)
No repainting
Auto update + auto remove logic
Clean, modular, performance-safe code
User must be able to turn every feature ON/OFF
Default: important objects ON, failed objects OFF
Works on all symbols (Gold, FX, indices, etc.)
Uses broker’s own volume (no external data)
2. GLOBAL OBJECTS (VISIBLE ON ALL TIMEFRAMES)
These must appear on ALL charts (M1 → Monthly).
2.1 Weekly High & Low
Based on previous completed weekly candle
Wick-based (NOT body)
If price breaks previous high → Weekly High must shift immediately
If price breaks previous low → Weekly Low must shift immediately
Same values on all timeframes
Labels:
Weekly High → WH
Weekly Low → WL
Options:
Weekly High ON/OFF
Weekly Low ON/OFF
2.2 Monthly High & Low
Based on previous completed monthly candle
Wick-based
Auto shifting on new break
Same values on all timeframes
Labels:
Monthly High → MH
Monthly Low → ML
Options:
Monthly High ON/OFF
Monthly Low ON/OFF
3. FAIR VALUE GAP (FVG)
3.1 Daily FVG
Calculated ONLY on Daily candles
Lookback: ~1000 Daily candles (≈ 3 years)
Classic 3-candle FVG logic
Mitigation rule:
ONLY Daily candle BODY CLOSE
Lower timeframe closes must NOT mitigate
When mitigated:
Becomes dotted
Hidden by default
Optional setting to show mitigated FVGs
Options:
Daily FVG ON/OFF
Show mitigated Daily FVG ON/OFF
3.2 Weekly FVG
Calculated ONLY on Weekly candles
Lookback: ~500 Weekly candles
Mitigation ONLY by Weekly body close
Same behavior as Daily FVG
Options:
Weekly FVG ON/OFF
Show mitigated Weekly FVG ON/OFF
4. DEMAND & SUPPLY (STRICTLY VOLUME BASED)
4.1 Formation Rules (MANDATORY)
Demand Candle
Must be a bearish candle
Volume is lower than previous 2 candles
Next candle volume must be higher than demand candle
Supply Candle
Must be a bullish candle
Same volume logic (inverse direction)
4.2 Activation Rule (VERY IMPORTANT)
Demand / Supply is NOT active immediately.
Demand becomes ACTIVE only when:
BODY CLOSE above demand high
Supply becomes ACTIVE only when:
BODY CLOSE below supply low
❌ Wick close is NOT acceptable.
4.3 Failure Rule
Demand / Supply can fail ONLY after activation
Failure ONLY by BODY CLOSE
Wick penetration does NOT fail zones
5. DEMAND & SUPPLY – TIMEFRAME VISIBILITY
H1 & H4
Visible on ALL timeframes
Default ON
ON/OFF option required
M15
Default ON on M15
Default OFF on smaller TFs (M1, M3, M5)
Optional ON on smaller TFs
M30
Default ON on M30
Default OFF on smaller TFs (M15, M5, M3, M1)
Optional ON
M1, M3, M5
Visible ONLY on their own timeframe
Default ON
ON/OFF option required
Visual Style (Demand & Supply)
Drawn as boxes
Thin borders
Transparent fill (candles clearly visible)
Same color for all zones
Identification by text inside or near box:
“Demand M15”
“Supply H1”
6. CLIMAX (VOLUME BASED – STRICT)
Candle Type
Sell Climax → Bearish candle
Buy Climax → Bullish candle
Volume Lookback (Individual Comparison, NOT sum/average)
Timeframe
Lookback
M1
15 candles
M3
12 candles
M5
12 candles
M15
10 candles
M30
8 candles
H1
8 candles
H4
4 candles
Rule:
Climax candle volume must be higher than every individual candle in lookback.
7. AUTOMATED RALLY (AR)
Appears AFTER a climax (not necessarily immediate)
Can appear 1–2 candles later
Rules:
After Sell Climax → Bullish candle
After Buy Climax → Bearish candle
Volume ≥ 70% of climax volume
8. UPTHRUST & SHAKEOUT
Candle shape must be:
Hammer OR Inverted Hammer
Volume greater than previous 2 candles
Labels:
Shakeout → SO
Upthrust → UT
9. WYCKOFF (VISUAL ONLY)
Climax
AR
Range (Accumulation / Distribution)
Spring / Upthrust
Light grey visuals
Independent from volume logic
ON/OFF option required
10. SBC – SWEEP BASED CONFIRMATION
Buy SBC
Swing Low (L1)
Price makes center high
Wick sweeps below L1 (NO body close)
Candle BODY closes above center high
Invalidation:
Body close below L1
Sell SBC
Exact inverse logic
Display
Box-based
Label: SBC M5, SBC M15
Only shown on its own timeframe
Auto remove on invalidation
11. MSS – MARKET STRUCTURE SHIFT
Buy MSS
Swing Low (L1)
Structure Extreme High (SEH)
Body close below L1
Strong expansion
Body close above SEH
Sell MSS
Exact inverse logic
Rules:
Wick breaks NOT valid
Body close only
Box-based
Auto remove on invalidation
12. OPTIONS (MANDATORY)
MSS ON/OFF
SBC ON/OFF
Show FAILED MSS ON/OFF
Show FAILED SBC ON/OFF
Candle labels ON/OFF
Labels inside candle / above candle ON/OFF
13. FINAL NOTES
Everything must:
Auto update
Auto remove when invalid or mitigated
Default:
Active objects ON
Failed objects OFF
Indicator only (no EA logic)
Same logic must work on MT5 or TradingView
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
2
0% / 50%
Overdue
0
Working
2
Rating
Projects
21
10%
Arbitration
4
50% / 50%
Overdue
1
5%
Working
3
Rating
Projects
34
24%
Arbitration
4
0% / 50%
Overdue
2
6%
Working
4
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
5
Rating
Projects
546
35%
Arbitration
79
32% / 42%
Overdue
196
36%
Working
6
Rating
Projects
3
33%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
7
Rating
Projects
20
0%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
4
20%
Loaded
8
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
1
100%
Busy
9
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Working
10
Rating
Projects
8
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
11
Rating
Projects
1
100%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
12
Rating
Projects
74
18%
Arbitration
30
17% / 53%
Overdue
31
42%
Free
13
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
14
Rating
Projects
19
21%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
1
5%
Free
15
Rating
Projects
9
11%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
2
22%
Free
16
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Similar orders
Editing an MQL4 file 30+ USDHello, I have the code for an indicator file that works with binary options. I want to make a simple modification to it that won't take much effort for professionals. In short, the modification I want is that if the strategy's conditions are met, a buy or sell signal should appear at 17:55. The strategy works exclusively on the 5-minute timeframe, and I want to delay the signal by 7 minutes so that it appears and
开发用于XAUUSD的MT5智能交易系统（EA）：基于6指标共振的多层过滤反转策略 31 - 2000 USD描述（项目概述）： 我需要为 MetaTrader 5 平台开发一个功能完整的智能交易系统（ 专家顾问 ），用于交易 XAUUSD （伦敦金）。该 艺电 的核心是基于一份详细的技术规格书，实现一个多指标共振、多层条件过滤的短线反转策略。 1. 核心策略逻辑简述： 交易品种与周期：主交易周期为 M30 ，需在代码内部动态读取 H4 周期进行趋势过滤，并监控 M5 周期以执行复杂的出场逻辑。 入场机制：采用 “ 价格触发 -> 成交量确认 -> 多指标渐进式达标 ” 的严格流程。入场信号需在特定时间窗口内，同时满足布林带突破及 5 个动量指标（ CCI、RSI、MFI， 威廉指标， 随机指标）的超买 / 超卖条件，并受 H4 级别趋势过滤器约束。 出场机制：采用三层递进逻辑，包括动态保本移动、 M5 周期指标集体反转信号以及基于 K 线形态的趋势反转终极止损。
Looking for existing EA 30 - 95 USDSMC, etc.) - Backtest results and the set files you used - Whether you’re willing to make minor tweaks so I can use it as my own If the performance looks good, we can discuss adjustments and next steps. My requirements are screenshot, backtes results, demo fileS Let me know if you have anything that fits the bill
I need high risk high reward ea 30 - 200 USD"I'm searching for a genuinely aggressive, high-risk / ultra-high-reward Expert Advisor (EA) optimized for MetaTrader 5 , capable of running on a very small real account of $100 (or cent/micro account equivalent). Key requirements: Strategy type : Preferably martingale , grid + martingale hybrid , aggressive scalping with recovery , or any other explosive growth-oriented approach (Bollinger/martingale, hedging grid
I need trading bot for signal 40 - 50 USDHi, is this signal enough for a bot to trade on attached images. its literally just a telegram channel I have access to, the trader avg's 10% weekly for the last 2 years, but I do not have the time to copy trade so wanted to find a solution, all he does is send TV screenshots of his entry/sl/tp and then sends updates as he manages the trade. I thought about hiring someone in a similar timezone to the trader (hes in
Project information
Budget
31+ USD
Deadline
from 3 to 5 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0