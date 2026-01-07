FreelanceSections

MT5 Developer Needed – Sync Data Feed Between Two MT5 Accounts

MQL5 Indicators Experts Forex Trading robot/indicator debugging Strategy optimization Strategy modules

Specification

Job Title

MT5 Developer Needed – Sync Data Feed Between Two MT5 Accounts

Job Description

I am a trader using multiple MT5 accounts and need a reliable way to have the same market data from one MT5 account reflected in another MT5 account.

One account already has a stable and accurate data feed, and I want the second MT5 account to receive identical pricing and symbols for analysis and execution purposes.

What I Need

  • Mirror market data feed from one MT5 account to another

  • Real-time or near real-time updates

  • Accurate Bid/Ask prices

  • Stable solution suitable for live trading

Technical Expectations

  • MT5 / MQL5-based solution (EA, bridge, or similar)

  • Clean and lightweight setup

  • Low latency and high reliability

Deliverables

  • Working MT5 solution installed on both accounts

  • Basic usage and setup instructions

  • Testing support until confirmed stable

Ideal Candidate

  • Experienced MT5 developer

  • Has previously worked on MT5 data feed syncing or similar tools

  • Understands trading environments and live account constraints

To Apply

Please share:

  • Relevant MT5 work experience

  • How you would approach this task

  • Estimated delivery time


Project information

Budget
30 - 100 USD
Deadline
to 10 day(s)

Customer

Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0