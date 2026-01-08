MQL5 Indicators Converting
Specification
Hello,
The indicator is called ...Multi Kernel Regression [ChartPrime] Indicator.
I will need one indicator in Tradingview converted to a strategy in MT5.
The indicator is called ...Multi Kernel Regression [ChartPrime] Indicator.
If the indicator says "BUY" then the EA buys, if the indicator says "SELL" then the EA sells.
I will need another one that is a strategy in Tradingview converted to a strategy in MT5. "UT Bot Strategy". Two in total. Lets talk.
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
299
28%
Arbitration
33
24% / 61%
Overdue
9
3%
Loaded
2
Rating
Projects
18
39%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
1
6%
Free
3
Rating
Projects
20
10%
Arbitration
3
33% / 67%
Overdue
1
5%
Working
4
Rating
Projects
1687
49%
Arbitration
52
71% / 12%
Overdue
37
2%
Free
5
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
6
Rating
Projects
595
35%
Arbitration
64
20% / 58%
Overdue
147
25%
Free
Published: 1 article, 22 codes
7
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
8
Rating
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Working
9
Rating
Projects
20
0%
Arbitration
3
0% / 67%
Overdue
4
20%
Working
10
Rating
Projects
34
24%
Arbitration
4
0% / 50%
Overdue
2
6%
Working
11
Rating
Projects
1
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
Similar orders
Wwmwangi# 30 - 200 USDI need an Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5. Symbol: - XAUUSD (Gold vs USD) Timeframe: - M15 Strategy Logic: - Buy when price closes above EMA 50 and RSI(14) is below 30 - Sell when price closes below EMA 50 and RSI(14) is above 70 - Entry only on candle close Trade Management: - Auto lot based on risk percentage (input adjustable) - Risk per trade: input (default 1%) - Stop Loss: 300 points (input adjustable) -
MT5 INDICATOR PROJECT 100+ USDI’m looking for an experienced MQL4 / MQL5 developer to help with an indicator project. Project overview: I have an existing MT4 arrow indicator that I’ve used for several years. The indicator is compiled only (.ex4) — source code is not available. It does not repaint . The indicator has stopped displaying properly (likely outdated). What I need: Rebuild the indicator from scratch by analyzing its behavior and
Modification of exit method for existing expert 30 - 100 USDHello I would like to modify the exit method of the trade for current expert advisor which include martingale trading. basically adjusting the position size and closing the trade. additional details will be provided in the next step
CẦN TÌM NGƯỜI VIẾT EA NHƯ HÌNH 500+ USDcần người tạo EA y thay đổi hình ảnh gửi đầy đủ tính năng như hình giá cả có thể tăng thêm khối lượng mong muốn viết giống hình không khác ROBOT HƠI NHIỀU TÍNH NĂNG MỌI NGƯỜI CÓ THỂ ĐƯA GIÁ THAM KHẢO
EA for account Protection 50+ USDProject Overview I am looking for an experienced MT5 (MQL5) developer to modify an existing Account Protection EA and, if required, extend it with custom logic. This is NOT a strategy or trading EA . The EA is purely for risk management, drawdown protection, alerts, and trading lock , suitable for prop-firm and managed accounts . Core Requirements 1. Alerts & Monitoring Alert on trade entry and trade exit Alert when
Project information
Budget
30 - 100 USD
Deadline
from 1 to 10 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0