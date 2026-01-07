Similar orders

Wwmwangi# 30 - 200 USD I need an Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5. Symbol: - XAUUSD (Gold vs USD) Timeframe: - M15 Strategy Logic: - Buy when price closes above EMA 50 and RSI(14) is below 30 - Sell when price closes below EMA 50 and RSI(14) is above 70 - Entry only on candle close Trade Management: - Auto lot based on risk percentage (input adjustable) - Risk per trade: input (default 1%) - Stop Loss: 300 points (input adjustable) -

MT5 INDICATOR PROJECT 100+ USD I’m looking for an experienced MQL4 / MQL5 developer to help with an indicator project. Project overview: I have an existing MT4 arrow indicator that I’ve used for several years. The indicator is compiled only (.ex4) — source code is not available. It does not repaint . The indicator has stopped displaying properly (likely outdated). What I need: Rebuild the indicator from scratch by analyzing its behavior and

Making similar indicator in MT4 AND MT5 50+ USD HI Iam trading with XU ma simple BT 1.12 INDICATOR Which I got indicator from forexstation forum but mq4 file is not with me,I want to have similar indicator which is non repainting in both mq4 and mq5 formats,it should be similar and signals should match it has 2 moving averages MA1 IS LONG TERM MA,MA2 is short term MA MA 2 SIGNALS FOLLOW THE MA TREND CHANGE not crossing of MA1

TradingView Pine Script Webhook , MT4 Trade Execution (BTC Strategy) 30 - 70 USD I am looking for an experienced developer to build a TradingView Pine Script that generates trading signals and sends them via webhook to MT4 for automated execution. The trading logic must be handled entirely in TradingView (Pine Script) . MT4 will only be responsible for receiving webhook messages and executing trades (no strategy logic inside MT4). The goal is to ensure that TradingView backtest results and live

Execution & Broker Monitor MT4 Indicator 30+ USD Hello Programmer! 1. Objective Develop an MT4 Indicator (not an EA) that monitors account-wide execution quality and platform health in real time and produces: On-screen text display (fixed-width font) Persistent log files Real-time alerts (popup + optional email) The indicator reads all trade and broker-communication activity generated by: Manual trades Expert Advisors Script activity Internal MT4 trade processing

Modification of exit method for existing expert 30 - 100 USD Hello I would like to modify the exit method of the trade for current expert advisor which include martingale trading. basically adjusting the position size and closing the trade. additional details will be provided in the next step

CẦN TÌM NGƯỜI VIẾT EA NHƯ HÌNH 500+ USD cần người tạo EA y thay đổi hình ảnh gửi đầy đủ tính năng như hình giá cả có thể tăng thêm khối lượng mong muốn viết giống hình không khác ROBOT HƠI NHIỀU TÍNH NĂNG MỌI NGƯỜI CÓ THỂ ĐƯA GIÁ THAM KHẢO

TRADING UTILITY - Portfolio & Cost Per Pip 50+ USD Hello Developers, I need a utility that allows to me open multiple positions. First the utility will show me all currency pairs on the watch list, and it will give me the option to either buy, sell, or neutral for each currency pair. Secondly, lot sizes for all currency pairs (that are not neutral) are determined through an input of cost per pip (USD). Lastly, then the execute button, which opens positions according

EA for account Protection 50+ USD Project Overview I am looking for an experienced MT5 (MQL5) developer to modify an existing Account Protection EA and, if required, extend it with custom logic. This is NOT a strategy or trading EA . The EA is purely for risk management, drawdown protection, alerts, and trading lock , suitable for prop-firm and managed accounts . Core Requirements 1. Alerts & Monitoring Alert on trade entry and trade exit Alert when