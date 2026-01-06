FreelanceSections

Gold Breakout EA mit FTMO‑Regeln – Optimierung & Feinschliff

MQL5 Indicators Experts Forex Trading robot/indicator debugging Strategy optimization Statistics and mathematics Strategy modules

Specification

    • Beschreibung:
      Ich suche einen erfahrenen MQL5-Entwickler, der meinen bestehenden Expert Advisor für MT5 fertigstellt und optimiert.
      Der EA basiert auf einer 30-Minuten-Breakout-Strategie für XAUUSD (Gold) und enthält bereits die Grundlogik sowie FTMO-Regeln (Tagesverlust, Gesamtverlust, Handelszeiten, Spread-Filter, Lotbegrenzung).

      Was gemacht werden muss:

      Code-Feinschliff und Debugging
    1. Überprüfung der Breakout-Logik (Box aus den letzten 2 M15-Kerzen)
    2. Überprüfung der SL/TP-Berechnung (SL = Box-Gegenseite + Puffer, TP = 1,5×SL-Distanz)
    3. Sicherstellen, dass FTMO-Regeln korrekt funktionieren:
      • Max. Tagesverlust 5 %
      • Max. Gesamtverlust 10 %
      • Bei Regelbruch alle Trades schließen und Handel stoppen
    4. Spread-Filter prüfen (maximal 50 Punkte)
    5. Max. 3 Trades Pro Tag, maximal 1 Trade gleichzeitig
    6. Handelszeiten prüfen (09:00–18:00 Serverzeit)
    7. Code strukturieren, stabil machen und Backtest-Kompatibilität sicherstellen

    Der vollständige .mq5-Code ist vorhanden und wird nach Auftragserstellung bereitgestellt.

    Bitte schätzen Sie Zeit und Kosten ein.


    • Files:

    MQ5
    TeddyBoot.mq5
    26.9 Kb

    Responded

    1
    Developer 1
    Rating
    (392)
    Projects
    543
    40%
    Arbitration
    30
    57% / 3%
    Overdue
    57
    10%
    Working
    Published: 11 codes
    2
    Developer 2
    Rating
    (17)
    Projects
    18
    72%
    Arbitration
    0
    Overdue
    1
    6%
    Free
    Published: 1 code
    3
    Developer 3
    Rating
    (12)
    Projects
    18
    39%
    Arbitration
    1
    0% / 100%
    Overdue
    1
    6%
    Free
    4
    Developer 4
    Rating
    (1)
    Projects
    2
    0%
    Arbitration
    1
    0% / 100%
    Overdue
    0
    Free
    Published: 2 codes
    5
    Developer 5
    Rating
    (27)
    Projects
    37
    24%
    Arbitration
    14
    0% / 93%
    Overdue
    4
    11%
    Free
    6
    Developer 6
    Rating
    Projects
    0
    0%
    Arbitration
    0
    Overdue
    0
    Free
    7
    Developer 7
    Rating
    (4)
    Projects
    4
    0%
    Arbitration
    0
    Overdue
    0
    Working
    8
    Developer 8
    Rating
    (4)
    Projects
    7
    0%
    Arbitration
    1
    100% / 0%
    Overdue
    3
    43%
    Loaded
    9
    Developer 9
    Rating
    Projects
    0
    0%
    Arbitration
    0
    Overdue
    0
    Free
    10
    Developer 10
    Rating
    Projects
    0
    0%
    Arbitration
    0
    Overdue
    0
    Free
    11
    Developer 11
    Rating
    Projects
    0
    0%
    Arbitration
    0
    Overdue
    0
    Free
    12
    Developer 12
    Rating
    Projects
    0
    0%
    Arbitration
    0
    Overdue
    0
    Free
    13
    Developer 13
    Rating
    (19)
    Projects
    27
    26%
    Arbitration
    2
    0% / 100%
    Overdue
    2
    7%
    Free
    14
    Developer 14
    Rating
    Projects
    0
    0%
    Arbitration
    0
    Overdue
    0
    Free
    15
    Developer 15
    Rating
    (361)
    Projects
    643
    26%
    Arbitration
    92
    72% / 14%
    Overdue
    12
    2%
    Working
    Published: 1 code
    Similar orders
    MT5 Developer Needed – Sync Data Feed Between Two MT5 Accounts 30 - 100 USD
    Job Title MT5 Developer Needed – Sync Data Feed Between Two MT5 Accounts Job Description I am a trader using multiple MT5 accounts and need a reliable way to have the same market data from one MT5 account reflected in another MT5 account. One account already has a stable and accurate data feed, and I want the second MT5 account to receive identical pricing and symbols for analysis and execution purposes. What I Need
    Convert thinkorswim script to pinescript 40 USD
    Greeting Im in need of a programmer that can help me convert from TOS to trading view? The script is available with me, kindly bid if it is what you can do for me Thanks
    MT4 Expert Advisor based on SuperTrend + XXSS + Histogram (Manual system automation) 50 - 80 USD
    I need an MT4 Expert Advisor based on my existing manual trading system. PLATFORM: - MetaTrader 4 (MT4 only) TIMEFRAMES: - Main version: M30 entries with H1 structure - Second mode: M5 entries with M30 structure - Both modes should be inside ONE EA (switch by input) INDICATORS (already available on my chart as external indicators): 1) SuperTrend - ATR period: 10 - Multiplier: 1.7 2) XXSS Candle - Same settings
    Atm strategy nt8 30+ USD
    can you help me with I need an ATM strategy for NT8, here's the criteria: Forex trade entry 100,000 units with a starting SL of 70 pips. The following proft targets: 33 pips, 68, 125, 180. All targets exit 25,000 units each. As each target is hit, move SL to BE+5, then BE+35, then BE+70. So the SL's are fixed, not trailing. I can't figure this out on my platform
    Expert based on support and resistance apply only if you already have the expert ready , and will be handy to my existing expert (my expert is already integrated with few features) 30+ USD
    - Bring in your support and resistance expert to save time . - My expert already has money management , session filter , threshold based . - Also show a screen or a picture of the chart showing the support and resistance on live chart
    EA grid hunter 30 - 200 USD
    1. Platform & Environment Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5 ONLY) Language: MQL5 Account type: ECN / Netting or Hedging Designed for broker rebate/commission return programs No DLLs, no external dependencies 2. Strategy Overview The EA is a high-frequency scalping Expert Advisor focused on maximizing the number of trades with minimal price movement, where the main source of profitability is broker rebate rather than market
    LOOKING FOR A GOLD SCALPING ROBOT 30+ USD
    Hi, I'm looking for a scalping bot which has less drawdown to no drawdown. even it it makes cents, ok for me, but money risk should be not there. please send me demo version of the robot to test. if i like, we can proceed to the next step. thanks, RAM
    MT4 Expert Advisor – Low Risk, No Martingale, Proper Risk Management 30+ USD
    I am looking for a professional MQL4 developer to build a fully automated MT4 Expert Advisor (EA) for XAUUSD (Gold only). PLATFORM: - MetaTrader 4 (MT4) - Broker: Hankotrade (ECN conditions) - Symbol: XAUUSD only GENERAL RULES: - Fully automated EA (no manual confirmation required) - NO martingale - NO grid - NO hedging - One trade at a time - Works on live and demo accounts - Must allow manual stop/disable at any
    EMA-Based Expert Advisor Backtesting & Optimization 30 - 35 USD
    Hello, I’m looking for a professional MQL4/MQL5 developer to review, backtest, and optimize an EMA-based Expert Advisor to improve its win rate. The EA is already developed, and the task involves analyzing the existing logic, optimizing parameters, and providing performance improvements with clear results. Experience with strategy optimization and scalping systems is required
    XAUUSD Trading EA Development Project* 30 - 55 USD
    I'm seeking an experienced MQL5 developer to create a robust Expert Advisor (EA) that integrates 4 powerful strategies into a single, cohesive system. The EA will trade XAUUSD exclusively and adhere to strict risk management principles, avoiding grid and martingale techniques. *Strategy Overview* The EA will incorporate the following strategies, each with its own unique approach: 1. *High Timeframe Trend Reversal*

    Project information

    Budget
    50 - 150 USD
    Deadline
    from 3 to 5 day(s)

    Customer

    Placed orders1
    Arbitrage count0