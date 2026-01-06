Specification
- Überprüfung der Breakout-Logik (Box aus den letzten 2 M15-Kerzen)
- Überprüfung der SL/TP-Berechnung (SL = Box-Gegenseite + Puffer, TP = 1,5×SL-Distanz)
- Sicherstellen, dass FTMO-Regeln korrekt funktionieren:
- Max. Tagesverlust 5 %
- Max. Gesamtverlust 10 %
- Bei Regelbruch alle Trades schließen und Handel stoppen
- Spread-Filter prüfen (maximal 50 Punkte)
- Max. 3 Trades Pro Tag, maximal 1 Trade gleichzeitig
- Handelszeiten prüfen (09:00–18:00 Serverzeit)
- Code strukturieren, stabil machen und Backtest-Kompatibilität sicherstellen
Beschreibung:
Ich suche einen erfahrenen MQL5-Entwickler, der meinen bestehenden Expert Advisor für MT5 fertigstellt und optimiert.
Der EA basiert auf einer 30-Minuten-Breakout-Strategie für XAUUSD (Gold) und enthält bereits die Grundlogik sowie FTMO-Regeln (Tagesverlust, Gesamtverlust, Handelszeiten, Spread-Filter, Lotbegrenzung).
Was gemacht werden muss:Code-Feinschliff und Debugging
Der vollständige .mq5-Code ist vorhanden und wird nach Auftragserstellung bereitgestellt.
Bitte schätzen Sie Zeit und Kosten ein.
Responded
1
Rating
Projects
543
40%
Arbitration
30
57% / 3%
Overdue
57
10%
Working
Published: 11 codes
2
Rating
Projects
18
72%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
1
6%
Free
Published: 1 code
3
Rating
Projects
18
39%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
1
6%
Free
4
Rating
Projects
2
0%
Arbitration
1
0% / 100%
Overdue
0
Free
Published: 2 codes
5
Rating
Projects
37
24%
Arbitration
14
0% / 93%
Overdue
4
11%
Free
6
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
7
Rating
Projects
4
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Working
8
Rating
Projects
7
0%
Arbitration
1
100% / 0%
Overdue
3
43%
Loaded
9
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
10
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
11
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
12
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
13
Rating
Projects
27
26%
Arbitration
2
0% / 100%
Overdue
2
7%
Free
14
Rating
Projects
0
0%
Arbitration
0
Overdue
0
Free
15
Rating
Projects
643
26%
Arbitration
92
72% / 14%
Overdue
12
2%
Working
Published: 1 code
Similar orders
Atm strategy nt8 30+ USDcan you help me with I need an ATM strategy for NT8, here's the criteria: Forex trade entry 100,000 units with a starting SL of 70 pips. The following proft targets: 33 pips, 68, 125, 180. All targets exit 25,000 units each. As each target is hit, move SL to BE+5, then BE+35, then BE+70. So the SL's are fixed, not trailing. I can't figure this out on my platform
EA grid hunter 30 - 200 USD1. Platform & Environment Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5 ONLY) Language: MQL5 Account type: ECN / Netting or Hedging Designed for broker rebate/commission return programs No DLLs, no external dependencies 2. Strategy Overview The EA is a high-frequency scalping Expert Advisor focused on maximizing the number of trades with minimal price movement, where the main source of profitability is broker rebate rather than market
XAUUSD Trading EA Development Project* 30 - 55 USDI'm seeking an experienced MQL5 developer to create a robust Expert Advisor (EA) that integrates 4 powerful strategies into a single, cohesive system. The EA will trade XAUUSD exclusively and adhere to strict risk management principles, avoiding grid and martingale techniques. *Strategy Overview* The EA will incorporate the following strategies, each with its own unique approach: 1. *High Timeframe Trend Reversal*
Project information
Budget
50 - 150 USD
Deadline
from 3 to 5 day(s)
Customer
Placed orders1
Arbitrage count0