New MetaTrader 5 Platform build 2560: Built-in learning system improvements
Already updated -
If I update to build 2560 and I restart my computer then Metatrader 5 doesn’t launch anymore. Metatrader 5 shows up in the task manager but metatrader 5 doesn’t launch, so I’m back to the previous build. I use Windows 10 Pro, version 1909.
So, it may be something wrong with your OS, or you have opened charts on MT5 during the updated and switching MT5 between the brokers, or any.
You can try one more time: close all open charts, connect to MetaQuotes-Demo server, and update to build 2560.
And it is necessary to wait for some seconds/minute for MT5 to be started after updates.
Many users updated MT5 with no problem at all (and I updated too, I am on Windows 10 64 bit).
Thanks! I had many charts open during the first update. I closed the charts and did the update again. Everything is working fine now. Thank you.
Hello Guys!
Is there a way to report a bug in MT5?
I noticed in build 2560, that function 'ChartApplyTemplate' results in a strange double chart.
Here is the screenshot showing a normal chart BEFORE using function 'ChartApplyTemplate':
And here is the chart AFTER using function 'ChartApplyTemplate':
Using 'ChartApplyTemplate' a second time the result looks like this:
Here is a simple script that can be used to reproduce the error:
#property copyright "Copyright 2020, User" #property link "" #property version "1.00" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Script program start function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnStart() { string flname="test-template.tpl"; ChartSaveTemplate(0,flname); Sleep(200); ChartApplyTemplate(0,flname); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Thanks!
minor bug in strategy tester...
CHART_VISIBLE_BARS returns the value for CHART_WIDTH_IN_BARS
code below demonstrates..
#property strict #property indicator_chart_window string sText; int OnInit() { ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_SHIFT,true); return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const int begin, const double &price[]) { sText = "\n\nVisible Bars : " + ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_VISIBLE_BARS,0); sText += "\nWidth in Bars : " + ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_WIDTH_IN_BARS,0); sText += "\nFirst Visible Bar : " + ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR,0); Comment(sText); return(rates_total); }
This build 2560 has a lot of bugs
The applyTemplates has changed the behavior
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/347768
And now I am facing error reading a text file(it returns a japanese text), it always worked correctly.
My God, MetaQuotes, ROLLBACK this version, it has A LOT of issues.
This build 2560 has a lot of bugs
No problem. Just take a look at it. Please.
I made some tests right now with the funcion FileReadString(), if I create a txt file in notepad, the MT5 can not read the characters, it returns japanese symbols like this 䉂十㕈㠱䉂十㕈㤱䉂十㕈〳䉂十㕈㠳䉂十㑔㔵䉂十㑔㈷䉂十㑔㜸剂卆㍈〵剂卆㍈〶剂卆㍈〷It was working since then.
Can you attach your test-template.tpl and a more concrete description as your images are not available.
The MetaTrader 5 platform update will be released on Friday, July the 24th, 2020. The new version features the following changes:
Complete all lessons to start using the platform capabilities to the maximum.
The update will be available through the Live Update system.