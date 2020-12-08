New MetaTrader 5 Platform build 2560: Built-in learning system improvements

The MetaTrader 5 platform update will be released on Friday, July the 24th, 2020. The new version features the following changes:


  1. Terminal: In the previous platform update, we have presented a completely revised learning system. Further improvements have been implemented in the latest version:

    • The progress bar icon has become more visible
    • The text of some hints has been revised
    • Learning progress calculation has been fixed

    Complete all lessons to start using the platform capabilities to the maximum.



  2. Terminal: Optimized and significantly accelerated processing of large tick streams (with more than tens of thousands of ticks per minute).
  3. Terminal: Fixed errors in the calculation of price changes relative to the previous session close price. To view this variable, enable the "Daily Change" column in the Market Watch context menu.
  4. MQL5: Optimized and accelerated access to numerical chart properties via the ChartGetInteger function.
  5. MQL5: Fixed custom indicator search, when such an indicator is requested from an MQL5 program via the iCustom function.
  6. MetaEditor: Added compilation of C/C++ programs in projects.
  7. Tester: Significantly optimized work of the MQL5 Cloud Network. Now, the Network can distribute tasks and return calculation results faster due to the improved agent search efficiency.
  8. Updated documentation.


The update will be available through the Live Update system.

 

Already updated -


 
If I update to build 2560 and I restart my computer then Metatrader 5 doesn’t launch anymore. Metatrader 5 shows up in the task manager but metatrader 5 doesn’t launch, so I’m back to the previous build.  I use Windows 10 Pro, version 1909.
 
Many users updated MT5 with no problem at all (and I updated too, I am on Windows 10 64 bit).
So, it may be something wrong with your OS, or you have opened charts on MT5 during the updated and switching MT5 between the brokers, or any.
You can try one more time: close all open charts, connect to MetaQuotes-Demo server, and update to build 2560.
And it is necessary to wait for some seconds/minute for MT5 to be started after updates.
 
Thanks! I had many charts open during the first update. I closed the charts and did the update again. Everything is working fine now. Thank you.

 

Hello Guys!


Is there a way to report a bug in MT5?

I noticed in build 2560, that function 'ChartApplyTemplate' results in a strange double chart. 


Here is the screenshot showing a normal chart BEFORE using function 'ChartApplyTemplate':

BEFORE



And here is the chart AFTER using function 'ChartApplyTemplate':

AFTER



Using 'ChartApplyTemplate' a second time the result looks like this:

AFTER-2



Here is a simple script that can be used to reproduce the error:

#property copyright "Copyright 2020, User"
#property link      ""
#property version   "1.00"
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {

        string flname="test-template.tpl";
        ChartSaveTemplate(0,flname);
        Sleep(200);
        ChartApplyTemplate(0,flname);

   
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+



Thanks!

 

minor bug in strategy tester...

CHART_VISIBLE_BARS  returns the value for  CHART_WIDTH_IN_BARS

code below demonstrates..

#property strict
#property indicator_chart_window

string   sText;
int OnInit()
{
   ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_SHIFT,true);
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}

int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const int begin,
                const double &price[])
{
   sText = "\n\nVisible Bars : " + ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_VISIBLE_BARS,0);
   sText += "\nWidth in Bars : " + ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_WIDTH_IN_BARS,0);
   sText += "\nFirst Visible Bar : " + ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR,0);
   Comment(sText);
   return(rates_total);
}
 

This build 2560 has a lot of bugs


The applyTemplates has changed the behavior

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/347768


And now I am facing error reading a text file(it returns a japanese text), it always worked correctly.

My God, MetaQuotes, ROLLBACK this version, it has A LOT of issues.

No problem. Just take a look at it. Please.


I made some tests right now with the funcion FileReadString(), if I create a txt file in notepad, the MT5 can not read the characters, it returns japanese symbols like this 䉂十㕈㠱਍䉂十㕈㤱਍䉂十㕈〳਍䉂十㕈㠳਍䉂十㑔㔵਍䉂十㑔㈷਍䉂十㑔㜸਍剂卆㍈〵਍剂卆㍈〶਍剂卆㍈〷

It was working since then.
 
Can you attach your test-template.tpl and a more concrete description as your images are not available.

