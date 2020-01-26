MetaTrader 5 build 2121: New design of the Strategy Tester
And there's nothing new in the updates after 2093.
This is still a beta, we will change the tester interfaces several times.
Today we will start public tests of the 2122 build on our MetaQuotes-Demo, and the release will be in early September.
These are the kinds of overlaps found.
The Math calculations tab shows the same phenomenon.
After switching to this tab, the other tabs show the same picture again.
After restarting the terminal, everything is reset, i.e. the same phenomenon remains in Math calculations, all other tabs are fine.
Switch to Math calculations, go back to other tabs and see the overlay again.
Such code has stopped compiling
class A { protected: static bool Test(const bool test) {return(true);} public: void A(void) {} void ~A(void) {} }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class B : public A { public: void B(void) {} void ~B(void) {} static void Test2(void) {A::Test(true);} };
When the focus changes from the selected line, it becomes this unreadable colour.
And in general, dear developers, don't offer the user any options - let him choose what he wants (I mean the Tester).
So the design of MT5 rolls back from Word 97 towards the first Internet browser Mosaic, rather than going in the direction of Google Chrome.
Dear developers, don't offer the user any options - let him choose what he wants.
Have you selected a third-party Windows theme?
It's not obvious from the tone of the terminal, though.
The width of the borders suggests that you have Win7.
On the standard Win10 theme, it displays correctly.
p.s. as of January 2020, Microsoft will completely discontinue support for Windows 7
No, I haven't changed the theme and it was the same before the update.
Try clicking with your mouse anywhere on this line - what colour will remain?
Yes, I have Vin 7 and know about its support, thanks. Waiting for a screenshot.
Whichever line I click on, everything is correct.
If you click in a non-instrument field, it's the same as in the last screenshot.
These test icons are now available:
the tests themselves have a new item called "profit in pips":
Continuing to examine and probe further ...