MetaTrader 5 build 2121: New design of the Strategy Tester

These test icons are now available:

build 2121 test icons

the tests themselves have a new item called "profit in pips":

buils 2121 profit in pips

Continuing to examine and probe further ...

 
Is this a release or a beta?
And there's nothing new in the updates after 2093.
 

This is still a beta, we will change the tester interfaces several times.

Today we will start public tests of the 2122 build on our MetaQuotes-Demo, and the release will be in early September.

 
Renat Fatkhullin:

This is still a beta, we will change the tester interfaces more than once.

Today we will start public testing of build 2122 on our MetaQuotes-Demo, and the release will be in early September.

These are the overlaps that have been found.


 
Renat Fatkhullin:

Today we will start public tests of build 2122 on our MetaQuotes-Demo, with a release in early September.

The update has arrived.

Alexey Viktorov:

These are the kinds of overlaps found.

Confirmed, watching the same thing.
 
Build 2122
The Math calculations tab shows the same phenomenon.
After switching to this tab, the other tabs show the same picture again.
After restarting the terminal, everything is reset, i.e. the same phenomenon remains in Math calculations, all other tabs are fine.
Switch to Math calculations, go back to other tabs and see the overlay again.
Renat Fatkhullin:

This is still a beta, we will change the tester interfaces more than once.

Today we will start public tests of build 2122 on our MetaQuotes-Demo, and the release will be in early September.

Such code has stopped compiling

class A
  {
protected:
   static bool       Test(const bool test) {return(true);}
public:
   void              A(void) {}
   void             ~A(void) {}
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class B : public A
  {
public:
   void              B(void) {}
   void             ~B(void) {}
   static void       Test2(void) {A::Test(true);}
  };
 

When the focus changes from the selected line, it becomes this unreadable colour.

Click from the line to anywhere

And in general, dear developers, don't offer the user any options - let him choose what he wants (I mean the Tester).

So the design of MT5 rolls back from Word 97 towards the first Internet browser Mosaic, rather than going in the direction of Google Chrome.

 
Andy:

When the focus changes from the selected line, it becomes this unreadable colour.

Dear developers, don't offer the user any options - let him choose what he wants.

As it is, MT5 design slips from Word 97 in the direction of Mozaic, the first Internet browser, rather than going in the direction of Google Chrome.

Have you selected a third-party Windows theme?
It's not obvious from the tone of the terminal, though.
The width of the borders suggests that you have Win7.
On the standard Win10 theme, it displays correctly.

p.s. as of January 2020, Microsoft will completely discontinue support for Windows 7

No, I haven't changed the theme and it was the same before the update.

Before the update

Try clicking with your mouse anywhere on this line - what colour will remain?

Yes, I have Vin 7 and know about its support, thanks. Waiting for a screenshot.

 
Andy:

No, I haven't changed the theme and it was the same before the update.

Try clicking with your mouse anywhere on this line - what colour will remain?

Yes I have Vin 7 and know about its support, thanks. Waiting for a screenshot.

Whichever line I click on, everything is correct.
If you click in a non-instrument field, it's the same as in the last screenshot.

