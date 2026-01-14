Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5 - page 138
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Gold is Reaching at 1270
Sergey Golubev, 2013.07.01 21:04
How can we know: correction, or bullish etc (in case of using indicator for example)?
well ... let's take AbsoluteStrength indicator from MT5 CodeBase.
bullish (Bull market) :
bearish (Bear market) :
ranging (choppy market - means: buy and sell on the same time) :
flat (sideways market - means: no buy and no sell) :
correction :
correction in a bear market (Bear Market Rally) :
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2015.12.24 15:40
Targets for GBP/USD, USD/JPY and EUR/USD in 2016? - Deutsche Bank (based on the article)
EUR/USD:
"2016 year-end forecasts have changed slightly, while end-2017 forecasts are largely unchanged. EUR/USD is now forecast at 0.95 at the end of 2016, up from our original 0.90 forecast."
USD/JPY:
"The yen will outperform almost all other currencies barring the USD in 2016, with a USD/JPY peak just shy of Y130."
GBP/USD:
"In 2016/7, Cable is expected to test and likely break the 1.35 – 1.40 bottom end of the range that has prevailed for 30 years."
Next Month Forecast: the most interesting pair you can make money with - GBP/NZD
GBP/NZD: weekly bearish breakdown. The pair is on secondary correction within the primary bullish market condition: price broke key support levels on the way to downtrend and came to be very close to the Ichimoku cloud and Senkou Span line which is the virtual border between the primary bearish and the primary bullish trend on the chart.
There are 2 simple scenarios for the price movement for the Q1'16:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Forecast for Q1'16 - levels for EUR/USD
Sergey Golubev, 2015.12.25 13:19
Daily price is on bearish market condition located near and below 100 period SMA (100 SMA) and 200 period SMA (200 SMA). The price is ranging within the following key reversal support/resistance levels:
Two bearish triangle patterns were created by the price to the crossed for the bearish trend to be continuing, and RSI indicator is estimating the ranging condition by direction.
Weekly price is on bearish market condition located to be below 100 period SMA (100 SMA) and 200 period SMA (200 SMA). The price is ranging within the following key support/resistance levels:
The key reversal resistance level for weekly price is Fibo resistance at 1.1713, and if the price breaks this level to above on close weekly bar so the reversal to the primary bullish condition will be started with the secondary ranging. One bearish triangle pattern was created by the price to the crossed for the bearish trend to be continuing, and RSI indicator is estimating the ranging bearish condition in the future.
Monthly price is on bearish condition for the ranging within the following key support/resistance levels:
The key reversal resistance level for monthly price is 50.0% Fibo resistance at 1.2224, and if the price breaks this level to above so the global reversal of EUR/USD price to the bullish condition will be started.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Forecast for Q1'16 - levels for GBP/USD
Sergey Golubev, 2015.12.26 11:19
Daily price is on ranging bearish condition located below 100 period SMA (100 SMA) and 200 period SMA (200 SMA). The price is ranging within the following key support/resistance levels:
The price was bounced from 1.4805 support level for the ranging condition to be started, but RSI indicator is estimating the ranging bearish trend to be continuing anyway so I foresee this breakdown to have a second try with this level for example.
Weekly price is on ranging bearish breakdown to be below 100 period SMA (100 SMA) and 200 period SMA (200 SMA). The price is ranging within the following key support/resistance levels:
The key reversal resistance level for the weekly price is Fibo resistance at 1.5929, and if the price breaks this level to above so the reversal to the primary bullish trend will be started. But as we see from the chart - the descending triangle pattern was formed with 1.4864 support to be broken for the bearish, and RSI indicator is estimating the bearish trend to be continuing in the future as well so the more likely scenario for weekly timeframe is the bearish market condition with the secondary ranging.
Monthly price is on bearish condition for the ranging within the following key support/resistance levels:
The key reversal resistance level for monthly price is 50.0% Fibo resistance at 1.5929: if the price breaks this level to above so the bullish reversal will be started with the secondary ranging and with 1.7228 level as a long-term bullish target. But symmetric triangle pattern was already broken by the price to below for the bearish trend to be continuing and with 1.4565 as the next bearish target to re-enter so the bullish reversal scenario is very unlikely with this situation for example.
Great indicator was found in CodeBase (for MT4): iFibonacci - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Indicators: iFibonacci
Sergey Golubev, 2015.12.28 18:41
This is really great indicator (as all-in-one for example). I will use it for technical analysis.
Thanks a lot.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Forecast for Q1'16 - levels for EUR/USD
Sergey Golubev, 2015.12.31 09:54
EUR/USD Intra-Day Technical Analysis - wranging within bearish/bullish reversal levels
M5 price is located near and below SMA with period 100 (100 SMA) and SMA with the period 200 (200SMA) with the bearish market condition ranging within the following key reversal support/resistance levels:
RSI indicator is estimating the ranging bearish condition to be continuing.
SUMMARY : rangingTREND : waiting for direction
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2016.01.01 20:05
6 month forecast by Citi group for US Dollar, Forex and Gold (based on the article)
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Forecast for Q1'16 - levels for EUR/USD
Sergey Golubev, 2016.01.04 07:41
EURUSD Intra-Day Technical Analysis - ranging bearish on reversal
H4 price is on primary bearish market condition for the ranging within the following key support/resistance levels:
Chinkou Span line is below the price indicating the bearissh ranging trend to be continuing, and descending triangle pattern was formed by the price for the bearish breakdown in the near future. Trend Strength indicator is estimating the bearish trend, and Absolute Strength indicator is forecasting the bear market rally to be started.
If H4 price will break 1.0827 support level on close H4 bar so the primary bearish trend will be continuing.
If H4 price will break 1.0992 resistance level so we may see the reversal to the primary bullish condition.
If not so the price will be ranging within the levels.
SUMMARY : bearishTREND : ranging
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2016.01.04 16:08
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals - Royal Bank of Canada Manufacturing PMI and 16 pips price movement
2016-01-04 14:30 GMT | [CAD - RBC Manufacturing PMI]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - RBC Manufacturing PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers in the manufacturing industry. It's a leading indicator of economic health - businesses react quickly to market conditions, and their purchasing managers hold perhaps the most current and relevant insight into the company's view of the economy.
==========
"Adjusted for seasonal influences, the RBC Canadian Manufacturing PMI registered 47.5 in December, down from 48.6 in November and below the neutral 50.0 threshold for the fifth consecutive month. The latest PMI reading was the lowest in just over five years of data collection, largely reflecting weaker contributions from the output, new orders and employment components."
"Business conditions in the Canadian manufacturing sector fell at a survey-record pace in December as weaker domestic demand and ongoing uncertainty in the energy sector continues to take its toll," said Craig Wright, senior vice-president and chief economist, RBC. "Across Canada, Alberta and British Columbia experienced the sharpest deterioration in conditions, while Ontario continued to be a national bright spot, posting a sustained rise in output production. As the U.S. economy strengthens, we expect to see improvements in Canadian manufacturing sector activity levels."
==========
USDCAD M5: 16 pips range price movement by CAD - RBC Manufacturing PMI news event :