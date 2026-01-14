Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5 - page 145
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2016.01.28 07:18
NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBNZ Official Cash Rate and 59 pips price movement
2016-01-27 20:00 GMT | [NZD - RBNZ Official Cash Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - RBNZ Official Cash Rate] = Interest rate at which banks lend balances held at the RBNZ to other banks overnight.
==========
"The Reserve Bank today left the Official Cash Rate unchanged at 2.5 percent.
Uncertainty about the strength of the global economy has increased due to weaker growth in the developing world and concerns about China and other emerging markets. Prices for a range of commodities, particularly oil, remain weak. Financial market volatility has increased, and global inflation remains low."
==========
NZDUSD M5: 59 pips price movement by RBNZ Official Cash Rate news event :
Sergey Golubev, 2016.01.28 10:43
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: GBP Gross Domestic Product and 73 pips price movement
2016-01-28 09:30 GMT | [GBP - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
==========
==========
GBPUSD M5: 73 pips price movement by GBP Gross Domestic Product news event :
Sergey Golubev, 2016.01.28 14:52
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Durable Goods Orders and 25 pips price movement
2016-01-28 13:30 GMT | [USD - Durable Goods Orders]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Durable Goods Orders] = Change in the total value of new purchase orders placed with manufacturers for durable goods.
==========
EURUSD M5: 25 pips price movement by Durable Goods Orders news event :
Just about crude oil price which is crossing 200 period SMA from below to above on H4 intra-day chart to be reversed from the primary bearish to the primary bullish market condition:
Sergey Golubev, 2016.01.29 07:30
USD/JPY Intra-Day Fundamentals: BOJ Monetary Policy Statement and 252 pips price movement
2016-01-29 03:38 GMT | [JPY - BOJ Monetary Policy Statement]
[JPY - BOJ Monetary Policy Statement] = It's among the primary tools the BOJ uses to communicate with investors about monetary policy. It contains the outcome of their decision on asset purchases and commentary about the economic conditions that influenced their decision.
==========1. The Introduction of "Quantitative and Qualitative Monetary Easing (QQE) with a Negative Interest Rate"
2. "QQE with a Negative Interest Rate" is designed to enable the Bank to pursue additional monetary easing interms of three dimensions,combining a negative interest rate with quantity and quality.
- The Bank will apply a negative interest rate of minus 0.1 percent to current accounts that financial institutions hold at the Bank. It will cut the interest rate further into negative territory if judged as necessary.
- The Bank will introduce a multiple-tier system which some central banks in Europe (e.g. the Swiss National Bank) have put in place. Specifically, it will adopt a three-tier system in which the outstanding balance of each financial institution's current account at the Bank will be divided into three tiers, to each of which a positive interest rate, a zero interest rate, or a negative interest rate will be applied, respectively.
==========
USDJPY M5: 252 pips price movement by BOJ Monetary Policy Statement news event :
Forecast for Q1'16 - levels for EUR/USD
Sergey Golubev, 2016.01.29 10:21
EURUSD Intra-Day Technical Analysis - secondary correction to the possible bearish reversal
H4 price was on the breakout by crossing Ichimoku cloud to above with the bullish reversal: the price broke key resistance level and stopped by 1.0967 resistance for the secondary correction to be started with 1.0864 target. The price is moved withing the following key reversal s/r levels for now:
The support level at 1.0869 is located on the border between the primary bearish and the primary bullish trend on the chart so if the price breaks this level so the bearish reversal may be started.
If H4 price will break 1.0869 support level on close H4 bar so the reversal of the price movement from the primary bullish to the primary bearish condition may eb started with the secondary ranging: the price will be located inside Ichimoku cloud.
If H4 price will break 1.0788 support level on close H4 bar so the price will be fully reversed to the bearish market condition.
If H4 price will break 1.0967 resistance level so the bullish trend will be continuing.
If not so the price will be ranging within the levels.
SUMMARY : bullishTREND : secondary correction to possible bearish reversal
Sergey Golubev, 2016.01.29 15:26
Intra-Day Fundamentals: Gross Domestic Product and 114 pips price movement for EUR/USD and GBP/USD
2016-01-29 13:30 GMT | [USD - Gross Domestic Product]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Gross Domestic Product] = Annualized change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
==========
"Real gross domestic product -- the value of the goods and services produced by the nation’s economy less the value of the goods and services used up in production, adjusted for price changes -- increased at an annual rate of 0.7 percent in the fourth quarter of 2015, according to the "advance" estimate released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. In the third quarter, real GDP increased 2.0 percent."
==========
EURUSD M5: 63 pips price movement by Gross Domestic Product news event :
GBPUSD M5: 51 pips price movement by Gross Domestic Product news event :
Sergey Golubev, 2016.01.30 09:03
Week Ahead by Crédit Agricole: NFP, RBA, FX Wars, GBP Squeeze, Sell AUD, NZD Rallies (based on the article)
The Week Ahead - S&P 500 and DAX Index: bear market rally to be continuing in a medium term with the possible bullish reversal in a long-term situation
S&P 500 daily: bear market rally to be started. The price is on primary bearish market condition located below Central Yearly Pivot at 2019.77 for the secondary ranging around S1 Pivot at 1905.11. The secondary bear market rally to be started on open daily bar for now with 1966.99 resistance level to be broken to above for the rally to be continuing. If the price breaks this 1966.99 on close daily bar so the local uptrend as the secondary rally will be continuing up to Central Yearly Pivot at 2019.77 as the next bullish reversal target to re-enter.
DAX Index daily: bearish ranging below Central Pivot. The price is located below Central Pivot at 10807 and above S1 Pivot at 9190 in the primary bearish market condition. Price was started with the local uptrend as the bear market rally last week and it was bounced from 9919 resistance for the secondary ranging to be started within 9919 and 9298 s/r levels.
Forecast for Q1'16 - levels for GBP/USD
Sergey Golubev, 2016.01.31 13:01
GBPUSD Technical Analysis 2016, 31.01 - 07.02: ranging bearish to the secondary bear market rally
Daily price is on primary bearish market condition located below Ichimoku cloud with the ranging within 1.4406 resistance and 1.4079 support levels. Absolute Strength indicator is estimating the ranging trend to be continuing, and Trend Strength indicator is forecasting the local uptrend as the secondary bear market rally to be started.
If D1 price will break 1.4079 support level on close bar so the bearish trend will be continuing.
If D1 price will break 1.4731 resistance level on close bar so the reversal of the price movement from the primary bearish to the ranging bullish market condition may be started.
If not so the price will be on ranging within the levels.
SUMMARY : rangingTREND : bearish