Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5 - page 143
Forecast for Q1'16 - levels for GOLD (XAU/USD)
Sergey Golubev, 2016.01.22 16:43
GOLD: End Of Week Technicals - bear market rally to the bullish reversal
Daily price is on primary bearish market condition located below 100 day SMA (100 SMA) and 200 day SMA (200 SMA) for the local; uptrend as the bear market rally to be started in the beginning of January this year. Symmetric triangle pattern was fomed by the price to be crossed for direction, and RSI indicator is estimating the bear market rally to be continuing with the secondary ranging condition.
If the price breaks 1046.27 support level so the primary bearish will be continuing.
If the price breaks 1113.04 resistance level so the reversal of tjhe price movement from the primary bearish to the primary bullish will be started.
If not so the price will be ranging within the levels.
SUMMARY : bearishTREND : rally
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2016.01.23 08:01
EURUSD: watching for support in the mid-1.0600s (based on the article)
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2016.01.23 08:07
GBPUSD: 1.4069 as the next bearish target (based on the article)
Forecast for Q1'16 - levels for GOLD (XAU/USD)
Sergey Golubev, 2016.01.24 08:56
GOLD (XAU/USD) Technical Analysis 2016, 24.01 - 31.01: ranging bearish
Daily price is on primary bearish condition with the secondary ranging located inside Ichimoku cloud and below Senkou Span line which is the virtual border between the primary bearish and the primary bullish trend on the chart.
The price is ranging within the following key reversal s/r levels:
Absolute Strength indicator is estimating the ranging condition to be continuing, and Chinkou Span line is located too far from the price for any possible breakdown or breakout in the coming week for example.
- 1113.12 key resistance level located in the beginning of the bullish trend on the daily chart, and
- 1071.34 key support level located on the border between the ranging bearish and the primary bearish trend.
If D1 price will break 1071.34 support level on close bar so the primary bearish trend will be continuing without secondary ranging and with 1046.23 level as the bearish target.
If D1 price will break 1113.12 resistance level on close bar so the reversal of the price movement to the primary bullish market condition will be started.
If not so the price will be on ranging within the levels.
SUMMARY : ranging bearishTREND : bearish
The most interesting pair you can make money with - EUR/CAD
EUR/CAD: breakdown to bearish reversal. Daily price for the pair is located above Ichimoku cloud for the primary bullish market condition with the secondary correction to be started. Chinkou Span line broke the price to below for good breakdown to be started and to be continuing in the near future, and Absolute Strength indicator is estimating the secondary correction to be started. The price broke two key support levels during the breakdown with 1.4940 support level as the target in this case for example.
There are 3 simple scenarios for the price movement for the next 3 weeks:
There are the following news events which will be affected on EUR/CAD price movement for the week:
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2016.01.25 09:39
USD/JPY Intra-Day Fundamentals: Trade Balance and 26 pips price movement
2016-01-24 23:50 GMT | [JPY - Trade Balance]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for JPY in our case)
[JPY - Trade Balance] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods during the reported month.
USDJPY M5: 26 pips price movement by JPY - Trade Balance news event :
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2016.01.25 09:39
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2016.01.25 15:17
Danske Bank: buy EUR and sell GBP (based on the article)
EURUSD.
H4 price is located below 200 period SMA (200 SMA) and below 100 period SMA (100 SMA) for the primary bearish market condition with secondary ranging within the following key reversal support resistance levels:
If the price will break Fibo support level at 1.0777 to below so the primary bearish trend will be continuing.
If the price will break 61.8% Fibo resistance level at 1.0899 to above so the reversal of the price movement from the primary ebarish to the primary bullish trend will be started.
If not so the price will be ranging within the levels.
GBPUSD.
H4 price is far below 200 period SMA (200 SMA) and below 100 period SMA (100 SMA) for the primary bearish market condition/ The price is ranging within the following key reversal support resistance levels:
There are 3 simple scenarios for the price movement for the week:
Forecast for Q1'16 - levels for GBP/USD
Sergey Golubev, 2016.01.26 08:11
GBP/USD Intra-Day Technical Analysis - ranging bearish within key reversal levels
M5 price is located below SMA with period 100 (100 SMA) and below SMA with the period 200 (200 SMA) for the primary bearish market condition ranging within 1.4232 resistance level and 1.4199 support level. Descending triangle pattern was formed by the price to be crossed for the bearish trend to be continuing, and RSI indicator is estimating the ranging bearish condition in the near future.
SUMMARY : rangingTREND : bearish
Forecast for Q1'16 - levels for EUR/USD
Sergey Golubev, 2016.01.26 08:23
EUR/USD Intra-Day Technical Analysis - ranging bullish condition on the border with reversal near 100 SMA/200 SMA area
M5 price is on bullish ranging near and above SMA with period 100 (100 SMA) and SMA with the period 200 (200 SMA) on the border between the primary bearish and the primary bullish trend on M5 intra-day chart. The price is located within 1.0859 resistance and 1.0840 support with RSI indicator estomating the ranging bullish trend to be continuing in the near future.
SUMMARY : rangingTREND : bullish