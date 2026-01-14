Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5 - page 139
Sergey Golubev, 2016.01.06 13:59
EURUSD Intra-Day Technical Analysis - Ranging Bearish
H4 price is on primary bearish market condition located below Ichimoku cloud with the secondary ranging within 1.0710 support and 1.0836 resistance.
If H4 price will break 1.0710 support level on close H4 bar so the primary bearish trend will be continuing.
If H4 price will break 1.0836 resistance level so we may see the local uptrend and the secondary market rally with the good possibility to the bullish reversal.
If H4 price will break 1.0992 resistance level so the intra-day price will be reversed from the primary bearish to the primary bullish market condition.
If not so the price will be ranging within the levels.
SUMMARY : bearishTREND : ranging
Sergey Golubev, 2016.01.07 11:53
EURUSD, M15: 35 range pips price movement by EUR - Retail Sales news event:
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2016.01.07 16:37
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals - Ivey PMI and 37 pips price movement
2016-01-07 15:00 GMT | [CAD - Ivey PMI]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - Ivey PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers. It's a leading indicator of economic health - businesses react quickly to market conditions, and their purchasing managers hold perhaps the most current and relevant insight into the company's view of the economy.
USDCAD M5: 37 pips price movement by CAD - Ivey PMI news event :
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2014.05.07 18:18Just a reminder
There is good article concerning to fundamental trading (for creation of the EAs related to News Trading) :
Building an Automatic News Trader
As Investopedia states, a news trader is "a trader or investor who makes trading or investing decisions based on news announcements". Indeed, economic reports such as a country's GDP, consumer confidence indexes and employment data of countries, amongst others, often produce significant movements in the currency markets. Have you ever attended a U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls release? If so, you already know that these reports may determine currencies' recent future and act as catalysts for trends reversals.
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2016.01.08 11:41
Trading News Events: U.S. Non-Farm Employment Change (based on the article)
What’s Expected:
Why Is This Event Important:
Despite the cautious tone laid out in the Fed Minutes, a further improvement in labor market conditions may encourage the committee to adopt a more hawkish tone at the January 27 interest rate decision as Chair Janet Yellen remains confident in achieving the 2% inflation goal over the policy horizon.
However, the slowdown in business outputs along with the persistent weakness in private-sector consumption may drag on job growth, and a dismal NFP print may prompt the FOMC to endorse a wait-and-see approach in an effort to mitigate the downside risk for growth and inflation.
How To Trade This Event Risk
Bullish USD Trade: NFP Climb Another 200K or Greater, Wage Growth Picks Up
Bearish USD Trade: U.S Employment Report Disappoints
- Need red, five-minute candle following the NFP print to consider a short trade on EUR/USD.
- If market reaction favors a bullish dollar trade, sell EUR/USD with two separate position.
- Set stop at the near-by swing high/reasonable distance from entry; look for at least 1:1 risk-to-reward.
- Move stop to entry on remaining position once initial target is hit; set reasonable limit.
Potential Price Targets For The Release
- Need green, five-minute candle to favor a long EUR/USD trade.
- Implement same setup as the bullish dollar trade, just in the opposite direction.
EURUSD Daily
November 2015 U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls
EURUSD M5: 60 pips range price movement by Non-Farm Employment Change news event:
Sergey Golubev, 2016.01.08 14:55
EURUSD M5: 57 pips price movement by USD - U.S. Non-Farm Employment Change news event:
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2016.01.10 12:05
Danske Bank: Caught In 1.05-1.10 Range; What's Next? (based on the article)
D1 price is on ranging market condition located inside Ichimoku cloud for waiting for the direction:
If daily price will break 1.0710 support level on close bar so we may see the bearish market condition up to 1.0522 as the next bearish target.
- Tenkan-sen line is located above Kijun-sen line of Ichimoku indicator which is indicating the primary bullish market condition.
- Chinkou Span line is above the price indicating the ranging bullish market condition in the near future.
- Ddescending triangle pattern was formed by the price to be crossed to below for good possible breakdown with the reversal.
- Nearest support levels are 1.0710 and 1.0522.
- Nearest resistance level is 1.1059.
If daily price will break 1.1059 resistance level so the price will be on the beginning of the primary bullish market condition without secondary ranging.
If not so the price will be ranging within the levels.
SUMMARY : ranging
TREND : waiting to break the levels
I think it will break support,
If daily price will break 1.0710 support level on close bar so we may see the bearish market condition up to 1.0522 as the next bearish target.
If daily price will break 1.1059 resistance level so the price will be on the beginning of the primary bullish market condition without secondary ranging.
If not so the price will be ranging within the levels.
Yes, but not yet: new daily bar was opened and the support is 1.0707 instead of 1.0710. And the porice is still inside Ichimoku cloud with ranging waiting for direction to break of the border of the cloud for bearish or bullish trend.
Press review
Sergey Golubev, 2016.01.11 11:41
USD/CHF Intra-Day Fundamentals - Retail Sales and 10 pips price movement
2016-01-07 15:00 GMT | [CHF - Retail Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CHF in our case)
[CHF - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of inflation-adjusted sales at the retail level, excluding automobiles and gas stations.
USDCHF M5: 10 pips price movement by CHF - Retail Sales news event :