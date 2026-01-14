Market Condition Evaluation based on standard indicators in Metatrader 5 - page 136
Sergey Golubev, 2015.12.16 18:11
Trading News Events: Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Interest Rate Decision (based on the article)
Based on Fed Funds Futures, market participants are pricing a 76% probability for a rate-hike a the Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) December 16 interest rate decision, and the fresh updates coming out of the central bank may instill a bullish U.S. dollar outlook for 2016 should Chair Janet and Co. outline a more detailed exit-strategy.
What’s Expected:
Why Is This Event Important:
Even though the FOMC remains on course to shift gears, a split decision to implement higher borrowing-costs accompanied by a downward revision in the central bank’s updated forecasts may drag on rate expectations, and the dollar stands at risk of facing near-term headwinds over the remainder of the month should the ‘data dependent’ Fed highlight a wait-and-see approach for the year ahead.
However, subdued wage growth paired with the ongoing weakness in household consumption may push the FOMC to temper market expectations, and the greenback may struggle to hold its ground should the committee outline a more shallow path for interest rates.
How To Trade This Event Risk
Bullish USD Trade: Fed Lifts Benchmark Interest Rate, Warns of Higher Borrowing-Costs in 2016
Bearish USD Trade: FOMC Implements ‘Dovish’ Rate-Hike, Endorses Wait-and-See Approach
- Need red, five-minute candle following the rate decision to consider a short EUR/USD position.
- If market reaction favors a bullish dollar trade, sell EUR/USD with two separate position.
- Set stop at the near-by swing high/reasonable distance from cost; at least 1:1 risk-to-reward.
- Move stop to entry on remaining position once initial target is met, set reasonable limit.
Potential Price Targets For The Release
- Need green, five-minute candle to favor a long EUR/USD trade.
- Implement same strategy as the bullish dollar trade, just in the opposite direction.
EURUSD Daily
Sergey Golubev, 2015.12.16 20:22
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals - Federal Funds Rate and 15 pips price movement
2014-12-16 19:00 GMT | [USD - Federal Funds Rate]
[USD - Federal Funds Rate]= Interest rate at which depository institutions lend balances held at the Federal Reserve to other depository institutions overnight.
EURUSD M5: 81 pips price movement by USD - Federal Funds Rate news event :
Sergey Golubev, 2015.12.17 08:02
Forecast for Tomorrow - levels for EUR/USD: Euro drops to 10-day low (adapted from the article)
H4 price is located above SMA with period 100 (100 SMA) and above SMA with the period 200 (200 SMA) for the ranging within the following key reversal support/resistance levels:
RSI indicator is estimating the bearish reversal to be started in the near future with the secondary ranging market condition. Descending triangle pattern was formed by the price with 1.0831 support level to be crossed for good possible breakout.
SUMMARY : ranging on bearish reversalTREND : waiting for direction
AUDUSD Technical Analysis 2015, 13.12 - 20.12: correction for the possible bearish reversal
Sergey Golubev, 2015.12.17 11:15
AUD/USD Intra-Day Technical Analysis - ranging on reversal levels
M5 price is ranging around 200 period SMA on the border between the primary bearish and the primary bullish trend on the chart with the following key reversal support/resistance levels:
Absolute Strength indicator is estimating the ranging bullish condition in the near future.
SUMMARY : rangingTREND : waiting for direction
Sergey Golubev, 2015.12.17 18:07
EUR/USD Price Action Analysis - 50.0% Fibo support level to be crossed for the breakdown to be continuing
D1 price is located below 200 day SMA and 100 day SMA for the primary bearish market condition: the price was bounced from Fibo resistance level at 1.1043 for the bearish breakdown breaking 23.6% Fibo level at 1.0932 and 38.2% Fibo level at 1.0852. The price was stopped near and above 50.0% Fibo support level at 1.0788 trying to cross it from above to below for the bearish breakdown to be continuing with 61.8% Fibo support level at 1.0727 as the next bearish target.
If the price will break 50.0% Fibo support level at 1.0788 so the bearish breakdown will be continuing up to 61.8% Fibo support level at 1.0727 as the next bearish target.
If the price will break Fibo resistance level at 1.1043 from below to above so the reversal of the price movement from the primary bearish to the primary bullish trend will be started.
If not so the price will be ranging within the levels.
Trend:D1 - bearish breakdown
Sergey Golubev, 2015.12.18 07:35
EUR/USD Intra-Day Technical Analysis - ranging bullish; waiting to break the levels (adapted from the article)
Societe Generale is forecasting the ranging market condition for EUR/USD intra-day prices: "A break below 1.08 will lead to test of next retracement levels at 1.0730 and even 1.0650." Let's review the situation with the technical points of view.
M5 price is located above SMA with period 100 (100-SMA) and above SMA with the period 200 (200-SMA) on the primary bullish market condition with the secondary ranging within the following key support/resistance levels:
The price is breaking 1.0857 resistance level to above together with ascending triangle pattern for the bullish trend to be continuing. RSI indicator is estimating the bullish breakdown to be started in the near future.
SUMMARY : rangingTREND : bullish
Sergey Golubev, 2015.12.18 10:30
AUD/USD: End Of Week Technicals - Ranging Bearish Breakdown
D1 price is on ranging bearish breakdown: the price broke Ichimoku cloud and Senkou Span line which is the virtual border between the primary bullish and the primary bearish on the chart. Daily price is located on the border between the primary bearish and the primary bullish trend on the chart trying to break 0.7096 support level to below for the bearish trend to be continuing. descending triangle pattern was formed by the price to be crossed for the breakdown, and Absolute Strength indicator is estimating the bearish market condition to be continuing in the near future.If the price will break 0.7096 support level on close daily bar so the primary bearish trend will be continuing with 0.7015 level as the next target.
If the price will break 0.7384 resistance level so the price will be fully reversed to the bullish market condition with good breakout possibility.
If not so the price will be ranging within the levels.
SUMMARY : ranging
TREND : bearish
Sergey Golubev, 2015.12.18 13:26
USD/CAD Intra-Day Analysis - Bank of Canada Core CPI and and intra-day price to be ranging near reversal
2014-12-18 13:30 GMT | [CAD - Core CPI m/m]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[Bank of Canada Core CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers, excluding the 8 most volatile items.
M5 price is located above SMA with period 100 (100-SMA) and SMA with the period 200 (200-SMA) on the primary bullish market condition with the secondary ranging within 1.3786 resistance level and 1.3724 support level.
SUMMARY : rangingTREND : bullish market condition
USDCAD, M5, 2015.12.18
USDCAD M5: 75 pips price movement by CAD - CPI news event
Forecast for Tomorrow - levels for Silver (XAG/USD)
H4 price is breaking Ichimoku cloud from below to above: the price crossed Senkou Span line and stopped near/below 14.14 resistance level which is located on the border between the primary bearish and the primary bullish trend on the chart. Chinkou Span line broke the price to above for the ranging bullish by direction, and Absolute Strength indicator is estimating the bullish trend to be started in the near future.
If H4 price will break 13.86 support level on close bar so the primary bearish trend will be continuing.
If H4 price will break 14.14 resistance level so the reversal of the price movement from the primary bearish to the primary bullish market condition will be started with the secondary ranging.
If H4 price will break 14.28 resistance level so the price will be fully reversed to the bullish condition with possible breakout.
If not so the price will be ranging within the levels.
Sergey Golubev, 2015.12.21 09:31
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals - German Producer Price Index and 10 pips price movement
2014-12-21 07:00 GMT | [EUR - German PPI]
[EUR - German PPI] = Change in the price of goods sold by manufacturers. It's a leading indicator of consumer inflation - when manufacturers charge more for goods the higher costs are usually passed on to the consumer.
EURUSD M5: 10 pips price movement by EUR - German PPI news event :