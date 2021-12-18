Indicators: iFibonacci

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iFibonacci:

This indicator will Draw Fibonacci Tools such as Retracement, Arc, Fan, Expansion, Time Zones. Based on ZigZag indicator.

Fibo Fan

Author: awran5

 
Thank you for this great code. I like it so much.
 
Ronnie Mansolillo:
Thank you for this great code. I like it so much.
Thank you Ronnie, I appreciate your support.
 
GREAT !!
 
its' Ok.... & simple !!
[Deleted]  
Its Really good Indicator
 

Hi arwan5

nice work I will try today when market open further if you add support & resistance then maybe more useful. I can give you an idea which type of s&r is better. Again thanks

(Kamran)

 

This is really great indicator (as all-in-one for example). I will use it for technical analysis.

Thanks a lot.


 
kamrankhan:

Hi arwan5

nice work I will try today when market open further if you add support & resistance then maybe more useful. I can give you an idea which type of s&r is better. Again thanks

(Kamran)

Thank you Kamran, Well, i just tried to keep it simple and related only to Fibonacci tools :) .. I've added another indicator that will draw daily pivot points with support & resistance lines based on 5 popular formulas: Classic, Fibonacci, Camarilla, Woody’s and DeMark but still "Proof read".

If you like to try another one, I would recommend "SS Support Resistance" .. very nice indicator.

 

Thank you very much guys .. I appreciate your nice comments.

Happy new year to you all.

 

Hello :)

Is it possible to call buffers from an EA ?

Can you please give the differnet buffers and what data they carry ?

Thank you :) 

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