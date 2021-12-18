Indicators: iFibonacci
Thank you for this great code. I like it so much.
Hi arwan5
nice work I will try today when market open further if you add support & resistance then maybe more useful. I can give you an idea which type of s&r is better. Again thanks
(Kamran)
Hi arwan5
nice work I will try today when market open further if you add support & resistance then maybe more useful. I can give you an idea which type of s&r is better. Again thanks
(Kamran)
Thank you Kamran, Well, i just tried to keep it simple and related only to Fibonacci tools :) .. I've added another indicator that will draw daily pivot points with support & resistance lines based on 5 popular formulas: Classic, Fibonacci, Camarilla, Woody’s and DeMark but still "Proof read".
If you like to try another one, I would recommend "SS Support Resistance" .. very nice indicator.
Thank you very much guys .. I appreciate your nice comments.
Happy new year to you all.
Hello :)
Is it possible to call buffers from an EA ?
Can you please give the differnet buffers and what data they carry ?
Thank you :)
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iFibonacci:
This indicator will Draw Fibonacci Tools such as Retracement, Arc, Fan, Expansion, Time Zones. Based on ZigZag indicator.
Author: awran5