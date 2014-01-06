Join our fan page
SignalViewer - script for MetaTrader 4
- 17223
IceFX SignalViewer a nice script which can display on your chart all closed position of Signals provided by MQL5 Community Services website.
How it works:
Install script (copy file to MetaTrader's experts\scripts folder).
Download a CSV history file from any Signal Provider's webpage. (Export to CSV: history)
Copy the downloaded csv file to MetaTrader's experts\files folder.
Open a chart in MetaTrader4.
Drag StrategyViewer script to this chart. Please give the file's real name in the Setup menu.
If it's necessary enter the time offset (in hours).
Press OK button and you will see on the chart the signals closed positions listed in the CSV history report.
