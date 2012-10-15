Real author:

Maxaxa Angry Hunter

Why Bubbles&Drops? The indicator involves association of simultaneous drops falling (Open < Close) and bubbles rising to the liquid surface (Open > Close). Each of these environment "disturbances" causes waves which fade after some time. Using this "consequences", we can try to forecast future price movement.

The indicator uses the simplest fading calculation - f ( x ) = a / x * sin ( x * a ), where a is an amplitude (in this case, Open - Close)

The first history bar (Open[ historyDeep ] ) is used as a start point. Values of the fading caused by each successive bar are sequentially added to the initial value.

BubblesAndDrops

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com 18.07.2011.