Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Pivot Points to Html - script for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 12560
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
It is designed to have always on hand the pivot levels of big timeframes (W1, MN1) on all symbols from the market watch. The results of work of the script are written in html-file to the folder of MetaTrader5/MQL5/Files. Any modern browser can be used to view it. If necessary, the file can be printed (that was the purpose of creating the script). When you print in your browser, go to "File - Page Setup" and check mark next to "Print background colors and images".
You can throw a script on the chart of any currency pair of any timeframe as the calculation will be performed on all symbols and timeframe data which you will set in the input parameters.
Parameters:
- File name - it is the name of the file with the calculations results. There is no need in specifying the file extension!
- Timeframe to calculate - according to what timeframe Pivot Points will be calculated.
The result of the work of the script (so html-file looks):
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1357
A trend indicator which determines its values based on the signals taken from the Williams' Percent Range indicator and group of its signal lines whose periods change in the arithmetic progression.VIP_DSR
The Dynamic Support/Resistance indicator for MetaTrader
A trend indicator which determines its values based on the signals with the group of Moving Averages whose periods change in the arithmetic progression.VininI_Trend_LRMA
A trend indicator which determines its values based on the signals taken from the LRMA Moving Average and a group of its signal lines whose periods change in the arithmetic progression.