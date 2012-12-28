CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Scripts

Pivot Points to Html - script for MetaTrader 5

Serhii Ivanenko | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
12560
Rating:
(36)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

It is designed to have always on hand the pivot levels of big timeframes (W1, MN1) on all symbols from the market watch. The results of work of the script are written in html-file to the folder of MetaTrader5/MQL5/Files. Any modern browser can be used to view it. If necessary, the file can be printed (that was the purpose of creating the script). When you print in your browser, go to "File - Page Setup" and check mark next to "Print background colors and images".

You can throw a script on the chart of any currency pair of any timeframe as the calculation will be performed on all symbols and timeframe data which you will set in the input parameters.

Parameters:

  • File name - it is the name of the file with the calculations results. There is no need in specifying the file extension!
  • Timeframe to calculate - according to what timeframe Pivot Points will be calculated.

The result of the work of the script (so html-file looks):

Pivot Points to Html-file

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1357

VininI_Trend_XMA_WPR VininI_Trend_XMA_WPR

A trend indicator which determines its values based on the signals taken from the Williams' Percent Range indicator and group of its signal lines whose periods change in the arithmetic progression.

VIP_DSR VIP_DSR

The Dynamic Support/Resistance indicator for MetaTrader

VininI_Trend VininI_Trend

A trend indicator which determines its values based on the signals with the group of Moving Averages whose periods change in the arithmetic progression.

VininI_Trend_LRMA VininI_Trend_LRMA

A trend indicator which determines its values based on the signals taken from the LRMA Moving Average and a group of its signal lines whose periods change in the arithmetic progression.