Am I missing something in the rules? I can't offer work?
The first time I couldn't find my post I assumed I posted it wrong. But after a second attempt and not finding it again I think it's been taken down. I breezed through the rules but I didn't see anything that suggested I was violating them. Am I not allowed to ask for an experienced coder to help teach me? Or was I just posting in the wrong forum? I'm still pretty new here and I'm not deliberately breaking any rules. If this is against the rules, could anyone suggest a place that I might be able to search for a mentor? Or a person willing to "tutor" me?
Your help is really appreciated.
If you (you and the coder) will negotiate something related to your private situation so what we all will do on this forum?
There are a lot of the members here, and we all want to benefit from every post and every thread.
But if you are openning the thread/post which looks like an advertisement so - sorry ...
So, it may be for Freelance service.
- www.mql5.com
This is Freelance -
And, yes, it may be good to select the person first (to be familiar with the coder who agrees or will agree to teach) -
But it is not related to the post you created.
Because it is necessary to know the coders/users, to be familiar with what they are posting on the forum, what they are coding in CodeBase and/or on the Market, which articles they are writing.
--------------------
Example with articles -
MQL4 Language for Newbies. Technical Indicators and Built-In Functions (and the author of this article is the coder).
But mql4 is old programming language, and this article is from 2007.
So, I am suggesting to you to start learning mql5 (and there are several good articles written by the coders/teachers) - use search to find.
- www.mql5.com
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Something Interesting to Read February 2017
Sergey Golubev, 2017.02.09 19:32
MQL5 programming language: Advanced use of the trading platform MetaTrader 5: Creating trading robots and indicators
by Timur Mashnin
Development of indicators and advisors using the MQL5 programming language for the MetaTrader 5.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Something Interesting to Read December 2013
Sergey Golubev, 2013.12.25 08:14
Expert Advisor Programming for Metatrader 5: Creating Automated Trading Systems in the Mql5 Language (Paperback)
The first guide to programming in MQL5 is here! "Expert Advisor Programming for MetaTrader 5" is a practical guide to creating automated trading strategies in the MQL5 language. Take advantage of MetaTrader 5's new features and take your trading to the next level! You'll learn how to program expert advisors quickly and easily using a ready-made framework created by an experienced MQL programmer. This book will teach you the following concepts: Learn the basics of MQL5, including variables and data types, operators, functions, event handlers, and object-oriented programming. Place, modify and close market and pending orders. Calculate, verify and add stop loss and take profit prices to an open position. Add a flexible trailing stop and/or break even stop to your strategy. Manage your trade risk with money management. Use pending orders to scale in and out of positions. Use price, time and indicator data in your expert advisors. Control program execution by trading on new bar open, and add flexible trade timers to your strategies. Walk through the creation of several basic trading strategies from start to finish. Inform the user with dialog boxes, email alerts, mobile notifications and sounds. Draw trend lines, arrows and text labels on the chart. Read and write data to CSV files. Learn the basics of creating indicators, scripts and libraries in MetaEditor. Debug, test and optimize your trading strategy. And much more! Whether you're an experienced programmer moving from MQL4, or a novice just starting with MQL5, this book will give you the foundation to quickly program fully-featured and robust trading systems. All programs and source code files featured in the book are available for download at the book's official website at Expert Advisor Programming for MetaTrader - MQL4 and MQL5 book
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
they should really make a Mql5 book in order to MT5 suceed
honest_knave, 2017.01.22 14:59
English: https://mql5.com/files/pdf/mql5.pdf
Portuguese: https://mql5.com/files/pdf/mql5_portuguese.pdf
