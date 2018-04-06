Indicators
I have been sent a zip file with indicators to attach to my MT4 platform, and have no idea how to do this, can anyone help, thanks.
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bozdick: I have been sent a zip file with indicators to attach to my MT4 platform, and have no idea how to do this, can anyone help, thanks.UnZip them and put them in the <data folder>\MQL4\Indicator folder.
Data Structure in MetaTrader 4 Build 600 and Higher - MQL4 Articles 17.02.2014
bozdick:
I have been sent a zip file with indicators to attach to my MT4 platform, and have no idea how to do this, can anyone help, thanks.
I have been sent a zip file with indicators to attach to my MT4 platform, and have no idea how to do this, can anyone help, thanks.
You must unzip the folder, copy the indicators and paste them into the File >> Open Data Folder >> MQL4 >> Indicators of your MT4 platform.
Then refresh the indicators folder in the Navigator window and drag any indicator you want onto a chart.
bozdick:you need unzip software.There are so many of them freely available
I have been sent a zip file with indicators to attach to my MT4 platform, and have no idea how to do this, can anyone help, thanks.
I have been sent a zip file with indicators to attach to my MT4 platform, and have no idea how to do this, can anyone help, thanks.
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