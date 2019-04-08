setting up indicator
If it is not the indicators from the Market (if it is any other free indicator) so open data folder, find indicators folder, place indicator to this folder, and compile indicator in MetaEditor.
How to Download free Indicator from the MT4 website list of indicators?? and How to instal it on Metrader MT4 platform?
How to download free Indicator and instal it on Metatrader
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/261958
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/261958
How to Download free Indicator from the MT4 website list of indicators?? and How to instal it on Metrader MT4 platform?
- 2018.06.30
- www.mql5.com
How to Download free Indicator from the MT4 website list of indicators?? and How to instal it on Metrader MT4 platform? Please help, thank you...
There are some people who do not like to use data folder proposed by MetaQuotes for Windows,
So, they are using Metatrader in portable mode:
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Long time since I tried to setup a new indicator. I remember that the indicator values are not stored in the same directory as the program
unless I specifed that somewhere. I wanted them stored in the same directory as the software.
How do I setup it so the spec for my indicators get stored in the same directory as the software? (Local)