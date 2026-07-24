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From Novice to Expert: Demystifying Hidden Fibonacci Retracement Levels
How to publish code to CodeBase: A practical guide
CodeBase is the largest repository of free programs for the MetaTrader 5 and MetaTrader 4 platforms. Here, traders and developers can share their scripts, indicators, EAs, and other useful tools written in MQL5. Publishing your own code to CodeBase is a great way to contribute to the community, get feedback, build your reputation, and even attract potential clients.
In this article, we will look at publishing various types of programs in CodeBase: from simple scripts and indicators to EAs with include files. Using real-life examples, we will focus on step-by-step process of publishing each type of program. The article will be useful for those who have decided to post their works for public use for the first time. We will provide general recommendations for publication design – texts and images, codes and attached files.
Introduction to MQL5 (Part 22): Building an Expert Advisor for the 5-0 Harmonic Pattern
Introduction to MQL5 (Part 23): Automating Opening Range Breakout Strategy
Introduction to MQL5 (Part 24): Building an EA that Trades with Chart Objects
Introduction to MQL5 (Part 25): Building an EA that Trades with Chart Objects (II)
From Novice to Expert: Parameter Control Utility
Introduction to MQL5 (Part 26): Building an EA Using Support and Resistance Zones
We looked at how to manually set up support and resistance zones using the rectangle chart object in Part 24 of this series. This allowed you to create a semi-automated trading system that reacts to the zones you draw. However, what if you want the EA to automatically, without human assistance, identify every support and resistance zone on the chart? This article will specifically address that. As usual, we will cover MQL5 principles in a hands-on, beginner-friendly manner using a project-based approach. You'll discover how to identify these zones programmatically, track price movements surrounding them, and create an EA that responds sensibly to possible reversals.
From Novice to Expert: Revealing the Candlestick Shadows (Wicks)
From Novice to Expert: Forex Market Periods