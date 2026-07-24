Where Do I start from? - page 17

New comment
 

From Novice to Expert: Demystifying Hidden Fibonacci Retracement Levels

From Novice to Expert: Demystifying Hidden Fibonacci Retracement Levels

Fibonacci retracement levels are widely used but, sometimes price reacts to intermediate or repeated non-standard ratios. Our question is, can we use systematic, data-driven methods to discover such levels, test whether they occur more often than once, and, if robust, add them as first-class levels in our trading tools and strategies?
From Novice to Expert: Demystifying Hidden Fibonacci Retracement Levels
From Novice to Expert: Demystifying Hidden Fibonacci Retracement Levels
  • 2025.10.07
  • www.mql5.com
In this article, we explore a data-driven approach to discovering and validating non-standard Fibonacci retracement levels that markets may respect. We present a complete workflow tailored for implementation in MQL5, beginning with data collection and bar or swing detection, and extending through clustering, statistical hypothesis testing, backtesting, and integration into an MetaTrader 5 Fibonacci tool. The goal is to create a reproducible pipeline that transforms anecdotal observations into statistically defensible trading signals.
 

How to publish code to CodeBase: A practical guide

How to publish code to CodeBase: A practical guide

CodeBase is the largest repository of free programs for the MetaTrader 5 and MetaTrader 4 platforms. Here, traders and developers can share their scripts, indicators, EAs, and other useful tools written in MQL5. Publishing your own code to CodeBase is a great way to contribute to the community, get feedback, build your reputation, and even attract potential clients.

In this article, we will look at publishing various types of programs in CodeBase: from simple scripts and indicators to EAs with include files. Using real-life examples, we will focus on step-by-step process of publishing each type of program. The article will be useful for those who have decided to post their works for public use for the first time. We will provide general recommendations for publication design – texts and images, codes and attached files.

How to publish code to CodeBase: A practical guide
How to publish code to CodeBase: A practical guide
  • 2025.10.09
  • www.mql5.com
In this article, we will use real-life examples to illustrate posting various types of terminal programs in the MQL5 source code base.
 

Introduction to MQL5 (Part 22): Building an Expert Advisor for the 5-0 Harmonic Pattern

Introduction to MQL5 (Part 22): Building an Expert Advisor for the 5-0 Harmonic Pattern

This article will teach you how to recognize the 5-0 pattern automatically in an Expert Advisor and detect it programmatically. You will learn how to determine the 5-0 structure's major turning points (0, X, A, B, C, and D), calculate and validate Fibonacci ratios specific to it, and visually represent the pattern on the chart. By the end of this article, you will know how to convert the technical idea underlying the 5-0 pattern into functional MQL5 code that can analyze price action automatically.
Introduction to MQL5 (Part 22): Building an Expert Advisor for the 5-0 Harmonic Pattern
Introduction to MQL5 (Part 22): Building an Expert Advisor for the 5-0 Harmonic Pattern
  • 2025.10.10
  • www.mql5.com
This article explains how to detect and trade the 5-0 harmonic pattern in MQL5, validate it using Fibonacci levels, and display it on the chart.
 

Introduction to MQL5 (Part 23): Automating Opening Range Breakout Strategy

Introduction to MQL5 (Part 23): Automating Opening Range Breakout Strategy

This article will explain the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy and show you how to use MQL5 to automate it. You'll learn how to set trade conditions, record the opening range, and configure your Expert Advisor to make trades automatically in response to breakouts. To make sure that entries only take place during the specified market window, we'll also look at how to employ time-based logic to regulate when trades are permitted to execute. By the end, you will know exactly how to use MetaTrader 5 to turn this classic trading strategy into a fully automated trading system.
Introduction to MQL5 (Part 23): Automating Opening Range Breakout Strategy
Introduction to MQL5 (Part 23): Automating Opening Range Breakout Strategy
  • 2025.10.14
  • www.mql5.com
This article explores how to build an Opening Range Breakout (ORB) Expert Advisor in MQL5. It explains how the EA identifies breakouts from the market’s initial range and opens trades accordingly. You’ll also learn how to control the number of positions opened and set a specific cutoff time to stop trading automatically.
 

Introduction to MQL5 (Part 24): Building an EA that Trades with Chart Objects

Introduction to MQL5 (Part 24): Building an EA that Trades with Chart Objects

Welcome back to Part 24 of the Introduction to MQL5 series! In this article, we’ll take a major step forward by combining manual chart analysis with automated trading execution. In particular, we'll build an Expert Advisor that makes trades straight from chart objects like rectangles, trend lines, and support and resistance lines.
Introduction to MQL5 (Part 24): Building an EA that Trades with Chart Objects
Introduction to MQL5 (Part 24): Building an EA that Trades with Chart Objects
  • 2025.10.17
  • www.mql5.com
This article teaches you how to create an Expert Advisor that detects support and resistance zones drawn on the chart and executes trades automatically based on them.
 

Introduction to MQL5 (Part 25): Building an EA that Trades with Chart Objects (II)

Introduction to MQL5 (Part 25): Building an EA that Trades with Chart Objects (II)

Welcome back to Part 25 of the Introduction to MQL5 series! In the previous article, we explored how combining manual chart analysis with automated trading execution using chart objects helps bridge the gap between discretionary and automated trading. That project focused on support and resistance zones drawn with the Rectangle tool.
Introduction to MQL5 (Part 25): Building an EA that Trades with Chart Objects (II)
Introduction to MQL5 (Part 25): Building an EA that Trades with Chart Objects (II)
  • 2025.10.22
  • www.mql5.com
This article explains how to build an Expert Advisor (EA) that interacts with chart objects, particularly trend lines, to identify and trade breakout and reversal opportunities. You will learn how the EA confirms valid signals, manages trade frequency, and maintains consistency with user-selected strategies.
 

From Novice to Expert: Parameter Control Utility

From Novice to Expert: Parameter Control Utility

Today, we continue building on the foundation established in our previous article. If you’ve been following along, you’ll recall that we developed an indicator designed to visualize higher-timeframe (HTF) periods directly on lower-timeframe charts. This concept turned out to be a powerful analytical tool, revealing the intricate price movements hidden within the larger bars of higher timeframes.
From Novice to Expert: Parameter Control Utility
From Novice to Expert: Parameter Control Utility
  • 2025.10.24
  • www.mql5.com
Imagine transforming the traditional EA or indicator input properties into a real-time, on-chart control interface. This discussion builds upon our foundational work in the Market Period Synchronizer indicator, marking a significant evolution in how we visualize and manage higher-timeframe (HTF) market structures. Here, we turn that concept into a fully interactive utility—a dashboard that brings dynamic control and enhanced multi-period price action visualization directly onto the chart. Join us as we explore how this innovation reshapes the way traders interact with their tools.
 

Introduction to MQL5 (Part 26): Building an EA Using Support and Resistance Zones

Introduction to MQL5 (Part 26): Building an EA Using Support and Resistance Zones

We looked at how to manually set up support and resistance zones using the rectangle chart object in Part 24 of this series. This allowed you to create a semi-automated trading system that reacts to the zones you draw. However, what if you want the EA to automatically, without human assistance, identify every support and resistance zone on the chart? This article will specifically address that. As usual, we will cover MQL5 principles in a hands-on, beginner-friendly manner using a project-based approach. You'll discover how to identify these zones programmatically, track price movements surrounding them, and create an EA that responds sensibly to possible reversals.

Introduction to MQL5 (Part 26): Building an EA Using Support and Resistance Zones
Introduction to MQL5 (Part 26): Building an EA Using Support and Resistance Zones
  • 2025.10.27
  • www.mql5.com
This article teaches you how to build an MQL5 Expert Advisor that automatically detects support and resistance zones and executes trades based on them. You’ll learn how to program your EA to identify these key market levels, monitor price reactions, and make trading decisions without manual intervention.
 

From Novice to Expert: Revealing the Candlestick Shadows (Wicks)

From Novice to Expert: Revealing the Candlestick Shadows (Wicks)

Every candlestick on a chart represents a small yet intricate story of market behavior—a dynamic interaction between buyers and sellers compressed into a single bar. In our earlier work, we built the Market Periods Synchronizer, a system designed to visualize higher-timeframe (HTF) structures within lower-timeframe charts. That project successfully isolated and filled the bodies of major candles, enabling traders to observe how lower-period movements collectively form those larger bars.
From Novice to Expert: Revealing the Candlestick Shadows (Wicks)
From Novice to Expert: Revealing the Candlestick Shadows (Wicks)
  • 2025.10.31
  • www.mql5.com
In this discussion, we take a step forward to uncover the underlying price action hidden within candlestick wicks. By integrating a wick visualization feature into the Market Periods Synchronizer, we enhance the tool with greater analytical depth and interactivity. This upgraded system allows traders to visualize higher-timeframe price rejections directly on lower-timeframe charts, revealing detailed structures that were once concealed within the shadows.
 

From Novice to Expert: Forex Market Periods

From Novice to Expert: Forex Market Periods

Today’s challenge is to leverage MQL5 to visualize these market session periods, aligning them seamlessly with higher- and lower-timeframe structures. By synchronizing the open and close of these sessions, we aim to better understand how each one influences the next—and how timing truly powers price movement. Another fascinating mystery to uncover lies in the realization that financial candlesticks themselves represent time-based bars—typically denoting hourly, daily, or weekly periods. By applying the same concept to market sessions, we can create session-based candlesticks, each reflecting the unique characteristics of that trading window. Just like traditional timeframes, every session possesses its own Open, High, Low, and Close (OHLC) structure, telling a distinct story of activity, sentiment, and volatility within that period.
From Novice to Expert: Forex Market Periods
From Novice to Expert: Forex Market Periods
  • 2025.11.10
  • www.mql5.com
Every market period has a beginning and an end, each closing with a price that defines its sentiment—much like any candlestick session. Understanding these reference points allows us to gauge the prevailing market mood, revealing whether bullish or bearish forces are in control. In this discussion, we take an important step forward by developing a new feature within the Market Periods Synchronizer—one that visualizes Forex market sessions to support more informed trading decisions. This tool can be especially powerful for identifying, in real time, which side—bulls or bears—dominates the session. Let’s explore this concept and uncover the insights it offers.
1...1011121314151617181920
New comment