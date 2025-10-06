Press review - page 546
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NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: New Zealand Retail Sales and range price movement
2017-08-13 23:45 GMT | [NZD - Retail Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of inflation-adjusted sales at the retail level.
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From official report :
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NZD/USD M5: range price movement by New Zealand Retail Sales news event
USD/JPY - daily bearish; 108.72 is the key (based on the article)
The price on the daily chart is below Ichimoku cloud for the primary bearish market condition by trying to break support level at 108.72 to below for the bearish trend to be continuing, otherwise - bearish ranging within the levels.
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBA Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes and range price movement
2017-08-15 02:30 GMT | [AUD - Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes]
[AUD - Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes] = It's a detailed record of the RBA Reserve Bank Board's most recent meeting, providing in-depth insights into the economic conditions that influenced their decision on where to set interest rates.
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From rttnews article :
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AUD/USD M5: range price movement by RBA Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes news event
EUR/USD - daily bullish with 1.1892/1.1688 ranging levels (based on the article)
Daily price is above Ichimoku cloud in the bullish area of the chart: the price is on ranging within 1.1892/1.1688 narrow s/r levels for the bullish trend to be continuing or for the secondary correction to be started.
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD, Dollar Index and GOLD (XAU/USD): U.S. Advance Retail Sales
2017-08-15 13:30 GMT | [USD - Retail Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level.
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From marketwatch article :
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EUR/USD M5: range price movement by U.S. Advance Retail Sales news events
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Dollar Index M5: range price movement by U.S. Advance Retail Sales news events
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XAU/USD M5: range price movement by U.S. Advance Retail Sales news events
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australian Labour Price Index and range price movement
2017-08-15 02:30 GMT | [AUD - Wage Price Index]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Wage Price Index] = Change in the price businesses and the government pay for labor, excluding bonuses.
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From official report :
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AUD/USD M5: range price movement by Australian Labour Price Index news event
NZD/USD - daily correction; 0.7228 is the key (based on the article)
Price on the daily chart is above 200-SMA 'reversal' level in the bullish trend with the secondary correction started in the end of Juy this year: the price is breaking 0.7228 support level together with descending triangle pattern to below for the correction to be continuing.
Intra-Day Fundamentals - EUR/USD and GOLD (XAU/USD): U.S. Residential Building Permits
2017-08-16 13:30 GMT | [USD - Building Permits]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Building Permits] = Annualized number of new residential building permits issued during the previous month.
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From reuters article :
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EUR/USD M5: range price movement by U.S. Residential Building Permits news events
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XAU/USD M5: range price movement by U.S. Residential Building Permits news events
U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: intra-day ranging bearish reversal; daily correction
2017-08-16 15:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]
[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.
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"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 8.9M million barrels from the previous week."
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Crude Oil M5: ranging bullish reversal. The price is finally broke 100-SMA/200-SMA reversal levels for the primary bearish market condition. Price is breaking 50.61 support level to below for the bearish trend to be continuing.
If the price breaks 51.32 resistance level to above on M5 close bar so the bullish reversal will be started.
If the price breaks 50.61 to below on M5 close bar so the bearish trend will be continuing.
If not so the price will be on ranging within the levels.
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Crude Oil Daily: correction. Price on the daily chart is located in the bullish area with the secondary correction: the support level at 50.01 is testing to below for the correction to be continuing, otherwise - bullish ranging within the levels.
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australian Employment Change and range price movement
2017-08-17 02:30 GMT | [AUD - Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous one) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.
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From official report :
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AUD/USD M5: range price movement by Australian Employment Change news event