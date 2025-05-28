Zigzag indicators - page 63

New comment
 
Everything about zigzag
  1. Zigzag indicators thread 
  2. ZUP_v150 indicator with template - the post
  3. GoldWarrior EA (Zigzag Trading System) thread
  4. ZigZag Channels thread
  5. Channel trading system with zigzag - the thread
  6. Follow The Bouncing Pip: trading system with zigzag indicators and good EAs (for example - bouncingPipEA_BigBear EA and bouncingPipEA_mPower EA).
  7. Zigzag Scalping system thread
  8. Harmonic Trading thread with ZUP indicators 
  9. 3_Level_ZZ_Semafor (indicator and trading system) - the thread

============

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

EA using ZIGZAG

Sergey Golubev, 2018.04.10 16:07

Zigzag EA performance



 

The power of ZigZag (part I). Developing the base class of the indicator - the article 

The power of ZigZag (part I)

Many researchers simply skip or do not pay enough attention to determining the price behavior. At the same time, complex methods are used, which very often are simply “black boxes”, such as machine learning or neural networks. The most important question arising in that case is what data to submit for training a particular model. In this article, we will expand the tools for such studies. You will find out how to select more appropriate symbols for trading before searching for the optimal parameters. To achieve this, we will use a modified version of ZigZag indicator and the code class that significantly simplifies obtaining and working with data of indicators belonging to this type.

In this series of articles, we will implement: 

  • a modified version of ZigZag indicator
  • a class for obtaining ZigZaga data
  • an EA for testing the process of obtaining the data
  • indicators defining the price behavior
  • an EA with a graphical interface for collecting the price behavior statistics
  • an EA following ZigZag signals
 

EA based on zigzag indicator - 

----------------

ZigZag step market - expert for MetaTrader 5

ZigZag step market - expert for MetaTrader 5

The Expert Advisor works on a custom ZigZag Color indicator (this indicator is supplied with the terminal, the path to it is: MQL5 \ Indicators \ Examples \ ZigzagColor.mq5).

Working on the current leg of indicator: if the knee directed downward - means every Step (or nearly every Step) SELL open position when the knee is directed upwards - is trying to open BUY position approximately adhere step Step.

 

DoubleZigZag 2 - expert for MetaTrader 5

DoubleZigZag 2 - expert for MetaTrader 5

This is the second version (the first version is published here: DoubleZigZag ).

To make a decision on trading, we analyze the two legs of the last vertex of the senior ZigZag ( 13 * 8.5 * 8.3 * 8 ) - we consider how many vertices of the younger ZigZag ( 13.5.3 ) are contained in these two legs.

Upon receipt of a signal to open BUY, close all SELL positions. And vice versa: upon receipt of a signal to open SELL, we close all BUY positions.


Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Experts: DoubleZigZag

Vladimir Karputov, 2020.02.08 07:18

I released version 2: DoubleZigZag 2

New in version 2:

  • Money management: Lot OR Risk - more in the section Position Size Management (lot calculation)
  • The value for "Money management" - more in the section Position size management (lot calculation)
  • Only one positions - there is always only one position in the market
  • Reverse - a reversal of a trading signal
  • Close opposite - closing positions opposite to the trading signal, and first there is a guaranteed closing of the opposite position and only then opening a new position in the signal direction
  • There can only be one 'market entry' transaction on the bar (this is an internal parameter, it is not put out to the input parameters and this is not related to the ' Only one positions ' parameter).

 
Sergey Golubev

DoubleZigZag 2 - expert for MetaTrader 5


I was waited for this very long time, i think it shoudl updated more to get a better results.

 

This is the EA based on zigzag indicator -

----------------

ZigzagColor EA - expert for MetaTrader 5 

ZigzagColor EA - expert for MetaTrader 5

Principle of operation

The EA works according to the signals of the ZigzagColor custom indicator.

New in the trading engine:

  • there can be only one 'market entry' transaction on the bar (this is an internal parameter, it is not placed in the input parameters and this is not related to the ' Only one positions ' parameter)
  • when working in the 'inside signals ' mode (' Search signals, in seconds ' is greater than or equal to '10'), the current bar is bar # 0, when operating in the 'only at the time of birth of a new bar' (' Search signals, in seconds ' less than '10') current bar - bar # 1

Signals:

  • Signal for opening a position BUY: if there is a vertex on the current bar.
  • Signal for opening a SELL position: if there is a depression on the current bar.
 
Does this indicator have mt5 version?
 
ejire:
Does this indicator have mt5 version?

It is.

1...56575859606162636465
New comment