Zigzag indicators - page 63
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
EA using ZIGZAG
Sergey Golubev, 2018.04.10 16:07
The power of ZigZag (part I). Developing the base class of the indicator - the article
Many researchers simply skip or do not pay enough attention to determining the price behavior. At the same time, complex methods are used, which very often are simply “black boxes”, such as machine learning or neural networks. The most important question arising in that case is what data to submit for training a particular model. In this article, we will expand the tools for such studies. You will find out how to select more appropriate symbols for trading before searching for the optimal parameters. To achieve this, we will use a modified version of ZigZag indicator and the code class that significantly simplifies obtaining and working with data of indicators belonging to this type.
In this series of articles, we will implement:
The power of ZigZag (part II). Examples of receiving, processing and displaying data - the article
EA based on zigzag indicator -
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ZigZag step market - expert for MetaTrader 5
The Expert Advisor works on a custom ZigZag Color indicator (this indicator is supplied with the terminal, the path to it is: MQL5 \ Indicators \ Examples \ ZigzagColor.mq5).
Working on the current leg of indicator: if the knee directed downward - means every Step (or nearly every Step) SELL open position when the knee is directed upwards - is trying to open BUY position approximately adhere step Step.
DoubleZigZag 2 - expert for MetaTrader 5
This is the second version (the first version is published here: DoubleZigZag ).
To make a decision on trading, we analyze the two legs of the last vertex of the senior ZigZag ( 13 * 8.5 * 8.3 * 8 ) - we consider how many vertices of the younger ZigZag ( 13.5.3 ) are contained in these two legs.
Upon receipt of a signal to open BUY, close all SELL positions. And vice versa: upon receipt of a signal to open SELL, we close all BUY positions.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Experts: DoubleZigZag
Vladimir Karputov, 2020.02.08 07:18
I released version 2: DoubleZigZag 2
New in version 2:
DoubleZigZag 2 - expert for MetaTrader 5
I was waited for this very long time, i think it shoudl updated more to get a better results.
This is the EA based on zigzag indicator -
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ZigzagColor EA - expert for MetaTrader 5
The EA works according to the signals of the ZigzagColor custom indicator.
New in the trading engine:
Signals:
Does this indicator have mt5 version?
It is.