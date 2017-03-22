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Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
e_RP_250 - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
-
Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
- Views:
- 5711
- Rating:
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- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author of the idea — avals8, author of the MQL5 code — barabashkakvn.
An Expert Advisor based on the RPoint indicator. The chart layout in X-points reversal. A high-quality ZigZag based on HiLo.
Fig.1 The RPoint indicator
Results for the six months on the H3 timeframe with default settings on USDJPY:
and on EURUSD:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17787
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