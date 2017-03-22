Author of the idea — avals8, author of the MQL5 code — barabashkakvn.

An Expert Advisor based on the RPoint indicator. The chart layout in X-points reversal. A high-quality ZigZag based on HiLo.



Fig.1 The RPoint indicator‌

Results for the six months on the H3 timeframe with default settings on USDJPY:

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and on EURUSD:

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