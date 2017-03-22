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e_RP_250 - expert for MetaTrader 5

avals81 | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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5711
Rating:
(25)
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e_RP_250.mq5 (24.17 KB) view
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Author of the idea — avals8author of the MQL5 code — barabashkakvn

An Expert Advisor based on the RPoint indicator. The chart layout in X-points reversal. A high-quality ZigZag based on HiLo.

Fig.1 The RPoint indicator

Fig.1 The RPoint indicator

Results for the six months on the H3 timeframe with default settings on USDJPY:

e_RP_250 USDJPY

and on EURUSD:

e_RP_250 EURUSD

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/17787

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