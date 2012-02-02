Author:

Danu Saputra



This Robot has been generated using Molanis Strategy Builder ..This is not Promotion :D



This Robot uses the default zigzag indicator from MetaTrader with a few changes (ExtDepth = 150, ExtDeviation = 5, and ExtBackStep = 3 )

This Robot is very good FOR LONG TERM not for Short Term (Next Time I will Upload EA Zigzag for Short Time (Scalping)) God Willing :D



If you are a "Day Trader" or "Scalper" is not suitable to use. This Robot uses 5000 pips durability of your money and uses the "Percentage of Risk" 20%

for Example : your balance $ 1000 = 0,2 lot, balance $ 500 = 0,1 lot, Use Trailing Stop = 50, Maximum Order = 10. Use M15 for the Best Result

Back Test From Year 2000 until 2012





