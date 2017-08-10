DoubleZigZag

The author of the idea is Maksim, and the author of the mq5 code is barabashkakvn.

The Expert Advisor uses two ZigZag indicators for analysis: a smaller zigzag with parameters (13.5,3) and a larger zigzag with parameters multiplied by eight: (13*8,5*8,3*8)

handle_iCustom= iCustom ( Symbol (), Period (), "Examples\\ZigZag" , 13 , 5 , 3 ); if (handle_iCustom== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "Failed to create handle of the iCustom indicator for the symbol %s/%s, error code %d" , Symbol (), EnumToString ( Period ()), GetLastError ()); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } handle_iCustomX8= iCustom ( Symbol (), Period (), "Examples\\ZigZag" , 13 * 8 , 5 * 8 , 3 * 8 ); if (handle_iCustomX8== INVALID_HANDLE ) { PrintFormat ( "Failed to create handle of the iCustomX8 indicator for the symbol %s/%s, error code %d" , Symbol (), EnumToString ( Period ()), GetLastError ()); return ( INIT_FAILED ); }

To make a trading decision, the two legs of the last peak of a larger ZigZag (13*8,5*8,3*8) are analyzed, while the number of peaks of the smaller ZigZag (13,5,3) contained in these two legs is counted.

If a signal to open a BUY position is received, all SELL positions are closed. Vice versa: if a signal to open a SELL position is received, all BUY positions are closed.

Expert Advisor parameters:

k is the ratio of the number of peaks of the smaller zigzag in the legs of the larger zigzag

k2 is the ratio of the price difference in the peaks of the larger zigzag

Example:





The larger ZigZag (13*8,5*8,3*8) is shown in red, the smaller zigzag ZigZag (13,5,3) is yellow.

Respectively, ABC are the peaks of the larger ZigZag (13*8,5*8,3*8).

The legs AB and AC contain nine peaks of the smaller ZigZag (13,5,3).





Testing results on EURUSD,M1:



