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DoubleZigZag - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Vladimir KarputovCreate a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
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The author of the idea is Maksim, and the author of the mq5 code is barabashkakvn.
The Expert Advisor uses two ZigZag indicators for analysis: a smaller zigzag with parameters (13.5,3) and a larger zigzag with parameters multiplied by eight: (13*8,5*8,3*8)
//--- create handle of the indicator iCustom handle_iCustom=iCustom(Symbol(),Period(),"Examples\\ZigZag",13,5,3); //--- if the handle is not created if(handle_iCustom==INVALID_HANDLE) { //--- tell about the failure and output the error code PrintFormat("Failed to create handle of the iCustom indicator for the symbol %s/%s, error code %d", Symbol(), EnumToString(Period()), GetLastError()); //--- the indicator is stopped early return(INIT_FAILED); } //--- create handle of the indicator iCustom handle_iCustomX8=iCustom(Symbol(),Period(),"Examples\\ZigZag",13*8,5*8,3*8); //--- if the handle is not created if(handle_iCustomX8==INVALID_HANDLE) { //--- tell about the failure and output the error code PrintFormat("Failed to create handle of the iCustomX8 indicator for the symbol %s/%s, error code %d", Symbol(), EnumToString(Period()), GetLastError()); //--- the indicator is stopped early return(INIT_FAILED); }
To make a trading decision, the two legs of the last peak of a larger ZigZag (13*8,5*8,3*8) are analyzed, while the number of peaks of the smaller ZigZag (13,5,3) contained in these two legs is counted.
If a signal to open a BUY position is received, all SELL positions are closed. Vice versa: if a signal to open a SELL position is received, all BUY positions are closed.
Expert Advisor parameters:
- k is the ratio of the number of peaks of the smaller zigzag in the legs of the larger zigzag
- k2 is the ratio of the price difference in the peaks of the larger zigzag
Example:
The larger ZigZag (13*8,5*8,3*8) is shown in red, the smaller zigzag ZigZag (13,5,3) is yellow.
Respectively, ABC are the peaks of the larger ZigZag (13*8,5*8,3*8).
The legs AB and AC contain nine peaks of the smaller ZigZag (13,5,3).
Testing results on EURUSD,M1:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18629
The indicator draws a channel using the High and Low values of a candlestick of a higher timeframe specified in the indicator input parameters.ColorBarOpen_HTF
The indicator draws the open level of a candlestick of a higher timeframe specified in the indicator input parameters.
The indicator marks all performed trades with short horizontal lines.Boa_ZigZag_Arrows_HTF
The Boa_ZigZag_Arrows indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the indicator input parameters.