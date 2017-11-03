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Last ZZ50 - expert for MetaTrader 5

Vladimir Karputov
Vladimir Karputov

Vladimir Karputov

4.8 (180)
Create a personal work for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=barabashkakvn
1 product 1 signal 24 articles 1882 codes 353 topics 29246 comments
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Last ZZ50.mq5 (61.26 KB) view
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The strategy is based on the ZigZag indicator and pending orders.

The code idea first appeared in the forum topic A strategy based on the ZigZag indicator - "Last ZZ50" (in Russian).

The author of the idea: Vitaly Muzichenko, the author of MQL5 code: Vladimir Karputov.

The general principle of the "Last ZZ50" strategy:

Strategy based on "ZigZag" - "Last ZZ50"

In the ZigZag indicator, we always analyze the last two rays: AB and BC. The AB ray is not fixed yet, and can change (the position of the A point can change).

Pending orders are paced in the middle of the AB and BC rays so that:

  • Triggering of the pending order on the AB ray is the continuation of trend shown by the BC ray.
  • Triggering of the pending order on the BC ray is the reversal of trend shown by the BC ray.

Since the AB ray is not fixed yet, and can change (the position of the A point can change), the pending order will be modified all the time to keep its price in the middle of AB.

Open positions are trailed based on the following rule: we wait until the position moves to the profit area (not taking account commission and swaps) by at least (Trailing Stop + Trailing Step) points, and then enable the trailing function for this position.

The process of search for peaks is implemented in this Expert Advisor: the indicator is added to the chart, and additional three vertical lines are drawn through points A, B and C:

Last ZZ50 vline

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/18857

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